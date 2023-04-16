Corach Rambler given hero’s welcome home to Kinross-shire after Grand National triumph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Corach Rambler given hero’s welcome home to Kinross-shire after Grand National triumph

Hundreds gather at stables to get a glimpse of horseracing's latest superstar

By Neil Henderson
Grand National winner Corach Rambler greeted by hundreds of well-wishers. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Hundreds of well-wishers have welcomed Corach Rambler back to his Kinross-shire stables 24 hours on from winning the Grand National.

Cheers and applause rang out at Arlary House stables on the outskirts of Milnathort as the horse was presented to the public for the first time since his Aintree triumph.

The 8/1 race favourite romped home to claim the win in what is regarded as the most famous steeplechase in the world.

Trainer, Lucinda Russell had posted an invite to the public to come to the stables and celebrate the win and it drew a huge turnout.

Hundreds gather at stables

And the horse took to being in his new-found limelight as dozens strained to get photographs of the Grand National winner.

Corach Rambler back at the Arlary House Stables. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Stable-hand, Lauren Walsh, who helps train Corach Rambler, was on hand to keep a watchful eye on proceedings.

She described the win as “incredible”.

Second Scottish winner in six years

She added: “There’s not been much sleep as we didn’t arrive back at the stables to gone 2am this morning.

Lauren Walsh proudly displays the winner’s rosette. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“We’re all shattered but the adrenaline of the win is keeping everyone going.

“There’s going to be one big party later this evening when things have settled down a bit.”

Applause rang out as draped in his Grand National winner’s parade sheet, the nine-year-old was taken to the open paddock where hundreds were patiently waiting.

Winning trainer Lucinda Russell poses with the Grand National trophy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

It was a case of deja vu for trainer, Lucinda Russell, who has triumphed before in the Aintree race as trainer of the 2017 winner, One For Arthur.

She described the win as “fabulous” adding it was a result of months of hard work and dedication away from the racecourse.

“He’s a special horse but this is an extra-special win for all of our staff behind the scenes and away from the limelight,” she told The Courier.

Her partner, Peter Scudamore, an eight-time Champion-jockey who amassed 1,678 race wins in his career, is no stranger to success, said Corach Rambler’s achievement “was yet to sink in”.

He added: “This horse is something very special, we know that, but you still have go out and win it.

Co-owner, Thomas Kendall, celebrates with the trophy alongside Coach Rambler. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“There are so many things that can happen to make that not happen.

“But he made it happen and that is also down to the incredible dedication of all those at this stable.

“For me there’s a sense of quiet satisfaction after watching the replay of the race because the horse was in perfect motion throughout and that makes me most proud.”

21-year-old student becomes youngest ever owner of Grand National winner

Meanwhile, for student, Cameron Sword, one of the seven co-owners known as the Ramblers, it’s nothing less than a dream come true.

The 21-year-old business student in his third year at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, invested £3,000 after becoming interested in horseracing during the pandemic.

“It’s unbelievable right now and it’s probably going to feel like that for a good while yet,” he said.

“The dream is to have a horse that will give you that feeling of what it is like to win the National but you never really believe it will happen because it happens to other people.

“But this amazing, truly gifted horse has done that and it’s going to take a good while for that to sink in.

Student, Cameron Sword with the winner’s trophy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“You want it to win and you prepare the horse to have the best possible chance but there’s so much luck involved too.

“I was worried during the race that the unseated horses continuing to run may have crossed into the path at any moment.

“Thing like that can end your chances.

“But luck played its part and its incredible as it made us owners of a Grand National winner.

“We now have that bond as owners and will have for the rest of our lives whatever happens.

“It’s made each one of us friends for life.”

 

 

