Here’s how the owner of Stirling’s year-round Christmas shop spends the big day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle

Here’s how the owner of Stirling’s year-round Christmas shop spends the big day

What is December 25 like for someone surrounded by Christmas 365 days a year?

Lyndsey McDermott, owner of Tinsel and Tartan in Stirling city centre. Image: Andrew Cawley/DC Thomson
Lyndsey McDermott, owner of Tinsel and Tartan in Stirling city centre. Image: Andrew Cawley/DC Thomson
By Isla Glen

Some wish it could be Christmas every day – for one Stirling woman, it is.

Lyndsey McDermott, who runs Tinsel and Tartan in the city centre, has been selling Christmas decorations and spreading festive cheer to locals and tourists alike all year round since 2019.

From Stirling-themed baubles to fluffy festive friends for your tree, the shop is brimming with thousands of Christmas decorations.

In that time, her Christmas shop survived the pandemic, moved from the Stirling Arcade to Spittal Street, and gained a celebrity customer – Lyndsey delivered two life-sized nutcrackers to musician Gary Numan’s Stirlingshire home.

But how does the city’s very own Ms Christmas spend the big day?

Despite celebrating all year round, it takes until December 24 for her to feel festive.

“The excitement that everyone else has been feeling building up for weeks and weeks, it doesn’t hit me until then – when I lock the door and walk away,” she says.

Christmas is a ‘lazy day’ for Tinsel & Tartan owner

Lyndsey, who used to work in finance, uses Christmas Day to unwind after a long year.

“I love a really lazy Christmas,” she admits.

“I like Christmas in my own house. I don’t really relish the idea of getting up, getting dressed, going round visiting.”

Lyndsey with her dog, Clootie Dumpling. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

When her son, who is now 25, was young, they enjoyed a turkey dinner together on Christmas Eve, before he spent Christmas Day with his father.

“It was really great because we got the big, extravagant Christmas dinner on Christmas Eve and then, on Christmas Day, it was just snacks, sweets, picky bits, dips, crisps, chilling out, Christmas movies on the telly,” she explains.

But the first order of Christmas Day in the McDermott household is always presents.

Piling into Lyndsey’s room early in the morning, the family open their stockings in her bed.

Her dog, Clootie Dumpling, also gets a stocking and a new outfit for the occasion.

What does Lyndsey have for Christmas dinner?

Next? A fancy breakfast of pancakes and bacon.

Chocolate and a glass of fizz are also essential components of her Christmas morning.

“You fill yourself up with junk and chocolate all day,” she smiles.

“It’s great. Absolutely love it.”

When it comes to Christmas dinner, which is turkey with all the trimmings, there’s nothing controversial on Lyndsey’s plate (other than Brussels sprouts, depending on how you feel about them).

“Pigs in blankets, roast tatties – I love all of it,” the 49-year-old says.

Lyndsey is hoping for snow this Christmas. Image: Andrew Cawley/DC Thomson

For a starter, Lyndsey prepares a Havana prawn cocktail, following her stepdad’s recipe.

“He’s passed away now, but every year since he’s passed, I’ve made that as the Christmas Day starter. It’s really, really nice,” she says.

Her mother, who is travelling from the Hebrides for the holidays, provides clootie dumpling for pudding. This tradition is how Lyndsey’s dog was named.

The rest of the day is spent relaxing with new pyjamas on and Christmas films on the TV.

Elf, starring Will Ferrell, is Lyndsey’s favourite festive movie, while Holiday Bells and Must Be Santa are her top songs of the season.

How does a Christmas shop owner find time to get ready for Christmas?

Tinsel and Tartan is a seven-day-a-week operation, leaving its owner little time to get organised for Christmas.

Before she had the shop, Lyndsey would ensure all her presents were bought and wrapped far in advance.

Now, things are markedly different.

“Despite the fact that it’s Christmas all year, every day, it still sneaks up on me,” she admits.

“I end up scrabbling about panicking at the last minute for my own personal Christmas because I’m too busy with the shop.”

Lyndsey loves being part of everyone’s Christmas. Image: Andrew Cawley/DC Thomson

“I could go around and start wrapping up everything from in here, but I think that’s stingy,” she jokes, gesturing to the decorations on the Tinsel and Tartan shelves.

The one thing Lyndsey says she’d never leave until the last minute, however, is decorating the Christmas tree.

Her home has hundreds of decorations, all gifted to her by friends and family over the past 30 years.

“It brings back so many memories,” she says.

“All the baubles have got their own story – where you’ve been, where you got it from, or who gave it to you.

“It makes dressing the tree a talking point, rather than a chore.”

This year, once Christmas is all wrapped up, Tinsel and Tartan will close during January while Lyndsey spends Hogmanay in Las Vegas and enjoys some well-earned rest.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from Lifestyle

Marc Anderson from Fife had a kidney transplant five years ago.
Kidney disease threatened Fife restaurant manager's life - then his mum saved him
Rachel and retired Master Chef of Great Britain Sheila McConachie at Murrayshall Country Estate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A budget Christmas lunch in Dundee Vs a high-end experience in Perth. What difference…
Ali Gellatly of Dundee Heritage Trust is supporting the Festival of Shackleton in Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Why Dundee is celebrating city's 'special' links with legendary explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton
Urban Botanicals has been hosting wreath-making classes for seven years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
How did I get on at Dundee festive wreath-making class?
Dune head chef Adam Kidd. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dune's head chef Adam Kidd is St Andrews’ answer to The Bear
Montrose High Street flat to go to auction
Montrose flat going to auction - with opening bid of just £1,000
Seabank House is a stunning new home on the banks of the Tay. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Beautiful new-build Carse of Gowrie home sits on the banks of the Tay
Health and wellbeing writer Debbie Clarke tried out a new festive foodie treatment at Broughty Ferry wellness salon Evermore.
What did I think of new 'festive foodie' treatment at Broughty Ferry beauty salon?
Arbroath mum Kate made special Christmas memories with her daughter Cally before she died.
Arbroath mum thanks hospice team after making special last Christmas memories with daughter
Reporter Isla Glen had her heart stolen by the stunning views at the top of the Wallace Monument
I let AI plan a day out for me in Stirling on a £30…

Conversation