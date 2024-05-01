11 of our favourite play parks in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

11 of our favourite play parks in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perth

Top spots to let the kids slide, scale, climb and splash.

Ava Paterson jumping in a colourful tunnel at Lochore Meadows play park.
Ava Paterson enjoying Lochore Meadows Country Park play area. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

When the sun’s shining – and even when it’s not – a trip to a good play park is the perfect way to let the kids burn off some energy.

Pack a picnic and it’s a free day out to boot.

Whether you are looking for a play park in Dundee, a play park in Fife, a play park in Perth or a play park in Angus, there are plenty to choose from around Courier Country.

So we’ve compiled a list of some of our favourites which we reckon are worth a visit if you haven’t been yet.

Lochore Meadows Country Park, Fife

Lochore Meadows play park
Lochore Meadows play park. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

This popular spot has recently been revamped.

It has climbing frames, ropes, trampolines and several large slides.

There are also accessible paths and a sensory dome, the first one of its kind in Scotland.

For fans of the park, rest assured the beloved volcano slide remains.

There’s also a café nearby and a small beach at the lochside.

Camperdown Country Park, Dundee

Campderdown play park
Camperdown Country Park play complex. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

This play complex has something for kids of all ages with a series of distinct zones.

There’s a large boat-themed structure which children can climb and slide their way around.

There’s also plenty of inclusive play equipment, including a wheelchair-friendly boardwalk.

A great park to combine with a visit to the nearby Camperdown Wildlife Centre.

Montrose Seafront Splash

This park has a splash zone with water jets, which are super fun when the sun’s out.

The main, sandy play area has loads of apparatus for climbing, sliding and swinging.

It’s a great addition to a day out at the nearby beach.

The kids are likely to get soaked, though, so unless there’s enough sun to dry them off and spare set of clothes is sensible.

South Inch, Perth

South Inch play park
South Inch play park has loads to offer. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

A fabulous large play area with plenty of room for children to run around as they explore the various installations.

Slides, steps and climbing frames make use of the natural contours of the scenic park.

There’s also plenty of seating for parents to have a rest.

North Inch, Perth

Thanks to fundraising by the Maisie Moo Magical Moments campaign, this recently upgraded play park now has equipment accessible to all.

This includes a wheelchair-friendly trampoline, swing and seesaw.

There’s plenty of climbing opportunities here for adventurous sorts and sand play.

Craigtoun Country Park, St Andrews

Craigtoun Park Rio Grande train
The Rio Grande train is a favourite among Craigtoun Country Park’s seasonal attractions. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

There’s much fun to be had in Craigtoun Park year-round, with an adventure playground, inclusive play area, trim trail, trampolines and a zip wire.

You can also explore the popular Fairy Garden.

But on weekends and in school holidays from Easter to October there are also paid attractions including a boating pond, a Rio Grande railway and tractor rides.

And there’s a café and often special events.

Tentsmuir Forest, Fife

Next to the carpark near Leuchars this play park is an absolute cracker.

With the sea and flat sands of the beach only a sand dune or two away, the park picks up on the nautical theme with a wooden ship climbing frame, complete with rigging and other challenges for the slightly older kids.

For the younger ones, some strategically placed chests and boxes in the sand pit provide oodles of fun. And that’s not forgetting the more traditional swings and mini trim trail.

When you need a breather, the excellent Salt and Pine crepe shack is on hand.

Blue Seaway, Monifieth

Blue Seaway park, Monifieth
Blue Seaway play park, Monifeith. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

If you can tear yourself away from from the great views from Barry Buddon and across to Fife there’s a great range of play equipment to keep kids amused.

The flying fox style slide is super fun and accessible for younger children.

There are several climbing frames, slides and sand, both to fall on and play in.

Designers even claim to have re-modelled the ground to provide shelter from the cold east wind.

Castle Green, Broughty Ferry

Castle Green park, Broughty Ferry
Castle Green play park is by Broughty Castle. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

A splash zone is the highlight of this play park on a sunny day.

But there’s plenty else to keep kids amused, including a tube slide for older children and a smaller slide for the littler ones.

There also rope swings, wooden bridges and stepping stones.

Next to Broughty Ferry Castle, parents will appreciate the lovely views out over the Tay.

And if you fancy a cuppa, the social enterprise café Braw Tea is on hand just at the side of the playpark.

Castle Green splash zone
The Castle Green splash zone is great fun when the sun’s out. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy

Beveridge Park play park, Kirkcaldy
Play equipment for older kids at Beveridge Park. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

There are two play areas in close proximity, one for older children and one for younger children.

There’s also a skate park nearby and an outdoor gym.

From May to September seasonal attractions include a bouncy castle, boating pond and putting.

And there’s often an ice-cream van nearby.

West Links Fun Park, Arbroath

West Links Park, Arbroath
West Links Park in Arbroath. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Another beachfront play spot, West Links Fun Park has loads to keep the kids amused, especially if coupled with a paddle in the sea.

There’s a zip wire, slides, basket swing and climbing aplenty.

Kids can also use their imagination to play with the giant dice and walls which look like massive slices of Swiss cheese.

More from Schools

Pupils at Northmuir Primary, which claims to be Scotland's healthiest school, doing the tug o 'war.
Is Northmuir Primary Scotland's healthiest school - or could your school challenge the Kirriemuir…
Ava Paterson enjoying Lochore Meadows Country Park play area. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife, Perth and Kinross and Stirling - updated…
St Leonards school pupils
St Leonards School welcomes all to May Open Morning
Ava Paterson enjoying Lochore Meadows Country Park play area. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
I took my kids out of school for a family break - but what…
4
Ava Paterson enjoying Lochore Meadows Country Park play area. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Pounds for Primaries: Courier and Evening Telegraph winners revealed
Brechin High School, which has the highest absence rate in Courier Country.
With 4 in 10 Tayside and Fife secondary pupils 'persistently' absent, how is attendance…
6
(From left to right) Gordon Anderson, Cora McConnell, Karen Anderson, 'Ken Robinson' (the dog), Callan McConnell and Moira Anderson who together run the countryside estate, Fossoway Stables. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson
Why are the family behind a Kinross-shire country estate making a bid for YouTube…
Grove Academy in Dundee.
School league tables 2024: Here’s how Dundee, Angus, Perth, Fife and Stirling secondary schools…
3
Montage of four of the new dishes on the school lunch menu
Katsu chicken and Swedish-style meatballs on new school lunch menu for Angus, Dundee and…
St Paul's RC Academy head teacher Kirsty Small with a selection of vapes found at the school.
Plea to parents to recognise risks as Dundee primary schools see signs of vaping

Conversation