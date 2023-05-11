Etape Caledonia 2023: Details of road closures for major Perthshire cycling event

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thousands of cyclists are set to flock to Highland Perthshire this weekend for the return of Etape Caledonia.

The cycling event, which will be held on Sunday (May 14), is celebrating its 16th anniversary in 2023.

The route – which starts in Pitlochry – covers 85 miles of countryside and is set out over 13 different stages.

Participants can do the full route or take in a 40-mile circuit, while a new 55-mile route is also available.

The first wave of cyclists sets off at 6.30am with more groups joining after that.

A series of road closures and bus diversions will be in place during the event, which is organised by Limelight Sports Club.

Road closures for Etape Caledonia 2023

Organisers say road closures will be phased through the day in an attempt to minimise disruption.

The first restrictions will be imposed from 4.30am and will affect drivers until around 3.30pm.

A sweeper bus will be following slower cyclists, in an attempt to ensure roads can be reopened on time.

Meanwhile, Stagecoach bus services 23 and 83 will be operating on a revised schedule with significant route changes.

Scottish City Link buses will not serve the usual stop in Pitlochry at Fisher Hotel – passengers should board express buses at Rie-Achan car park instead.

All services will operate as normal from 5pm.

Craig Dews, CEO at Limelight Sport Club, says he is “delighted” to see the new 55-mile route being launched.

He said: “We are looking forward to welcoming back many participants to the area for this must-do event for cyclists, which provides the perfect opportunity to enjoy the beauty of Highland Perthshire in the spring.

“The new 55-mile route option is an exciting addition to our existing popular 40-mile and 85-mile routes.

“We are confident this will provide a more challenging option for our more seasoned 40-mile route cyclists, giving them an opportunity to work towards taking on the 85-mile route.”