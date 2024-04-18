Etape Caledonia: Date and routes announced for 2024 Perthshire cycling event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Etape Caledonia: Date and routes announced for 2024 Perthshire cycling event

About 5,000 cyclists are expected to take part.

By Andrew Robson
Etape Caledonia will return to Pitlochry in 2024.
The event will return to Pitlochry this year. Image: Etape Caledonia

Date and routes have been announced for Etape Caledonia as the major cycling event returns to Highland Perthshire in 2024.

The event is the UK’s only closed-road mass participation cycling event and will take place on Sunday May 12.

About 5,000 riders are expected to take part in Etape Caledonia, which is now being run by Motiv Sports UK.

Participants can choose three distances – all starting and finishing in Pitlochry.

Routes announced for Etape Caledonia 2024

The full 85-mile route will consist of rolling hills and forest-lined roads around Loch Rannoch and Loch Tummel, combined with a challenging uphill section at Schiehallion.

Another option is the 55-mile closed-road route, which includes the Schiehallion climb and passes through Aberfeldy before finishing in Pitlochry.

Riders traveling through Highland Perthshire in the Etape Caledonia
Riders travelling through Highland Perthshire in 2023. Image: Etape Caledonia

There will also be a shorter 40-mile route which heads south towards Coshieville and round to Aberfeldy before concluding in Pitlochry.

Additionally, participants will be able to make the most of the event by soaking up the atmosphere at the Etape Caledonia Event Village.

The village will be open to supporters and spectators all weekend.

Etape Caledonia returns to Highland Perthshire

Perthshire-based sports events and fundraising professional Jo Dytch is this year’s event director.

Jo – who has also worked on the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships – said: “I’m delighted to be taking on the role of Event Director in my home county of Perthshire.

“Etape Caledonia is a very special cycling sportive which is unlike any other – with glorious views and spectacular scenery to enjoy.

“We are looking forward to seeing many familiar faces this year whilst welcoming many more new ones.”

Cyclists can now register for the event on the Etape Caledonia 2024 website.

Conversation