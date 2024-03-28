Thursday court round-up — ‘Nightmare’ attacker and boozy birthday regrets

A man who told a teenager she was having a nightmare moments after he sexually assaulted her has been jailed for five-and-a-half years.

Andrew Jones, 45, made the claim after being confronted by his 15-year-old victim at a house in St Andrews in April 2022.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Jones had preyed on the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, from the age of 11.

Describing the moment Jones’ victim confronted him about his actions, prosecutor Jennifer Cameron said: “She asked the accused what he was doing.

“He told her she had been shouting during a nightmare and he had came to check on her.”

Jones, of St Andrews, pled guilty to charges of sexual assault and attempted rape at locations in Dundee and Fife.

Jones was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for the rest of his life.

‘Creep’ attack

A self-confessed “creep” from Fife, banned from unsupervised contact with children, has admitted he sexually assaulted a seven-year-old in her own bed. Brandon Swindells pled guilty to the attack, which took place in the early hours of the morning after a party in Kirkcaldy.

Train terror

A Perth man who called his partner a “slag” and threw her phone and handbag on a train journey in Fife has been fined £600.

Robert Flemming, 33, of Florence Place, Perth, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner during the ScotRail journey on February 3 this year.

Prosecutor Eve McKaig told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court the incident happened on the service from Edinburgh to Perth, shortly after midnight, near Glenrothes.

The fiscal depute said Flemming entered a coach in an “apparent jealous rage,” with his partner talking to another passenger.

“The accused approached her and called her a slag, grabbing her handbag and contents and throwing (it) down the carriage, causing the contents to spill and makeup to spill.”

A female passenger helped her recover her belongings and another passenger alerted British Transport Police via text.

Flemming was later arrested and taken to Dundee police station.

His defence lawyer said the incident was alcohol-fuelled after the couple had been out in Edinburgh for a day out together and an argument escalated.

Shooting threats

Michael Etchells from Dundee man threatened to shoot police after being caught with a knife in a city multi. The 32-year-old claimed he armed himself after a group of people had made threats against him in Elders Court and then violently resisted arrest.

Boozy birthday

A drink-driver found himself banned from the roads after boozy birthday celebrations.

Struan Havlin thought alcohol from the night before had left his system by the time he drove but he was pulled over by police and found to be double the limit (45mics/ 22), Dundee Sheriff Court was told.

Prosecutor Charmaine Gilmartin said Havlin, 29, of Colinton Place, came to the attention of police on Balgay Road, Dundee, at around 6.40am on March 3 this year due to the manner of his driving.

He pled guilty to drink-driving.

Solicitor Peter Keene said: “Mr Havlin had enjoyed a birthday party with his friends in licensed premises.

“He took a taxi back to his house and the next morning, he was intending to walk to a local shop.

“He jumped in his car with the result and he regrets that. He felt perfectly sober having a night in bed but obviously he wasn’t.”

Sheriff Eric Brown fined Havlin £400 and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.

Police chase

An illegal driver led police on a “dangerous” chase in Kinrossd. Provisional licence holder Connor Campbell accelerated away from officers when they pulled him over in the town’s Dalwhamie Street and then led them on a pursuit in the town..

Abused own mum

A loud-mouthed lout who launched a barrage of abuse at officers from the back of a police van, including the threat: “I’m going to sh*g your kids”, have been jailed for 90 days.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how, on an earlier occasion, Duncan Reid demanded money from his mother and insulted her when she handed over £20.

The 55-year-old was told there was no alternative to prison after he admitted three counts of threatening or abusive behaviour.

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie said police were called after Reid shouted and swore at his 76-year-old mum at her home in Perth on September 18 last year.

When he was approached by constable at his flat in Menzies Court, Reid told them: “If you lift me, I’ll kick off.”

Officers advised him to stay away from his mother’s home and began walking away but Reid shouted after them: “I’ll ride both your maws” and other obscenities, prompting a verbal warning.

Mr McKenzie said Reid went to his mother’s house again, demanded money, then called her a “whore” and a “prostitute”.

Sheriff Paul Reid interjected: “This was his own mother?”

The court heard Reid was arrested after going to another family member’s home in Dunkeld Road on November 1, leaving them “petrified”.

They called police and Reid yelled abuse like “I’m going to f*** you up,” and “I’m going to rape your mother” while in the van.

He continued: “I’m going to sh*g your kids,” and told officers: “As soon as the doors open, I’m going to break your jaw and I’m going to skelp you.”

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said that his client had been dealing with sad news about another family member and: “His way of coping with this was to turn to drink.”

Remorseless sex offender

Repeat and remorseless sex offender Brian Clark from Tayside, who began amassing a collection of extreme abuse material after being released from prison, has been jailed for five years. He was caught with photos and videos which included child abuse and acts of bestiality.

Curfew

A gangland thug who attacked a Perth Prison guard in a row over missing underpants has been tagged.

Robert Notman was on remand when he launched a vicious assault on a me

mber of staff on Hogmanay 2022.

The city’s sheriff court heard he lashed out at the officer and punched him in the face, leaving him with an injured lip.

Notman had been upset because the prison had been unable to supply him with essential items including clean underwear.

The 46-year-old was last year jailed for trying to extort money from the parents of a Dundee drug user.

He returned to the dock, having been released from jail earlier this year, to be sentenced for the prison assault.

Sheriff Paul Brown imposed a nine-month restriction of liberty order, meaning Notman must stay at his Glasgow home between 7pm and 7am each day.

The sentence, he was told, was a direct alternative to going back to jail.

The round-up will return on Tuesday April 2.