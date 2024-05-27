Best pictures as Crieff estate gives Perthshire kids a taste of country life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Best pictures as Crieff estate gives Perthshire kids a taste of country life

Abercairney Estate welcomed more than 100 pupils from schools across Perth and Kinross

By Morag Lindsay
Children shooting air rifles watched by adults
Pupils from Blairowrie High School learn how to shoot safely at Abercairney Estate. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Youngsters from schools across Perth and Kinross enjoyed a taste of country life at Abercairney estate.

The estate, near Crieff, hosted more than 100 pupils for a hands-on day of rural pursuits

The students got stuck in to shooting, gundog training and even lambing (with real guns, real Labradors and an artificial ewe).

They learned the importance of first aid when you’re miles from the nearest ambulance station, as well as the differences between muir burn and wild fires.

And they were treated to sustainable delicacies from the Perthshire countryside, including coronation pheasant, venison chilli and nettle pesto.

Boys wrapping bandage round another boys head
Bertha Park pupils Lewis, Angus and Finlay learning first aid. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Tray with heather honey on pieces of pancake
Abercairney Estate honey was just one of the delicacies. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The event was part of the Estates that Educate programme, run by Scotland’s Regional Moorland Groups.

The aim is to encourage young people to consider rural careers, such as game-keeping, farming and land management.

Deirdre Falconer of the Tayside and Central Scotland Moorland Group, said it was a great way of bridging the gap between town and country.

“Some of the kids have never been in this kind of environment before,” she said.

“We need people to remember that the countryside is a huge provider. And we need young people and teachers to be aware that all these careers exist.”

Woman with young boy with labrador at his heel
Jill McGregor coaching a would-be gundog-handler. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Niki Sinclair, a geography teacher at Blairgowrie High School, said it had been a rewarding exercise.

“The pupils aren’t just being talked to, they’re actually getting to do stuff,” she said.

“We cover lots of these topics in the curriculum – things like conflicts around land use, sustainability, climate change – and this has brought it all to life.”

Abercairney Estate experience could be first step to new career

The Abercairney Estate event was held in partnership with the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC).

It was the third in a series of six. Around 2,000 children will participate in workshops across Angus, the Borders, Grampian and Tayside before the end of the school term.

Group of pupils with gamekeeper holding stuffed stoat and weasel.
Pupils from Perth Grammar School learn about about grouse management. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Lianne MacLennan of BASC Scotland was one of the driving forces behind the creation of Scotland’s Regional Moorland Groups.

The first group started in the Angus Glens. There are now five across Scotland.

They work to tackle misconceptions and mistrust around rural industries such as game-keeping, and to give people employed in those fields a voice.

Activities include Estates that Educate and Game for Giving, which distributes pheasants, venison and other game foods to good causes.

Lianne said she hoped some of the pupils at the Abercairney Estate event might consider joining these industries.

Lianne MacLennan in green BASC Scotland sweatshirt and cap
Lianne MacLennan of BASC Scotland at the Abercairney Estate event. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“It might not be career path they’ve thought about before,” she said.

“And even if it’s not for them, they will hopefully go away with a better idea of how to behave in the countryside and an understanding of what’s on their doorstep and where their food comes from.”

Here are some more pictures from the day.

Small boy grinning while holding a leaf blower
Who knew learning about muir burn could be so much fun? Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Woman in brown hat encouraging children to try food
Cat Frankitti of Sustainable Foods persuades Perth Academy pupils to give nettle pesto a try. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Three boys rubbing a small dog's s belly
Everything stops for puppies. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Five firefighters in front of red appliance
Crieff firefighters educated the youngsters on the dangers of wild fires. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Woman at table with sheep's horn and various devices
Pupils learned about the tools of the sheep farmers’ trade. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Three girls holding paper targets with shots in them
Sharp-shooting Blairgowrie pupils Lily (13), Scarlett (13) and Chloe (14) with their paper targets. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Man in tweeds seated on back of vehicle with labradors at his side while small boy pats spaniel
Colin McGregor taught the youngsters about gundogs. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Three gamekeepers in tweeds
Gamekeepers Ben Phillips, Max John and Lewis Bottomley. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Pupils seated at table with air rifles
Target practice for Blairowrie High School pupils. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Boy holding antlers while another boy peers through binoculars
On closer inspection, it’s a schoolboy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

More from Perth & Kinross

Brian Low and Aberfeldy death scene
Aberfeldy shooting: Former gamekeeper, 75, in court accused of shotgun murder
An image showing a map of the works and views of the Swallow Roundabout.
Swallow Roundabout roadworks: All we know so far as Dundee drivers face a year…
9
Drummond Arms Hotel exterior.
Multi-million-pound 10 projects plan shows Crieff is on the up
Four people playing ukuleles and banjos at Blairgowrie community event
Best pictures from Blairgowrie volunteer groups' gathering
Two men attacked in Perth pub
Man, 51, charged after pair hurt in Perth pub 'glassing'
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Blairgowrie pub assault Picture shows; Kerry Brown. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 23/05/2024
Mum-of-three attacked police and bar staff during drunken brawl in Blairgowrie pub
Banana Bandits from Dundee take on the Big Dig Energy from Glasgow at Scottish Open Volleyball Tournament. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
UK's biggest volleyball tournament held in Perth for possibly the last time
Tug o’ War competition. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Best pictures from Atholl Gathering
Queen Anne cruise ship arrives in the Forth
On board Cunard's new luxury cruise ship who sailed up the River Forth today
7
Met Office maps show yellow weather warning and rainfall over Tayside and Fife on Monday.
New 11-hour yellow thunderstorm warning issued for Tayside and Fife

Conversation