Council spending £84,000 a year keeping doomed Perth Harbour open – for just six boats

Delays in closing Perth’s loss-making harbour have cost the council £84,000.

Councillors voted to axe the harbour in February last year after hearing it had fallen into decline.

But 14 months on, Perth and Kinross Council is still waiting for Holyrood permission to shut it.

And it has now emerged the cost of keeping it open to commercial traffic is running at £7,000 a month.

That’s despite just six vessels using Perth Harbour between the decision to close it and March 31 2024.

The situation was branded “ridiculous” at a meeting of the finance and resources committee this week.

Liberal Democrat Perth city centre councillor Peter Barrett added: “Perth Harbour is the financial wound that won’t stop bleeding.

“We’re in the bizarre situation that every time a boat comes in we haemorrhage even more money.”

Perth Harbour master and depute remain on ad hoc basis

Council leader Grant Laing said the authority’s hands were tied.

“We’ve not been allowed to close it as yet,” he said.

“We have paid off the harbour master and depute harbour master and we’re having to employ them on an ad hoc basis at the moment.”

Director of economy, place and learning Alison Williams said the council had written requesting approval and this was “chased up two weeks ago”.

Following the meeting a Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “While we await a decision on the Harbour Revision Order proposing closure of Perth Harbour as a commercial facility, the council is required to keep the harbour open to commercial traffic and ensure it remains compliant with the requirements of the Port Marine Safety Code.

“The costs for this are approximately £7,000 a month.

“The council would also be required until a decision is made to maintain navigation safety should issues arise as a result of bad weather or equipment damage or failure.”

When the closure decision was made councillors said they would be open to leasing Perth Harbour to an external operator. But none has emerged.