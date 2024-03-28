Fife First look at huge new destination playpark in Fife The £700,000 facility has been installed at Lochore Meadows Country Park. By Neil Henderson March 28 2024, 3:46pm March 28 2024, 3:46pm Share First look at huge new destination playpark in Fife Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4933122/first-look-lochore-meadows-playpark/ Copy Link 0 comment Ava Paterson, Primary 3 at St Kenneth's RC Primary School enjoying the new play park at Lochore Meadows. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson A huge new destination playpark has opened in Fife. The £700,000 facility has been installed at Lochore Meadows Country Park. It features 80 different activities and is capable of hosting up to 200 children at a time. The playpark, which has been years in the making, features accessible paths that take youngsters through distinct zones – toddler, junior, dynamic and sensory. Lochore Meadows playpark features unique sensory dome The sensory dome combines climbing with a range of sensory play – the first of its kind anywhere in Scotland. A big turn out to get a first look at the huge new facility. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Some of the new attractions. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The £700,000 new destination play park is now open. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson One of the 80 new pieces of play equipment at Lochore Meadows. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Cheryl Sibbald and daughter, Imogen Law, 7, enjoying the new park. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Ava Paterson (Primary 3 at St Kenneth’s RC Primary School) Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson left to right are councillors Darren Watt, Lea McLelland, Mary Bain Lockhart and Alex Campbell about to cut the ribbon. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The new play park at Lochore meadows is now open. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson representatives from Fife Council, NHS, Fife Environmental Trust, Friends of Lochore Meadows enjoy the opening. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The new play park at Lochore meadows is now open. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The equipment is designed for children of all abilities. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson There are also climbing frames, ropes, trampolines and several large slides. Operator Fife Council has worked closely with the NHS and playpark designers to ensure the attraction is inclusive and accessible. The playpark is located between the previous play area and the events space used for the likes of Rockore Festival. The new Lochore Meadows playpark opened on Thursday and photographer Steve MacDougall was there to capture the action.
