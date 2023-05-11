Etape Caledonia 2023: Details of road closures for major Perthshire cycling event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Etape Caledonia 2023: Details of road closures for major Perthshire cycling event

The cycling event, which will be held on Sunday May 14, is celebrating its 16th anniversary.

By Kieran Webster
Cyclists setting off at a previous Etape Caledonia.
Cyclists setting off at a previous Etape Caledonia.

Thousands of cyclists are set to flock to Highland Perthshire this weekend for the return of Etape Caledonia.

The cycling event, which will be held on Sunday (May 14), is celebrating its 16th anniversary in 2023.

The route – which starts in Pitlochry – covers 85 miles of countryside and is set out over 13 different stages.

Participants can do the full route or take in a 40-mile circuit, while a new 55-mile route is also available.

The first wave of cyclists sets off at 6.30am with more groups joining after that.

A series of road closures and bus diversions will be in place during the event, which is organised by Limelight Sports Club.

Road closures for Etape Caledonia 2023

Organisers say road closures will be phased through the day in an attempt to minimise disruption.

The first restrictions will be imposed from 4.30am and will affect drivers until around 3.30pm.

A sweeper bus will be following slower cyclists, in an attempt to ensure roads can be reopened on time.

The map shows which roads will be closed and when during the Perthshire cycling event.
Map shows when roads will be closed. Image: DC Thomson

Meanwhile, Stagecoach bus services 23 and 83 will be operating on a revised schedule with significant route changes.

Scottish City Link buses will not serve the usual stop in Pitlochry at Fisher Hotel – passengers should board express buses at Rie-Achan car park instead.

All services will operate as normal from 5pm.

Picture shows a man in a blue jersey cycling over the finish line at Etape Caledonia.
The race starts on Sunday morning.

Craig Dews, CEO at Limelight Sport Club, says he is “delighted” to see the new 55-mile route being launched.

He said: “We are looking forward to welcoming back many participants to the area for this must-do event for cyclists, which provides the perfect opportunity to enjoy the beauty of Highland Perthshire in the spring.

“The new 55-mile route option is an exciting addition to our existing popular 40-mile and 85-mile routes.

“We are confident this will provide a more challenging option for our more seasoned 40-mile route cyclists, giving them an opportunity to work towards taking on the 85-mile route.”

