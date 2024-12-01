REBECCA BAIRD: I’m on a mission to find Dundee’s favourite ‘weather word’ after McManus visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Opinion

REBECCA BAIRD: I’m on a mission to find Dundee’s favourite ‘weather word’ after McManus visit

Forget 'haar' and 'hoolie' - I'm all about the 'fissle' and 'feuchter' now.

Rebecca at the new McManus exhibition. Image: Supplied.
Rebecca at the new McManus exhibition. Image: Supplied.
By Rebecca Baird

Nothing could have prepared me for the vocabulary I’d encounter at Dundee’s South Road Tesco.

I worked there for three years as a student, and you’d think I’d arrived in a foreign land, instead of 90 minutes up the road from where I grew up in Falkirk.

“Eh?” in Falkirk is a question: “What?”

So imagine the confusion when I came to the land where “eh” is “yes”.

It took me a solid month to stop repeating myself, when folk in Dundee were just agreeing with me.

But it was a relief to find “ken” was well kent here, after two years of bemused Glaswegian glances in the west.

So once I got over my ‘fleg’ at not understanding colleagues and customers, I realised Dundonian words were pure teckle – even if I’ll never call a roundabout a circle.

And since Dundee has such great taste in words, I was excited to hear that the new McManus exhibition, A Weather Eye, has a selection of fun Scots words involved – all to do with the weather.

I went along for a nosy the other night, and it did not disappoint.

Scots have more words for snow than Inuits?

Weather words are always quite nice, and Scottish folk have loads of them – haar, smirr, hoolie, braw, drookit, cauld, swelterin, skire, and – of course – driech.

You could put this down to the sheer variety of weather we have here, sometimes all in the one day.

But there’s something quite unique about just how in tune we are to the weather.

According to the exhibition’s curator Kirsty Matheson – who is bursting with enthusiasm and eager to tell visitors like me more about the exhibition –  Scots has 421 words for snow.

That’s more than Inuit languages, she says, which are often credited as having the most snow-related terms.

James Morrison, The Wood in Winter, 1981. Image credit: Dundee Art Galleries and Museums Collection.

A great one I’d never heard before is “feuchter”, which is that light, icing-sugar dusting type of snow which turns Newport-on-Tay into a gingerbread village across the water.

Kirsty points out her favourite word in the exhibition – “fissle”. It means the light rustling, like that of wind through leaves. I can’t get over how perfectly the word describes the sound.

But even more perfect is the way that the word has been matched to a piece of art.

A Weather Eye is no-fuss art for the people

It’s been paired with a piece called Larch on Easel, where the artist – Tim Knowles – has attached a pen to the branch of a larch tree, and let the wind rocking the branch ‘draw’ a picture.

Not my kind of thing, visually. But I can just imagine the ‘fissling’ of the pen against the paper. It’s pleasing, seeing the thought that’s been put into these wee touches.

Exhibition curator Kirsty Matheson preparing an artwork for A Weather Eye. Image: Alan Richardson.

Suddenly I’m going round trying to match all the words to their respective pieces of art. But I soon lose track of my mission, taken away with the art itself.

I’m not hugely educated about art.

But you don’t need to be able to discuss the inspirations or know the ins and outs of the artists’ lives to get something out of this.

Exhibition is a ray of sunshine on a cold winter’s day

Weather is something we can all relate to. We encounter it every day. Deciding what to wear, how to travel, where to go, what to eat – it all depends, in Scotland, on the weather.

A Weather Eye manages to capture it all. Paintings depict washing flapping in the wind, a desolate donkey in a field of snow, a ray of sun finally breaking through the clouds after what you just know has been a never-ending downpour.

There’s some more abstract ones – Jon Schueler’s ‘A Storm At Sea Remembered’ is all pinks and purples, a huge monster of a painting that makes you feel as if you’re falling right into the sky.

Kirsty Matheson pulling out Jon Schueler’s Storm at Sea Remembered from The McManus Fine Art store. Image: Alan Richardson.

As it goes, that’s the idea; the painter was a pilot, Kirsty tells me.

This is what’s cool about The McManus – there’s so much knowledge and thought behind everything here. But there’s none of the snobbery you might encounter elsewhere.

Only Dundee could turn talking about the weather into a high art.

Which weather word do you like best? Drop it in the comments below so we can find Dundee’s definitive favourite weather word.

More from Opinion

Rebecca at the new McManus exhibition. Image: Supplied.
COURIER OPINION: Dundee University can survive funding crisis with imaginative solutions
2
The ornate Wellgate shopping centre clock.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Why Wellgate Clock deserves outpouring of sentiment
Rebecca at the new McManus exhibition. Image: Supplied.
FIZA OWAIS: Our arts are in crisis – and one key factor has had…
Rebecca at the new McManus exhibition. Image: Supplied.
JIM SPENCE: Stark difference in leadership at Dundee’s key educational institutions
2
Rebecca at the new McManus exhibition. Image: Supplied.
REBECCA BAIRD: For years I didn't know my Dundee neighbours – then I lost…
8
Rebecca at the new McManus exhibition. Image: Supplied.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Why Dundee school reunion is on my mind
Rebecca at the new McManus exhibition. Image: Supplied.
BRIAN HENDERSON: It's hammer time for Tayside farmers
Rebecca at the new McManus exhibition. Image: Supplied.
ALASDAIR CLARK: John Swinney is leading a quiet SNP revolution
2
Rebecca at the new McManus exhibition. Image: Supplied.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee councillor deserves credit for publicly backing Dark Blues' Riverside training ground
4
Rebecca at the new McManus exhibition. Image: Supplied.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee University chief’s salary solution and my eye-opening meeting as rector
4

Conversation