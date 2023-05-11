Fife SNP councillors mystified over claims of plot to oust MP Douglas Chapman

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fife SNP councillors deny they are involved in an internal party plot to unseat Dunfermline MP Douglas Chapman.

Mr Chapman was said to be facing a battle to keep his seat following concerns over the way SNP finances are managed.

Dunfermline South councillor Naz Anis-Miah is the leading contender to win the local branches’ backing for the next Westminster election, according to a report in The Times.

Brian Goodall, the former SNP group leader on Fife council, and Stefan Hoggan-Radu, a councillor and co-convener of the SNP’s disabled members group, were also reported to have put themselves forward.

But Mr Hoggan-Radu denied being part of a plan to remove Mr Chapman and said he has no intention of challenging for the nomination.

Asked if he had put his name forward, he said: “No, not at all.

“I don’t know who is talking to them but it’s not true at all.

“As far as I’m aware Brian Goodall is the same, he’s not put his name forward.

“I had considered putting my name forward for North East Fife but it’s not something that’s even on my radar at the minute.

“I don’t plan on standing anywhere for Westminster at all.”

Reports of punishment for MP

Mr Chapman was one of the few MPs who stuck by SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes after she faced backlash for her socially conservative views.

He resigned as SNP treasurer in 2021 after less than six months in the role stating he “had not received the support or financial information” required to carry out duties.

Sources claimed Mr Chapman was being punished for his support of Ms Forbes and questioned his work-rate as an MP.

But Mr Hoggan-Radu said he has been closely involved with the local SNP branch and had not heard any talk of that nature.

He said: “I actually live in Dunfermline and I’m quite involved with the branch here.

“I’ve spoken to Naz and different people and no one has a clue where it has come from or what it’s about.”

Any plot has ‘backfired badly’

Mr Chapman insisted on Wednesday that any plotting by political rivals had “backfired badly”.

He said: “Within minutes of the article being published I had messages of support from many constituents who I have helped and from many others across Scotland who want to come to Dunfermline to campaign for me.

“So for Team Chapman it’s turned out to be very much a win-win.”

Mr Anis-Miah and Mr Goodall were unavailable for comment.