Perth car dealership ‘blown away’ as mystery supporter donates Mini Cooper for CHAS prize draw

Fancy taking the wheel of your own brand new Mini Cooper Classic this summer?

Well, one lucky winner will get the chance, thanks to a Perth car dealership and one anonymous – and very generous – donor to CHAS.

The children’s hospice charity is running a prize draw for a top-of-the-range LCI five-door automatic model.

The car – in racing green – is currently on display in the Grassicks of Perth showroom.

CHAS community fundraiser, Ruathy Donald said: “We are delighted to offer our supporters this exclusive opportunity to win a beautiful new car.

“It truly is an amazingly generous donation.”

Grassicks head of business Esuan Steenkamp said: “We are excited to be able to play a part in this fantastic prize draw for CHAS and are blown away by the donor’s generosity.”

The lucky winner will be able to drive away in their new car in July.

Tickets can be bought here.

Prize draw part of exciting year for CHAS

This is shaping up to be a big year for CHAS in Perth and Kinross.

The charity is behind the CHAS Hairy Highland Coo Trail which will be taking place this summer.

A herd of 30 colourful cow scultpures will be installed in communities across Perth and Kinross.

And at the end of the trail, the coos will be auctioned off in aid of CHAS.

Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) provides care to children who may

die young and their families in their own homes and at Rachel House in Kinross and Robin House in Balloch.