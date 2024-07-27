COURIER OPINION: Justice has not been served as Angus killer Tasmin Glass walks free on parole

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: Justice has not been served as Angus killer Tasmin Glass walks free on parole

The Kirriemuir killer was granted parole at the third attempt and will have served just half of her 10-year sentence.

Tasmin Glass.
Tasmin Glass.
By The Courier Comment

Justice has not been served.

That is the only conclusion one can make as Angus killer Tasmin Glass walks free from prison having served just half of her ten-year sentence.

That the decision was made on the eve of a memorial ride for her victim Steven Donaldson is a further blow in what has been a devastating ordeal for his family.

Memorial motorbike ride for Steven Donaldson in 2019. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

The treatment of the Donaldsons throughout this process has been nothing short of scandalous.

Three times Glass’ case went before the parole board this year before they finally came to their decision.

That means Steven’s family were dragged through this process for months, their agony prolonged every time the board failed to reach a verdict.

All their suffering has been in vain

The trauma they have been put through even reached the ears of the First Minister at Holyrood after it was raised in parliament.

John Swinney was sympathetic to their plight, committing to look at the process that has left them in limbo for months.

And yet, all of their suffering has been in vain.

The callous killer has walked free despite their best efforts to keep her inside.

Releasing Glass is a decision that The Courier and Steven’s family firmly believe is the wrong one.

It’s a belief we know is shared among the majority, if not all, of our readership.

A horrific crime that shocked Tayside

Why there is such a resolute belief among the residents of Kirriemuir and the wider public that Glass should remain behind bars is clear.

This was a horrific crime that shocked Tayside and further afield.

Tasmin Glass, Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson.

Steven Donaldson was murdered in brutal fashion by Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson who were both sentenced to life for their crimes.

Glass played a crucial part in that horrendous assault in 2018.

That is not just our opinion, but that of appeals judge Lord Brodie who said she played a “pivotal role” in the killing.

He also called the killer “manipulative and devious”.

“She was the prime mover behind the assaults on the deceased,” said Lord Brodie in 2019.

“Without her active encouragement and participation, the attacks could not and would not have occurred.”

The system does not put victim trauma first

So how, one must ask, after those words by a judge, after the conviction of a jury and after the testimony of Steven’s family, has Glass walked free so early into her sentence.

It’s a question only the parole board can answer – and the sad fact is they don’t have to.

Because in a country that claims a system of open justice, parole hearing are held in private and the secretive panel does not need to explain themselves in cases like Glass’.

Bill and Pam Donaldson, Steven’s parents. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

In recent years Scotland has tried to move towards a ‘trauma-informed’ justice system.

This decision shows how very far away from that being a reality we are.

A system that cared about the trauma of victims would not have dragged Steven’s family through the horrors of a court case, an appeals system and then multiple parole hearings only to let a killer like Glass out the back door after five years.

That is not justice.

