Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire Masterchef contestant says he’s losing business after Facebook account hacked

Theodore Chana claims about 25% of his business comes from his social media page.

By Andrew Robson
Perthshire chef Theodore Chana has Facebook hacked
The Braco-based private chef. Image: Michelle Welsch

A former Masterchef contestant from Perthshire says he is losing business after his Facebook account was hacked.

Theodore Chana, who has also appeared on Channel 4’s Bake Off: The Professionals, claims he had his business page on the social media platform hacked in mid-April.

The self-employed private chef from Braco says the hackers have caused “destruction” to his business – and he feels he has had a lack of support from Facebook’s owners Meta.

‘Facebook have left me in the dark’ says Theodore Chana

He said: “It’s been over two weeks since I lost access to my Facebook account and business page after hackers took control.

“It has caused endless destruction to my business and personal life and there has been a lack of customer service from Facebook’s end.

“I’m getting nowhere with them and feel like they’ve left me in the dark.”

Theodore started his career at the Cromlix House Hotel near Dunblane, and has also spent time at Kinloch House Hotel in Blairgowrie and Gleneagles Hotel.

Perthshire chef Theodore Chana has made several TV appearances.
Theodore has made several TV appearances. Image: Graham MacFarlane

He was a contestant on BBC’s Masterchef: The Professionals in 2016 and now runs a personal chef business where he also offers customers cooking masterclasses.

Theodore says before being hacked, about 25% of his business came from his Facebook page.

The 32-year-old added: “You think it will never happen to you but only when it does do you realise the impact is.

“I wish I didn’t have to use social media but unfortunately it’s an essential part of the job these days.

Perthshire chef hits out at Facebook after account hacked

“I’ve had that page for over 10 years and built up a following but Facebook are telling me the page has been disabled.

“I’ve been going round and round in circles with the support teams and I’ve spoken to lawyers about it.

“It can destroy lives, something has got to be done about it – I’m sure I’m not the only business owner who’s had this happen.

“I’m fighting my case as hard as I can, but the customer support I’ve had from Facebook has been dreadful.”

Meta – Facebook’s parent company – has been contacted for comment.

Last month, bosses at Dundee restaurant Porters revealed the impact of having their Facebook page hacked.

