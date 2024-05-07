Tuesday court round-up — Fined £10 per centimetre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tuesday court round-up — Fined £10 per centimetre

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A Dundee man has been fined £10 for every centimetre he drove, while smelling of booze, in front of police.

Bobby Webster appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit driving without insurance and refusing to provide police with a breath sample on April 7 this year.

The 25-year-old, of Hindmarsh Avenue in Dundee, had been at Styx in Kirkcaldy and at 1.15am, police spoke with him following a separate disturbance.

Officers, having smelled alcohol on first offender Webster, watched him get in a car and reverse.

He then told them he would not be complying with drink-drive procedures.

Solicitor Martin McGuire said: “He estimates the car probably moved about 30cm.

“The plan had always been to leave his vehicle at Styx and come back the next day.”

Sheriff Mark Allan fined dad-of-one Webster £300, plus a £20 victim surcharge, and disqualified him from driving for a year.

Nappy obsession

A nappy-obsessed Fife predator sent sick videos and pictures of himself to someone he thought was a 13-year-old girl on the same day he was released on bail for another sick offence. Facebook lurker Raymond Thomson had already responded to a woman’s post advertising free children’s swim nappies by sending pictures of a male posing in a nappy and an explicit picture of a male.

Raymond Thomson.
Paedophile Raymond Thomson. Image: Facebook.

Punched to ground

Connor McLean, 26, punched a woman twice in the face outside a Fife miners club.

His victim landed on concrete outside Lochore Miners Welfare and ended up with bruising, swelling and a cut to her face.

McLean appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to the December 17 2023 assault to injury.

Prosecutor Charlotte Allan told the court the woman had been at the social club in Lochleven Road on a Saturday with two friends, drinking, before McLean joined them.

He was described as being argumentative throughout the evening.

Around 1am, McLean and the woman went outside and had a brief conversation.

The fiscal depute said: “The accused proceeded to punch (her) twice to the eye, causing her to fall to the ground and hit her head off concrete.”

McLean fled but had been seen on CCTV.

Ms Allan said the woman suffered “significant” bruising and swelling to her eye, a cut to her left eyebrow, and swelling to the back of her head.

Sentence on unemployed McLean, of Waverley Place, Lochore, was deferred until May 29 to obtain background reports.

Finally sentenced

Jay Buchan, the final member of a gang of vigilante paedophile hunters has been sentenced following a live-streamed protest in Forfar almost six years ago. Members of Wolfpack Hunters UK descended on Old Halkerton Road in Forfar on August 15 in 2018 for a sting aimed at later-convicted pervert William Rennie.

Jay Buchan
Jay Buchan during the protest.

Bit PC

An Arbroath woman will be sentenced next month for a violent and sustained assault on a police constable.

Michelle Maher, 39, of of Warddykes Avenue, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit acting in a threatening or abusive manner towards police on May 6 last year, as well as a charge of assault.

At Gravesend in Arbroath, she shouted, swore and made abusive remarks then attacked and injured one officer by biting her on the body, kicking her head and spitting on her.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon ordered background reports ahead of sentencing on June 20.

‘Bad things’

A young Dundee man who told the police he had watched “bad things” after being caught with hundreds of child abuse images has been ordered to perform unpaid work. Tommy Craig, 22, freely admitted to officers who later arrested him he had downloaded vile material.

Tommy Craig.
Tommy Craig.

Stole meat and booze

A hospital fireraiser has been handed another jail sentence after admitting shoplifting in Fife.

Leona Reynolds was brought from HMP Stirling to Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit thefts from the Co-ops in both Kinghorn and Burntisland on November 11 last year.

In Kinghorn, she stole meat worth £30 and in Burntisland, booze worth £42.

Her solicitor Calum Harris said: “She is currently serving a sentence. She seems to be doing much better now.”

He explained his client was in prison in connection with a fireraising at a hospital.

Sheriff Mark Allan sentenced 39-year-old Reynolds, of Earn Road in Kirkcaldy, to five months in prison.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

