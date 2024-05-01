11 of our favourite play parks in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perth

When the sun’s shining – and even when it’s not – a trip to a good play park is the perfect way to let the kids burn off some energy.

Pack a picnic and it’s a free day out to boot.

Whether you are looking for a play park in Dundee, a play park in Fife, a play park in Perth or a play park in Angus, there are plenty to choose from around Courier Country.

So we’ve compiled a list of some of our favourites which we reckon are worth a visit if you haven’t been yet.

Lochore Meadows Country Park, Fife

This popular spot has recently been revamped.

It has climbing frames, ropes, trampolines and several large slides.

There are also accessible paths and a sensory dome, the first one of its kind in Scotland.

For fans of the park, rest assured the beloved volcano slide remains.

There’s also a café nearby and a small beach at the lochside.

Camperdown Country Park, Dundee

This play complex has something for kids of all ages with a series of distinct zones.

There’s a large boat-themed structure which children can climb and slide their way around.

There’s also plenty of inclusive play equipment, including a wheelchair-friendly boardwalk.

A great park to combine with a visit to the nearby Camperdown Wildlife Centre.

Montrose Seafront Splash

This park has a splash zone with water jets, which are super fun when the sun’s out.

The main, sandy play area has loads of apparatus for climbing, sliding and swinging.

It’s a great addition to a day out at the nearby beach.

The kids are likely to get soaked, though, so unless there’s enough sun to dry them off and spare set of clothes is sensible.

South Inch, Perth

A fabulous large play area with plenty of room for children to run around as they explore the various installations.

Slides, steps and climbing frames make use of the natural contours of the scenic park.

There’s also plenty of seating for parents to have a rest.

North Inch, Perth

Thanks to fundraising by the Maisie Moo Magical Moments campaign, this recently upgraded play park now has equipment accessible to all.

This includes a wheelchair-friendly trampoline, swing and seesaw.

There’s plenty of climbing opportunities here for adventurous sorts and sand play.

Craigtoun Country Park, St Andrews

There’s much fun to be had in Craigtoun Park year-round, with an adventure playground, inclusive play area, trim trail, trampolines and a zip wire.

You can also explore the popular Fairy Garden.

But on weekends and in school holidays from Easter to October there are also paid attractions including a boating pond, a Rio Grande railway and tractor rides.

And there’s a café and often special events.

Tentsmuir Forest, Fife

Next to the carpark near Leuchars this play park is an absolute cracker.

With the sea and flat sands of the beach only a sand dune or two away, the park picks up on the nautical theme with a wooden ship climbing frame, complete with rigging and other challenges for the slightly older kids.

For the younger ones, some strategically placed chests and boxes in the sand pit provide oodles of fun. And that’s not forgetting the more traditional swings and mini trim trail.

When you need a breather, the excellent Salt and Pine crepe shack is on hand.

Blue Seaway, Monifieth

If you can tear yourself away from from the great views from Barry Buddon and across to Fife there’s a great range of play equipment to keep kids amused.

The flying fox style slide is super fun and accessible for younger children.

There are several climbing frames, slides and sand, both to fall on and play in.

Designers even claim to have re-modelled the ground to provide shelter from the cold east wind.

Castle Green, Broughty Ferry

A splash zone is the highlight of this play park on a sunny day.

But there’s plenty else to keep kids amused, including a tube slide for older children and a smaller slide for the littler ones.

There also rope swings, wooden bridges and stepping stones.

Next to Broughty Ferry Castle, parents will appreciate the lovely views out over the Tay.

And if you fancy a cuppa, the social enterprise café Braw Tea is on hand just at the side of the playpark.

Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy

There are two play areas in close proximity, one for older children and one for younger children.

There’s also a skate park nearby and an outdoor gym.

From May to September seasonal attractions include a bouncy castle, boating pond and putting.

And there’s often an ice-cream van nearby.

West Links Fun Park, Arbroath

Another beachfront play spot, West Links Fun Park has loads to keep the kids amused, especially if coupled with a paddle in the sea.

There’s a zip wire, slides, basket swing and climbing aplenty.

Kids can also use their imagination to play with the giant dice and walls which look like massive slices of Swiss cheese.