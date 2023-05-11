Fife SNP councillors mystified over claims of plot to oust MP Douglas Chapman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Fife SNP councillors mystified over claims of plot to oust MP Douglas Chapman

Mr Chapman is said to be facing a battle to keep his seat after raising concerns about the way SNP finances are managed.

By Derek Healey
Douglas Chapman
Douglas Chapman

Fife SNP councillors deny they are involved in an internal party plot to unseat Dunfermline MP Douglas Chapman.

Mr Chapman was said to be facing a battle to keep his seat following concerns over the way SNP finances are managed.

Dunfermline South councillor Naz Anis-Miah is the leading contender to win the local branches’ backing for the next Westminster election, according to a report in The Times.

Brian Goodall, the former SNP group leader on Fife council, and Stefan Hoggan-Radu, a councillor and co-convener of the SNP’s disabled members group, were also reported to have put themselves forward.

Councillor Stefan Hoggan-Radu. Image: Supplied

But Mr Hoggan-Radu denied being part of a plan to remove Mr Chapman and said he has no intention of challenging for the nomination.

Asked if he had put his name forward, he said: “No, not at all.

“I don’t know who is talking to them but it’s not true at all.

“As far as I’m aware Brian Goodall is the same, he’s not put his name forward.

“I had considered putting my name forward for North East Fife but it’s not something that’s even on my radar at the minute.

“I don’t plan on standing anywhere for Westminster at all.”

Reports of punishment for MP

Mr Chapman was one of the few MPs who stuck by SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes after she faced backlash for her socially conservative views.

He resigned as SNP treasurer in 2021 after less than six months in the role stating he “had not received the support or financial information” required to carry out duties.

Sources claimed Mr Chapman was being punished for his support of Ms Forbes and questioned his work-rate as an MP.

Douglas Chapman. Image: Supplied

But Mr Hoggan-Radu said he has been closely involved with the local SNP branch and had not heard any talk of that nature.

He said: “I actually live in Dunfermline and I’m quite involved with the branch here.

“I’ve spoken to Naz and different people and no one has a clue where it has come from or what it’s about.”

Any plot has ‘backfired badly’

Mr Chapman insisted on Wednesday that any plotting by political rivals had “backfired badly”.

He said: “Within minutes of the article being published I had messages of support from many constituents who I have helped and from many others across Scotland who want to come to Dunfermline to campaign for me.

“So for Team Chapman it’s turned out to be very much a win-win.”

Mr Anis-Miah and Mr Goodall were unavailable for comment.

