ANDREW BATCHELOR: We must support Dundee attractions under threat as others win awards

It was fantastic to hear the amazing news that Dundee attractions had won big at the Scottish Hospitality Awards last week.

Discovery Point and Camperdown Wildlife Centre won in the Tourist Attraction of the Year and Best Outdoor Venue category respectively, whilst Hotel Indigo Dundee scooped the Best Hotel Award.

Discovery Point winning the coveted Tourist Attraction of the Year award was incredible.

Working part time at Dundee Heritage Trust, I can see from over a mile off that the staff are dedicated and care passionately about what they do.

The past couple of years have been pretty exciting for the incredible team at Discovery Point, with the opening of the Discovery Dome in 2022, then the 30th anniversary celebrations in 2023.

The team winning this award in 2024 is just the cherry on the top.

And it doesn’t end there.

The RRS Discovery is undergoing an exciting conservation project at the moment where they are currently repairing the interior of the ship as more than a century’s worth of wear and tear is needing that care and attention.

This is thanks to a £1.4 million funding award given to Dundee Heritage Trust by the National Heritage Memorial Fund.

Having previously helped inspire my love for Dundee and working with a dedicated team week in and week out, seeing Discovery Point taking the most sought award was wholesome, they deserve it.

The future is exciting for the Discovery!

Recognition is special

V&A Dundee received a highly commended status in the same category – but what a year they have had, from the incredible Tartan exhibition celebrating five years of the museum, to opening the amazing Kimono exhibition – the first of its kind in Europe.

I also recently heard about the incredible milestone that the museum has hit two million visits. I am so delighted for the team there.

I worked with them for a period of time, and like Dundee Heritage Trust, the staff at the V&A Dundee are nothing short of amazing for the work they do.

Camperdown Wildlife Centre won Best Outdoor Venue and this wee place, nested in the parklands of Camperdown Park, can at times feel like one of Dundee’s most underrated attractions.

Compared to other attractions in the city, it doesn’t get a lot of attention, so to have it recognised is special.

Hotel Indigo Dundee has also underwent an exciting renovation, and with the opening of the new Eighteen22 bar, it has come at the right time for the hotel.

Every attraction should thrive

We are so fortunate to have a wide scope of attractions in Dundee which tailor to each and everyone’s taste, and we shouldn’t leave any behind.

It’s clear from these remarkable achievements that Dundee’s attractions hold a special place in the hearts of both locals and visitors.

This love and dedication are evident, yet it stands in stark contrast to the looming threat of closure facing Mills Observatory, Broughty Castle, and Caird Park Golf Course.

These sites, much like our award-winning attractions, are integral to the city’s cultural and recreational fabric.

As we celebrate the success of Discovery Point, Camperdown Wildlife Centre, and others, we must advocate to keep all our treasured sites open.

The potential loss of these beloved institutions for saving £500,000 a year would be a disservice to Dundee’s rich heritage and vibrant community.

Let’s ensure that every attraction continues to thrive and inspire future generations.