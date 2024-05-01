Perth car dealership ‘blown away’ as mystery supporter donates Mini Cooper for CHAS prize draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth car dealership ‘blown away’ as mystery supporter donates Mini Cooper for CHAS prize draw

The car is on show at Grassicks of Perth but one lucky winner will be driving away in it this summer

By Morag Lindsay
Racing green Mini Cooper in Grassicks of Perth showroom
The Mini Cooper is raising funds for children's hospice charity CHAS. Image: CHAS

Fancy taking the wheel of your own brand new Mini Cooper Classic this summer?

Well, one lucky winner will get the chance, thanks to a Perth car dealership and one anonymous – and very generous – donor to CHAS.

The children’s hospice charity is running a prize draw for a top-of-the-range LCI five-door automatic model.

The car – in racing green – is currently on display in the Grassicks of Perth showroom.

Grassicks of Perth exterior
Grassicks of Perth is working with CHAS on the Mini Cooper draw. Image: Google Maps.

CHAS community fundraiser, Ruathy Donald said: “We are delighted to offer our supporters this exclusive opportunity to win a beautiful new car.

“It truly is an amazingly generous donation.”

Grassicks head of business Esuan Steenkamp said: “We are excited to be able to play a part in this fantastic prize draw for CHAS and are blown away by the donor’s generosity.”

Rachel House exterior, a warm bluey green building with large windows and extensive gardens
The Mini Cooper draw will benefit CHAS projects such as Rachel House, Kinross.

The lucky winner will be able to drive away in their new car in July.

Tickets can be bought here.

Prize draw part of exciting year for CHAS

This is shaping up to be a big year for CHAS in Perth and Kinross.

The charity is behind the CHAS Hairy Highland Coo Trail which will be taking place this summer.

Two people carrying a brightly painted highland cow scuplture across Perth High Street.
Callum Penman and Rio Moore are part of the team bringing the CHAS Hairy Highland Coo Trail to the streets of Perth and Kinross. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A herd of 30 colourful cow scultpures will be installed in communities across Perth and Kinross.

And at the end of the trail, the coos will be auctioned off in aid of CHAS.

Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) provides care to children who may
die young and their families in their own homes and at Rachel House in Kinross and Robin House in Balloch.

More from Perth & Kinross

The A827 in Killin
Alert for Perthshire drivers ahead of 70-mile diversion over 13 days due to A827…
Lawn mower nest to strip of long grass with yellow flowers
Long grass policy to be extended across Perth and Kinross
Cyclists at the Etape Caledonia in 2023
Etape Caledonia 2024: Details of road closures for major Perthshire cycling event
An image showing a map of the works and views of the Swallow Roundabout.
Swallow Roundabout roadworks: All we know so far as Dundee drivers face a year…
3
Dewars Centre and Perth Leisure Pool.
Original price tag for new Perth leisure centre revealed in council emails
Empty Perth Harbour quayside
No Perth Harbour closure bid submitted - 14 months after vote to axe it
Four people standing outside Fisher's Hotel, Pitlochry
Pitlochry hotel to the rescue with new summer home for heritage centre
Firefighters after rescuing a child outside Fair City Munchkins nursery in Viewlands Terrace, Perth.
Child rescued after being locked in car outside Perth nursery
Large police presence, including armed and riot police, in Cromlix Road, Perth.
Man, 54, arrested after armed and riot police swarm Perth street
Officers are appealing for witnesses after the rural Perthshire break-in.
Jewellery and handbags worth at least £10k stolen in Perthshire break-in

Conversation