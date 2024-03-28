First look at huge new destination playpark in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look at huge new destination playpark in Fife

The £700,000 facility has been installed at Lochore Meadows Country Park.

By Neil Henderson
Ava Paterson, Primary 3 at St Kenneth's RC Primary School enjoying the new play park at Lochore Meadows. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Ava Paterson, Primary 3 at St Kenneth's RC Primary School enjoying the new play park at Lochore Meadows. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A huge new destination playpark has opened in Fife.

The £700,000 facility has been installed at Lochore Meadows Country Park.

It features 80 different activities and is capable of hosting up to 200 children at a time.

The playpark, which has been years in the making, features accessible paths that take youngsters through distinct zones – toddler, junior, dynamic and sensory.

Lochore Meadows playpark features unique sensory dome

The sensory dome combines climbing with a range of sensory play – the first of its kind anywhere in Scotland.

A big turn out to get a first look at the huge new facility.
A big turn out to get a first look at the huge new facility. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Some of the new attractions.
Some of the new attractions. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The £700,000 new destination play park is now open.
The £700,000 new destination play park is now open. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
One of the 80 new pieces of play equipment at Lochore Meadows.
One of the 80 new pieces of play equipment at Lochore Meadows. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Cheryl Sibbald and daughter, Imogen Law, 7, enjoying the new park. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Ava Paterson (Primary 3 at St Kenneth’s RC Primary School) Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
left to right are councillors Darren Watt, Lea McLelland, Mary Bain Lockhart and Alex Campbell about to cut the ribbon. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The new play park at Lochore meadows is now open.
The new play park at Lochore meadows is now open. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
representatives from Fife Council, NHS, Fife Environmental Trust, Friends of Lochore Meadows enjoy the opening. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The new rainbow tunnel.
The new play park at Lochore meadows is now open. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The attractions are designed for children of all abilities.
The equipment is designed for children of all abilities. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

There are also climbing frames, ropes, trampolines and several large slides.

Operator Fife Council has worked closely with the NHS and playpark designers to ensure the attraction is inclusive and accessible.

The playpark is located between the previous play area and the events space used for the likes of Rockore Festival.

The new Lochore Meadows playpark opened on Thursday and photographer Steve MacDougall was there to capture the action.

