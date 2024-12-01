Stirling Christmas shop owner’s local guide to getting into the festive spirit

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas – and there’s plenty of festive fun to be had and around Stirling.

Who better to recommend some seasonal activities than the city’s very own Ms Christmas, Lyndsey McDermott?

For the past five years, she’s been spreading festive cheer from her Spittal Street Christmas shop, Tinsel and Tartan.

Here are Lyndsey’s top five things to do locally as Christmas Day approaches.

1) Enjoy a turkey dinner with loved ones

Delicious food is an important element for many people at Christmastime, and Lyndsey believes in making memories around the dining table.

“I try and cram in as many turkey dinners in December as I can,” she says.

“I don’t give friends presents anymore, I arrange to meet them in December and we’ll go out for a Christmas dinner or lunch.”

Her local recommendations for a festive feast include The Allan Park, The Birds and Bees, The Portcullis, Friars Wynd, and Fletcher’s.

“It’s really nice because it’s time rather than money – spending time with your friends,” she explains.

“And you can have a couple of cocktails!”

2) Watch the Macrobert Arts Centre panto

“You’ve got to see a pantomime at the Macrobert,” says Lyndsey.

“They’re always great.”

This year’s production is Snow White, running until December 31.

It follows Nanny Maria Shut-Yon-Trapp, played by Scottish comedian Chris Forbes, who takes care of the Baroness Fantasia De’Wharff’s unruly step children, but soon discovers an evil plot to murder Snow White.

3) Choose a real Christmas tree

When her son was young, Lyndsey used to spend a day with him every year picking the perfect Christmas tree.

“We used to go up to the David Marshall Lodge at Aberfoyle,” she recalls.

“We’d have the whole day out up there – go for a wee wander in the woodland trails and maybe get a spot of lunch out.”

She recommends buying a real tree locally, if you can, either by going out or having one delivered.

Places supplying real trees in the Stirling area this year include:

4) Visit Santa or a Christmas market

For wee ones, a visit to see Father Christmas is essential.

He’s already switched on Stirling’s Christmas lights, but Lyndsey recommends heading to the Thistles Centre grotto to deliver your letter to Santa in person.

Lucky children can sit in Santa’s sleigh and receive a small present.

The grotto is open every Saturday and Sunday in the run-up to Christmas, and all proceeds go to Strathcarron Hospice.

For grown-ups, the Tinsel and Tartan owner thinks a visit to a Christmas market makes a great day out.

While Stirling doesn’t have its own semi-permanent market to rival those in other Scottish cities, there are a range of local pop-ups to head along to this year.

5) Treat yourself (or a loved one) to a new decoration

Finally, perhaps it’s no surprise that Lyndsey thinks you should pop into Tinsel and Tartan to buy a decoration for your Christmas tree or home.

It’s the perfect gift, she says, either for loved ones or yourself, and she loves seeing her repeat customers (from across the globe) returning annually.

Dressing the tree is one of her favourite parts of the festive season, so receiving and gifting baubles is her fifth recommendation.

“It brings back so many memories,” she says.

“Where you’ve been, where you got it from, or who gave it to you. It’s nice to reminisce.”

