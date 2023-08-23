Gangland enforcer jailed for terrifying Tayside couple over son’s drug debt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gangland enforcer jailed for terrifying Tayside couple over son’s drug debt

Robert Notman and his associate travelled to Tayside to menace the family of an alleged debtor.

By Gordon Currie
Robert Notman. Image: Facebook.

A gangland enforcer who targeted an innocent couple’s Tayside home in a bid to frighten them into paying off their son’s drug debt has been jailed for 14 months.

Robert Notman, 45, tried to extort money from the addict’s mother by targeting her home and demanding she repay her son’s £80,000 debt.

Notman made two 160-mile round trips to slash tyres and smash windows to terrify the parents at their quiet residential villa, Dundee Sheriff Court was told.

He and fellow henchman Lewis Goldfarb had been sent to Dundee by their mystery underworld boss in Glasgow to “persuade” the couple to pay up.

Notman and Goldfarb, 39, admitted trying to extort money from the mother on December 5 2022 by informing her her son owed money to people in Glasgow.

Goldfarb admitted slashing car tyres the same day.

Both admitted returning six days later, when Goldfarb brought a knife and slashed the tyres of a Transit van after demanding entry to a rental property owned by another relative.

Robert Notman. Image: Facebook.

He admitted smashing the family’s CCTV camera to hide evidence of their visit, while Notman admitted banging on the door, demanding entry and smashing a window.

First menacing visit

The court was told Notman had suffered a heart attack in prison while being held on remand and had been receiving treatment at Perth Royal Infirmary.

Sheriff Alistair Carmichael told Notman the serious and repeated nature of the offence meant there was no alternative to a custodial sentence.

Fiscal depute Lora Apostolova previously told the court the homeowner became aware of the two heavies outside her home after a security camera was activated.

Lewis Goldfarb accompanied Notman on his terrifying visits.

“She went outside and saw two males behind the security gate, next to a Transit van.

“Both had prominent Glasgow accents.

“She was aware this was an incident relating to issues to do with her son’s drug debts.”

The prosecutor said Goldfarb told her: “He owes all sorts of money – 80 grand, 81 grand. We were told to come here. We will not go away. We will keep coming back.

“He owes one boy money. He has told him to sort it out.”

Violent attack on return

When the duo returned to the family home the following week, the mother was alone and was left terrified as they battered at the door and smashed a window.

She contacted police when she realised they had slashed the tyres of a vehicle parked outside and ripped the CCTV system from the wall to remove evidence of their visit.

The police managed to trace the duo within the hour and Goldfarb was found to be carrying a lock-knife.

The court was told both men had a history of violence.

Sheriff Carmichael said: “You were chasing a drug debt.

“You knew you were speaking to the parents and continued to act in the way you did.”

Goldfarb was jailed for two years at an earlier calling of the case.

