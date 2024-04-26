Council spending £84,000 a year keeping doomed Perth Harbour open – for just six boats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Council spending £84,000 a year keeping doomed Perth Harbour open – for just six boats

Only six vessels have used the loss-making Perth Harbour in the 14 months since councillors voted to close it

By Kathryn Anderson Local Democracy Reporter
General view of Perth harbour
Perth Harbour.

Delays in closing Perth’s loss-making harbour have cost the council £84,000.

Councillors voted to axe the harbour in February last year after hearing it had fallen into decline.

But 14 months on, Perth and Kinross Council is still waiting for Holyrood permission to shut it.

And it has now emerged the cost of keeping it open to commercial traffic is running at £7,000 a month.

That’s despite just six vessels using Perth Harbour between the decision to close it and March 31 2024.

General vie of Perth Harbour with empty quayside and sheds
Just six vessels used Perth Harbour in the last year. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

The situation was branded “ridiculous” at a meeting of the finance and resources committee this week.

Liberal Democrat Perth city centre councillor Peter Barrett added: “Perth Harbour is the financial wound that won’t stop bleeding.

“We’re in the bizarre situation that every time a boat comes in we haemorrhage even more money.”

Perth Harbour master and depute remain on ad hoc basis

Council leader Grant Laing said the authority’s hands were tied.

“We’ve not been allowed to close it as yet,” he said.

“We have paid off the harbour master and depute harbour master and we’re having to employ them on an ad hoc basis at the moment.”

Grant Laing
Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Director of economy, place and learning Alison Williams said the council had written requesting approval and this was “chased up two weeks ago”.

Following the meeting a Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “While we await a decision on the Harbour Revision Order proposing closure of Perth Harbour as a commercial facility, the council is required to keep the harbour open to commercial traffic and ensure it remains compliant with the requirements of the Port Marine Safety Code.

“The costs for this are approximately £7,000 a month.

“The council would also be required until a decision is made to maintain navigation safety should issues arise as a result of bad weather or equipment damage or failure.”

When the closure decision was made councillors said they would be open to leasing Perth Harbour to an external operator. But none has emerged.

Conversation