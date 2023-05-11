Grand National winners Lucinda Russell and Peter Scudamore awarded Freedom of Perth

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kinross-shire based horse trainers Lucinda Russell and Peter Scudamore will be awarded the Freedom of Perth on behalf of the entire 2023 Grand National winning team.

Perth and Kinross councillors this week unanimously voted to grant the accolade.

On April 15 Corach Rambler raced its way to victory at Aintree and Lucinda Russell – who also trained the 2017 Grand National winner One for Arthur – is delighted at being offered the honour.

At a meeting of Perth and Kinross Council on Wednesday, May 10 councillors were initially asked to agree to offer a civic reception to the team but SNP council leader Grant Laing decided to go a step further.

Cllr Laing said: “I’d like to propose that we offer the Freedom of the City of Perth to Peter Scudamore and Lucinda Russell on behalf of their whole team – including the horse and the jockey and everyone else that’s involved.”

Victory followed tragedy

Corach Rambler won the Grand National just three weeks after the devastating news that 2017 winner One for Arthur – ridden by the same jockey Derek Fox – passed away from colic aged 14.

Both horses were trained by Lucinda Russell and the team at Arlary House Stables in Milnathort.

Seconding the motion on Wednesday, Kinross-shire SNP councillor Richard Watters paid tribute to the achievements of Lucinda, Peter and the team at the Kinross-shire stables.

He said: “Within Kinross-shire and wider afield there is real recognition and pride over the achievements of the horses trained at the stables with the team also engaged with the local community – including a planned visit to Milnathort Primary School in the near future.”

“The stables champion welfare standards in Scotland with excellent veterinary facilities at their stables.

“There is no mistaking their love for the horses and the care and attention they provide.”

Economic impact of equestrian industry

Councillors from across the chamber warmly supported the proposal.

Kinross-shire Conservative councillor Neil Freshwater said: “This victory highlights the important contribution that the equestrian industry brings to our rural economy.

“As well as racing stables, Kinross-shire alone has a polo club, vaulting club, numerous livery yard businesses, one of the country’s leading specialist equine veterinary practices, and numerous coaching and supply businesses.”

Conservative councillor Ian James was “over the moon”.

The Strathtay councillor is a trustee of Greatwood Charity which rescues and re-homes former racehorses to educate disadvantaged children and young adults with special educational needs (SEN).

He said: “At a time when the Grand National is under a lot of public scrutiny, we are fortunate enough here in Perth and Kinross to have one of the best trainers with some of the best horses.”

Corach on the South Inch?

Lucinda Russell was delighted and honoured at the news.

She told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “It’s a huge honour and we are very touched by the council offering it to us.

“We are delighted to accept it. Sport is a wonderful thing. Horseracing a sport that everyone can be part of.”

She added: “It’s just lovely that the whole team is being recognised. Everyone worked so hard. It’s a wonderful honour.

“We’re just wondering what it will mean for Corach. Maybe Corach will get the chance to graze on the South Inch?”

Previous recipients of the Freedom of Perth include Winston Churchill, the late Queen Mother, the Black Watch, 2021 double cup winners St Johnstone FC and most recently the 2022 Winter Olympics GB Women’s Curling Team.