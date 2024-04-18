Etape Caledonia: Date and routes announced for 2024 Perthshire cycling event

Date and routes have been announced for Etape Caledonia as the major cycling event returns to Highland Perthshire in 2024.

The event is the UK’s only closed-road mass participation cycling event and will take place on Sunday May 12.

About 5,000 riders are expected to take part in Etape Caledonia, which is now being run by Motiv Sports UK.

Participants can choose three distances – all starting and finishing in Pitlochry.

Routes announced for Etape Caledonia 2024

The full 85-mile route will consist of rolling hills and forest-lined roads around Loch Rannoch and Loch Tummel, combined with a challenging uphill section at Schiehallion.

Another option is the 55-mile closed-road route, which includes the Schiehallion climb and passes through Aberfeldy before finishing in Pitlochry.

There will also be a shorter 40-mile route which heads south towards Coshieville and round to Aberfeldy before concluding in Pitlochry.

Additionally, participants will be able to make the most of the event by soaking up the atmosphere at the Etape Caledonia Event Village.

The village will be open to supporters and spectators all weekend.

Etape Caledonia returns to Highland Perthshire

Perthshire-based sports events and fundraising professional Jo Dytch is this year’s event director.

Jo – who has also worked on the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships – said: “I’m delighted to be taking on the role of Event Director in my home county of Perthshire.

“Etape Caledonia is a very special cycling sportive which is unlike any other – with glorious views and spectacular scenery to enjoy.

“We are looking forward to seeing many familiar faces this year whilst welcoming many more new ones.”

Cyclists can now register for the event on the Etape Caledonia 2024 website.