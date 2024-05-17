Broughty Castle, Caird Park golf courses and observatory could CLOSE under new proposals by council chiefs

Broughty Castle, Caird Park golf courses, and the Mills Observatory could all close under proposals put forward by local authority chiefs.

Leisure and Culture Dundee (LACD) are looking to cease operating three city services in a bid to save around £500,000 each year.

A public consultation has been launched seeking people’s views on the proposals.

The individual proposals being consulted on are:

LACD ceasing to operate Broughty Castle Museum, with options for the future of the property being explored.

LACD ceasing to operate Mills Observatory, with options for the future of the property being explored.

LACD ceasing to operate Caird Park Golf Course, with options for the future of the facility being explored.

It comes after LACD proposed to stop providing services at each of the facilities amid “significant budget pressures”.

What is the rationale?

Dundee City Council say falling visitor numbers and rising costs are among the reasons behind the closure proposals.

Visitors to Broughty Castle have fallen by 9% compared to pre-pandemic levels and the current lease with Historic Environment Scotland is due end later this year.

Closing the castle would save LACD £80,000 a year, local authority chiefs say.

Although membership at Caird Park golf course is up 4.7% on the previous year (as of March 2024), the council say rounds played on both courses are down by 7.5%.

And combined with rising inflationary costs, it has become “financially challenging” for them and LACD to operate the facility – with every single round being played at Caird Park currently being subsidised by Dundee taxpayers at a cost of £9.10.

The proposal to shutter to courses, the council say, will save £335,000 a year.

If the Mills Observatory – which attracts over 6,000 visitors a year – is closed, LACD will save £40,000 annually.

Six week consultation

The three consultations are being run by Dundee City Council in partnership with with LACD over the next six weeks.

People can take part in any or all of the consultations by filling out online surveys, completing paper copies or taking part in drop-in sessions.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “Before any final decisions are taken, it is essential that we and Leisure and Culture Dundee understand what implementing these proposals would mean for users and the wider community.

“We are committed to working with communities on each of these proposals, understanding that they will have different implications depending on individuals’ circumstances.

“And we want to make sure we have fully explored alternative ways to use the buildings, deliver the services or secure external funding.”