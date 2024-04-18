Dundee plumber put girlfriend in chokehold and attacked her parents at Perthshire home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee plumber put girlfriend in chokehold and attacked her parents at Perthshire home

The victim's mother ran through to see her bloodied daughter on the floor.

By Jamie Buchan
Callum Dallas put his partner in a chokehold during the early morning attack.
An “out of control” plumber from Dundee attacked his girlfriend by punching her in the face, yanking her lip and putting her in a chokehold, before assaulting both her parents.

Cocaine-fuelled Callum Dallas “went mental” and attacked his partner at her family home in the Carse of Gowrie.

Her mother was woken by her screams and ran into the room to see her daughter on the floor with blood on her face.

Dallas appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted three charges of assault at his then-girlfriend’s parents’ home in Longforgan on March 3 this year.

The court heard the 24-year-old has almost no memory of the early morning melee.

Woken by screaming

Fiscal depute Stuart Duncan said Dallas and his now-ex-girlfriend had been in an “on-off relationship” for about a year.

He had been out with her and her parents to a charity fundraiser at a local pub, he said.

“They returned home at about 1am.

“The complainer’s parents retired to bed at about 5am.”

The prosecutor said, about an hour later, Dallas became “angry and upset” during a conversation with his partner.

Callum Dallas appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

“He pulled her by the top lip, punched her and put her in a chokehold on the ground.”

The woman began screaming for help, waking her mum in the room next door.

“She went through to her daughter’s room and observed the complainer on the floor with the accused, and blood coming from her lip.”

Dallas loosened his grip and the complainer shouted to call the police.

The victim’s father came through and tried to get Dallas off his daughter but was pushed away, suffering a bruised back when he fell against a plastic box.

The mother then managed to briefly pin Dallas to the bedroom floor but he kicked out and struck her on the leg, before breaking free and fleeing..

When police arrived, the girlfriend told them: “He just went mental and hit me.”

Quit drinking

Dallas’ lawyer said his client has limited memory of the incident but “does not seek to shy away from his behaviour” and “is clearly very remorseful.”

Perth Sheriff Court

Dallas had been drinking excessively and using cocaine throughout the 15-month relationship but has abstained since the attack, he said.

The solicitor said: “He has shown a change in attitude and is at a low risk of re-offending.”

‘This is not rational’

Sheriff William Wood was told there was no intention of reconciliation.

The sheriff told Dallas: “Once upon a time, you would have been sent to prison.

“You have to appreciate this was an appalling piece of conduct.

“Here you were, under the roof of your girlfriend’s parents and you’re assaulting their daughter and assaulting them as well.

“You were out of control and that is simply not acceptable.

“You are right to take a long hard look at yourself because this is not rational conduct.”

Dallas, of Hebrides Drive, Dundee, was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid as a direct alternative to custody.

He was also told to stay away from his ex-partner and her parents as part of a three year non-harassment order.

