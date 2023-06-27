Fife SNP MP at centre of ’plot’ to oust him will quit at next Westminster election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife SNP MP at centre of ’plot’ to oust him will quit at next Westminster election

Dunfermline and West Fife's Douglas Chapman was caught up in claims of an internal party plot to get rid of him.

By Justin Bowie
Douglas Chapman will stand down at the next election.

A Fife SNP MP who was at the centre of a “plot” to get rid of him has announced he will stand down at the next UK general election.

Dunfermline and West Fife’s Douglas Chapman becomes the the fourth nationalist to say he will quit Westminster when voters next go to the polls.

Mr Chapman, who has served as an MP for eight years, said it was not an “easy decision” to decide against running for the House of Commons again.

The Fife politician briefly served as the SNP’s treasurer in 2021, but quickly resigned after claiming he did not have enough information to do the job.

Last month, Mr Chapman said attempts to unseat him at the next general election had “backfired badly”.

Fife SNP councillors were forced to deny they had been involved in a plot to oust him.

Mr Chapman briefly served as SNP treasurer.

Naz Anis-Miah, who represents Dunfermline South in the local authority, was touted as the leading contender to replace him.

At the time, Mr Chapman said: “As for the story based on unnamed ‘sources’, I suspect this slur is merely an attempt by my political opponents which, for them, has back-fired badly.”

Mr Chapman backed Kate Forbes in the SNP leadership contest, even after she received backlash for revealing she would not have backed gay marriage.

The Dunfermline and West Fife MP is the second nationalist in the region to confirm they will not be standing at the next election.

Fellow Fife MP Peter Grant will quit at the next election. Image: DC Thomson.

Last week, Glenrothes politician Peter Grant confirmed he intends to quit when the country next goes to the ballot box.

Former Westminster party leader Ian Blackford also plans to stand down, months after he was replaced by Stephen Flynn in the top job.

Lanarkshire MP Angela Crawley also confirmed she will not put her name forward to run at the next election.

Labour Councillor Graeme Downie, who will run locally in the next election, said: “I think Douglas might have realised people in Dunfermline and West Fife are looking for change.

Fife Labour candidate Graeme Downie. Image: Scottish Labour.

“My job is the same as it was before, to convince people I am the right person to deliver new opportunities.”

Five years before Mr Chapman entered the UK Parliament, the SNP finished third in his constituency with just 10% of the vote.

But as the SNP turned Scotland’s political map yellow Mr Chapman was able to up his party’s share of the vote by more than 20,000 in an extraordinary turnaround.

Labour came close to regaining the seat just two years later in 2017, but Mr Chapman was able to just hang on by less than 1,000 votes.

Mr Chapman said: “This is not about retirement, far from it.

“I intend to work hard for my constituents for the remainder of the parliament and continue to raise expectations and ambitions in our constituency.”

