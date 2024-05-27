Best pictures as Crieff estate gives Perthshire kids a taste of country life

Youngsters from schools across Perth and Kinross enjoyed a taste of country life at Abercairney estate.

The estate, near Crieff, hosted more than 100 pupils for a hands-on day of rural pursuits

The students got stuck in to shooting, gundog training and even lambing (with real guns, real Labradors and an artificial ewe).

They learned the importance of first aid when you’re miles from the nearest ambulance station, as well as the differences between muir burn and wild fires.

And they were treated to sustainable delicacies from the Perthshire countryside, including coronation pheasant, venison chilli and nettle pesto.

The event was part of the Estates that Educate programme, run by Scotland’s Regional Moorland Groups.

The aim is to encourage young people to consider rural careers, such as game-keeping, farming and land management.

Deirdre Falconer of the Tayside and Central Scotland Moorland Group, said it was a great way of bridging the gap between town and country.

“Some of the kids have never been in this kind of environment before,” she said.

“We need people to remember that the countryside is a huge provider. And we need young people and teachers to be aware that all these careers exist.”

Niki Sinclair, a geography teacher at Blairgowrie High School, said it had been a rewarding exercise.

“The pupils aren’t just being talked to, they’re actually getting to do stuff,” she said.

“We cover lots of these topics in the curriculum – things like conflicts around land use, sustainability, climate change – and this has brought it all to life.”

Abercairney Estate experience could be first step to new career

The Abercairney Estate event was held in partnership with the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC).

It was the third in a series of six. Around 2,000 children will participate in workshops across Angus, the Borders, Grampian and Tayside before the end of the school term.

Lianne MacLennan of BASC Scotland was one of the driving forces behind the creation of Scotland’s Regional Moorland Groups.

The first group started in the Angus Glens. There are now five across Scotland.

They work to tackle misconceptions and mistrust around rural industries such as game-keeping, and to give people employed in those fields a voice.

Activities include Estates that Educate and Game for Giving, which distributes pheasants, venison and other game foods to good causes.

Lianne said she hoped some of the pupils at the Abercairney Estate event might consider joining these industries.

“It might not be career path they’ve thought about before,” she said.

“And even if it’s not for them, they will hopefully go away with a better idea of how to behave in the countryside and an understanding of what’s on their doorstep and where their food comes from.”

Here are some more pictures from the day.