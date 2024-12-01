Stirling Christmas shop owner’s local guide to getting into the festive spirit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling Christmas shop owner’s local guide to getting into the festive spirit

Tinsel and Tartan's Lyndsey McDermott shares her top things to do in and around Stirling in the run-up to December 25.

Tinsel and Tartan owner Lyndsey McDermott with her dog Clootie Dumpling. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
By Isla Glen

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas – and there’s plenty of festive fun to be had and around Stirling.

Who better to recommend some seasonal activities than the city’s very own Ms Christmas, Lyndsey McDermott?

For the past five years, she’s been spreading festive cheer from her Spittal Street Christmas shop, Tinsel and Tartan.

Here are Lyndsey’s top five things to do locally as Christmas Day approaches.

1) Enjoy a turkey dinner with loved ones

The Allan Park’s Christmas menu is available throughout December. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Delicious food is an important element for many people at Christmastime, and Lyndsey believes in making memories around the dining table.

“I try and cram in as many turkey dinners in December as I can,” she says.

“I don’t give friends presents anymore, I arrange to meet them in December and we’ll go out for a Christmas dinner or lunch.”

Her local recommendations for a festive feast include The Allan Park, The Birds and Bees, The Portcullis, Friars Wynd, and Fletcher’s.

“It’s really nice because it’s time rather than money – spending time with your friends,” she explains.

“And you can have a couple of cocktails!”

2) Watch the Macrobert Arts Centre panto

This year’s pantomime, Snow White, features comedian Chris Forbes. Image: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

“You’ve got to see a pantomime at the Macrobert,” says Lyndsey.

“They’re always great.”

This year’s production is Snow White, running until December 31.

It follows Nanny Maria Shut-Yon-Trapp, played by Scottish comedian Chris Forbes, who takes care of the Baroness Fantasia De’Wharff’s unruly step children, but soon discovers an evil plot to murder Snow White.

3) Choose a real Christmas tree

Make a fun, family day of picking out your perfect Christmas tree. Image: Happy Hirtzel/Shutterstock

When her son was young, Lyndsey used to spend a day with him every year picking the perfect Christmas tree.

“We used to go up to the David Marshall Lodge at Aberfoyle,” she recalls.

“We’d have the whole day out up there – go for a wee wander in the woodland trails and maybe get a spot of lunch out.”

She recommends buying a real tree locally, if you can, either by going out or having one delivered.

Places supplying real trees in the Stirling area this year include:

4) Visit Santa or a Christmas market

Mr and Mrs Claus turned on Stirling’s Christmas lights this year. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

For wee ones, a visit to see Father Christmas is essential.

He’s already switched on Stirling’s Christmas lights, but Lyndsey recommends heading to the Thistles Centre grotto to deliver your letter to Santa in person.

Lucky children can sit in Santa’s sleigh and receive a small present.

The grotto is open every Saturday and Sunday in the run-up to Christmas, and all proceeds go to Strathcarron Hospice.

For grown-ups, the Tinsel and Tartan owner thinks a visit to a Christmas market makes a great day out.

While Stirling doesn’t have its own semi-permanent market to rival those in other Scottish cities, there are a range of local pop-ups to head along to this year.

5) Treat yourself (or a loved one) to a new decoration

Lyndsey McDermott sells a vast array of festive decor. Image: Andrew Cawley/DC Thomson

Finally, perhaps it’s no surprise that Lyndsey thinks you should pop into Tinsel and Tartan to buy a decoration for your Christmas tree or home.

It’s the perfect gift, she says, either for loved ones or yourself, and she loves seeing her repeat customers (from across the globe) returning annually.

Dressing the tree is one of her favourite parts of the festive season, so receiving and gifting baubles is her fifth recommendation.

“It brings back so many memories,” she says.

“Where you’ve been, where you got it from, or who gave it to you. It’s nice to reminisce.”

