First look at huge new destination playpark in Fife

A huge new destination playpark has opened in Fife.

The £700,000 facility has been installed at Lochore Meadows Country Park.

It features 80 different activities and is capable of hosting up to 200 children at a time.

The playpark, which has been years in the making, features accessible paths that take youngsters through distinct zones – toddler, junior, dynamic and sensory.

Lochore Meadows playpark features unique sensory dome

The sensory dome combines climbing with a range of sensory play – the first of its kind anywhere in Scotland.

There are also climbing frames, ropes, trampolines and several large slides.

Operator Fife Council has worked closely with the NHS and playpark designers to ensure the attraction is inclusive and accessible.

The playpark is located between the previous play area and the events space used for the likes of Rockore Festival.

The new Lochore Meadows playpark opened on Thursday and photographer Steve MacDougall was there to capture the action.