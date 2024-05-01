‘Scotland’s first dog-friendly chip shop’ in St Andrews launches dedicated menu for pooches

A St Andrews restaurant claims it has become Scotland’s first dog-friendly chip shop after launching a dedicated menu for pooches.

Cromars has launched a new £2 menu for dogs, including beef sausages and ‘puppuccinos’.

The restaurant plans to donate half the proceeds of sales from the dog menu to charity the Scottish SPCA.

Cromars owner Wendy Napthine-Fame says the initiative is designed to help keep dogs occupied while their owners eat.

St Andrews chip shop launches dog-friendly menu ‘so owners can eat in peace’

She said: “We are a nation of dog lovers, I have three dogs myself, so I know how much people love them and want them around as part of the family.

“We see so many people travelling with their dogs now, especially as we come into the summer season when the town is teeming with tourists and visitors.

“We are blessed in St Andrews with wonderful beaches and countryside, offering perfect walks for dogs and their owners, and for years Cromars has welcomed them all afterwards for a fish supper.

“I’ve often thought we should create a special menu for dogs, not least so that owners can eat our award-winning fish and chips in peace, without the pleading eyes and the nose nudges that as dog owners we all understand.

“So, we have done just that with the introduction of our new menu, which is catering for doggies and doing good by helping support the tremendous work that the SSPCA does in Scotland.”