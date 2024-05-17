Broughty Castle, Caird Park golf courses and observatory could CLOSE under new proposals by council chiefs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Broughty Castle, Caird Park golf courses and observatory could CLOSE under new proposals by council chiefs

Leisure and Culture Dundee are looking to cease operating three city services in a bid to save around £500,000 each year. 

By Laura Devlin
Dundee City Council budget proposals
Broughty Castle, Caird Park golf course and Mills Observatory could close. Image: DC Thomson

Broughty Castle, Caird Park golf courses, and the Mills Observatory could all close under proposals put forward by local authority chiefs.

Leisure and Culture Dundee (LACD) are looking to cease operating three city services in a bid to save around £500,000 each year.

A public consultation has been launched seeking people’s views on the proposals.

The individual proposals being consulted on are:

  • LACD ceasing to operate Broughty Castle Museum, with options for the future of the property being explored.
  • LACD ceasing to operate Mills Observatory, with options for the future of the property being explored.
  • LACD ceasing to operate Caird Park Golf Course, with options for the future of the facility being explored.

It comes after LACD proposed to stop providing services at each of the facilities amid “significant budget pressures”.

What is the rationale?

Dundee City Council say falling visitor numbers and rising costs are among the reasons behind the closure proposals.

Visitors to Broughty Castle have fallen by 9% compared to pre-pandemic levels and the current lease with Historic Environment Scotland is due end later this year.

Closing the castle would save LACD £80,000 a year, local authority chiefs say.

Broughty Ferry Castle. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Although membership at Caird Park golf course is up 4.7% on the previous year (as of March 2024), the council say rounds played on both courses are down by 7.5%.

And combined with rising inflationary costs, it has become “financially challenging” for them and LACD to operate the facility – with every single round being played at Caird Park currently being subsidised by Dundee taxpayers at a cost of £9.10.

The proposal to shutter to courses, the council say, will save £335,000 a year.

If the Mills Observatory – which attracts over 6,000 visitors a year – is closed, LACD will save £40,000 annually.

Six week consultation

The three consultations are being run by Dundee City Council in partnership with with LACD over the next six weeks.

People can take part in any or all of the consultations by filling out online surveys, completing paper copies or taking part in drop-in sessions.

The Caird Park golf courses could be shut under the plans. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson. 

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “Before any final decisions are taken, it is essential that we and Leisure and Culture Dundee understand what implementing these proposals would mean for users and the wider community.

“We are committed to working with communities on each of these proposals, understanding that they will have different implications depending on individuals’ circumstances.

“And we want to make sure we have fully explored alternative ways to use the buildings, deliver the services or secure external funding.”

More from Dundee

3, Session Street in Dundee.
Dundee cocktail bar 3 Session Street shuts down
The St Columba Gardens flats have been empty since a fire in April 2022. Image: Supplied/James Simpson/DC Thomson
Calls to reopen fire-hit Dundee council flats as 2-year wait branded 'shambles'
Battling brothers caused Dundee railway station chaos on New Firm derby day
Dundee DJ Hannah Laing. Image: Supplied
Dundee DJ Hannah Laing lined up for city's Euro 2024 fanzone
Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee councillors call for reversal of housing crisis decision following national emergency declaration
4
Fly-tipping and fire damage at Camperdown Park.
Sofa and tyres dumped at Dundee's Camperdown Park as huge area left fire-damaged
2
The van parked outside Royal Victoria Hospital in Dundee.
NHS Tayside issues apology after van parks across two disabled bays outside hospital
2
Tayside teacher sentenced for Salvation Army concert sexual assault
Stephen Marshall and Lucy Hine are behind the organic brewery with plans for Dundee city centre.
Fife organic brewery secures licence for Dundee shop - as wine tastings and live…
David Young and Caroline Linning
Dundee paedophile protest pair sentenced

Conversation