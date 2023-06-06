SNP’s Ian Blackford will not stand at next election

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former SNP Westminster chief Ian Blackford has confirmed he will quit the House of Commons at the next election.

The MP said he does not intend to stand for reelection when voters next go to the polls.

It comes just days after Mr Blackford admitted he had been weighing up his future.

Mr Blackford was first elected to Westminster in 2015 and succeeded Angus Robertson as his party’s Westminster leader two years later.

The Ross, Skye and Lochaber MP served in the top job for five years before stepping down last December.

He was later replaced by Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn, who had denied attempting to oust Mr Blackford in a coup just weeks earlier.

‘Privileged and humbled’

In a statement, Mr Blackford said: “With the SNP selection process for the next Westminster election taking place over the coming weeks, I have thought long and hard about whether to offer myself as a candidate again.

“It has been an enormous privilege to serve as the MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber since 2015.

“I am grateful to the SNP membership for selecting me – and I remain privileged and humbled that people across my home constituency have put their trust in me at three elections.”

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon thanked him for his “massive contribution”.

She added: “Ian has been a loyal and steadfast friend to me through all the ups and downs of my own leadership – for which I will always be grateful.

“There is no doubt his departure from frontline politics will be a huge loss to the SNP’s Westminster group and our party but Ian deserves the chance to enjoy spending more time at home with family and friends – and, undoubtedly, continuing to contribute to the independence cause in other ways.”

‘Sorely missed’

Mr Flynn, who took over from the outgoing MP, called him a “stalwart” for the party.

“I know Ian will be sorely missed by his constituents and colleagues when he stands down as an MP but I am confident that he will have a key role in continuing the campaign for Scotland to become an independent country.”

Lochaber businessman Angus MacDonald had already kickstarted his campaign to topple the SNP MP and take the seat for the Liberal Democrats.

The party, who finished second in the last election, claimed Mr Blackford is “running scared” as it ramps up efforts to defeat him.