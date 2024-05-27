ANDREW BATCHELOR: We must support Dundee attractions under threat as others win awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

ANDREW BATCHELOR: We must support Dundee attractions under threat as others win awards

As we celebrate the success of Discovery Point and Camperdown Wildlife Centre, we must advocate to keep all of Dundee's treasured sites open.

The RRS Discovery and Discovery Point in Dundee illuminated in red light for the Light Up Red campaign ahead of Armistice Day 2023. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
The RRS Discovery and Discovery Point in Dundee illuminated in red light for the Light Up Red campaign ahead of Armistice Day 2023. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
By Andrew Batchelor

It was fantastic to hear the amazing news that Dundee attractions had won big at the Scottish Hospitality Awards last week.

Discovery Point and Camperdown Wildlife Centre won in the Tourist Attraction of the Year and Best Outdoor Venue category respectively, whilst Hotel Indigo Dundee scooped the Best Hotel Award.

Discovery Point winning the coveted Tourist Attraction of the Year award was incredible.

Working part time at Dundee Heritage Trust, I can see from over a mile off that the staff are dedicated and care passionately about what they do.

The past couple of years have been pretty exciting for the incredible team at Discovery Point, with the opening of the Discovery Dome in 2022, then the 30th anniversary celebrations in 2023.

The team winning this award in 2024 is just the cherry on the top.

RRS Discovery at Dundee Waterfront. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

And it doesn’t end there.

The RRS Discovery is undergoing an exciting conservation project at the moment where they are currently repairing the interior of the ship as more than a century’s worth of wear and tear is needing that care and attention.

This is thanks to a £1.4 million funding award given to Dundee Heritage Trust by the National Heritage Memorial Fund.

Having previously helped inspire my love for Dundee and working with a dedicated team week in and week out, seeing Discovery Point taking the most sought award was wholesome, they deserve it.

The future is exciting for the Discovery!

Recognition is special

V&A Dundee received a highly commended status in the same category – but what a year they have had, from the incredible Tartan exhibition celebrating five years of the museum, to opening the amazing Kimono exhibition – the first of its kind in Europe.

I also recently heard about the incredible milestone that the museum has hit two million visits. I am so delighted for the team there.

I worked with them for a period of time, and like Dundee Heritage Trust, the staff at the V&A Dundee are nothing short of amazing for the work they do.

The V&A was highly commended for Tourist Attraction of the Year.

Camperdown Wildlife Centre won Best Outdoor Venue and this wee place, nested in the parklands of Camperdown Park, can at times feel like one of Dundee’s most underrated attractions.

Compared to other attractions in the city, it doesn’t get a lot of attention, so to have it recognised is special.

Hotel Indigo Dundee has also underwent an exciting renovation, and with the opening of the new Eighteen22 bar, it has come at the right time for the hotel.

Every attraction should thrive

We are so fortunate to have a wide scope of attractions in Dundee which tailor to each and everyone’s taste, and we shouldn’t leave any behind.

It’s clear from these remarkable achievements that Dundee’s attractions hold a special place in the hearts of both locals and visitors.

This love and dedication are evident, yet it stands in stark contrast to the looming threat of closure facing Mills Observatory, Broughty Castle, and Caird Park Golf Course.

Broughty Castle is facing closure. Image: Paul Reid

These sites, much like our award-winning attractions, are integral to the city’s cultural and recreational fabric.

As we celebrate the success of Discovery Point, Camperdown Wildlife Centre, and others, we must advocate to keep all our treasured sites open.

The potential loss of these beloved institutions for saving £500,000 a year would be a disservice to Dundee’s rich heritage and vibrant community.

Let’s ensure that every attraction continues to thrive and inspire future generations.

More from Opinion

First Minister John Swinney.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: 3 things John Swinney must do to breathe fresh life into weary…
Can Labour secure shock election win in Dundee?
KEZIA DUGDALE: Dundee is SNP heartland – a Labour win here would be earth-shattering
8
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB Annfield EH9 column Picture shows; Rebecca Baird. EH9 Annfield. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson. Date; 24/05/2024
REBECCA BAIRD: New Dundee EH9 premises is exactly what Blackness needs
Political leaders will have to convince voters in Tayside and Fife they have the solutions to the issues communities face. Image: PA
COURIER OPINION: Needs of Tayside and Fife must be prioritised as battle for No10…
John Swinney
ALASDAIR CLARK: John Swinney's refusal to punish iPad data bill MSP will prove costly
7
Parliamentary undersecretary of state for levelling up, Jacob Young MP, with council leader John Alexander.
STEVE FINAN: Who is fighting for Dundee?
6
Martel Maxwell. Image: Craig Chalmers photography
MARTEL MAXWELL: My holiday snaps made national news - and fed the trolls
2
Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
JIM SPENCE: Two examples highlight deep decay in Scottish public and political life
9
Broughty Castle. Image: Paul Reid
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Closure of Dundee leisure venues would harm our heritage
6
New First Minister John Swinney. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Will anyone listen to John Swinney's plea to stop political abuse?
2

Conversation