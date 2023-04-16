Corach Rambler given hero’s welcome home to Kinross-shire after Grand National triumph

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hundreds of well-wishers have welcomed Corach Rambler back to his Kinross-shire stables 24 hours on from winning the Grand National.

Cheers and applause rang out at Arlary House stables on the outskirts of Milnathort as the horse was presented to the public for the first time since his Aintree triumph.

The 8/1 race favourite romped home to claim the win in what is regarded as the most famous steeplechase in the world.

Trainer, Lucinda Russell had posted an invite to the public to come to the stables and celebrate the win and it drew a huge turnout.

Hundreds gather at stables

And the horse took to being in his new-found limelight as dozens strained to get photographs of the Grand National winner.

Stable-hand, Lauren Walsh, who helps train Corach Rambler, was on hand to keep a watchful eye on proceedings.

She described the win as “incredible”.

Second Scottish winner in six years

She added: “There’s not been much sleep as we didn’t arrive back at the stables to gone 2am this morning.

“We’re all shattered but the adrenaline of the win is keeping everyone going.

“There’s going to be one big party later this evening when things have settled down a bit.”

Applause rang out as draped in his Grand National winner’s parade sheet, the nine-year-old was taken to the open paddock where hundreds were patiently waiting.

It was a case of deja vu for trainer, Lucinda Russell, who has triumphed before in the Aintree race as trainer of the 2017 winner, One For Arthur.

She described the win as “fabulous” adding it was a result of months of hard work and dedication away from the racecourse.

We mic'd up Corach Rambler's owners and documented their experience from start to finish 🤩 This is what the @RandoxHealth Grand National is all about 💯#RandoxGrandNational pic.twitter.com/gnwbv0u94f — Aintree Racecourse (@AintreeRaces) April 16, 2023

“He’s a special horse but this is an extra-special win for all of our staff behind the scenes and away from the limelight,” she told The Courier.

Her partner, Peter Scudamore, an eight-time Champion-jockey who amassed 1,678 race wins in his career, is no stranger to success, said Corach Rambler’s achievement “was yet to sink in”.

He added: “This horse is something very special, we know that, but you still have go out and win it.

“There are so many things that can happen to make that not happen.

“But he made it happen and that is also down to the incredible dedication of all those at this stable.

“For me there’s a sense of quiet satisfaction after watching the replay of the race because the horse was in perfect motion throughout and that makes me most proud.”

21-year-old student becomes youngest ever owner of Grand National winner

Meanwhile, for student, Cameron Sword, one of the seven co-owners known as the Ramblers, it’s nothing less than a dream come true.

The 21-year-old business student in his third year at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, invested £3,000 after becoming interested in horseracing during the pandemic.

“It’s unbelievable right now and it’s probably going to feel like that for a good while yet,” he said.

“The dream is to have a horse that will give you that feeling of what it is like to win the National but you never really believe it will happen because it happens to other people.

“But this amazing, truly gifted horse has done that and it’s going to take a good while for that to sink in.

“You want it to win and you prepare the horse to have the best possible chance but there’s so much luck involved too.

“I was worried during the race that the unseated horses continuing to run may have crossed into the path at any moment.

“Thing like that can end your chances.

“But luck played its part and its incredible as it made us owners of a Grand National winner.

“We now have that bond as owners and will have for the rest of our lives whatever happens.

“It’s made each one of us friends for life.”