Should Stirling have its own Christmas market?

Stirling locals think it is time the city created its own Christmas market, similar to those in other Scottish cities.

Some locals think Stirling should have a regular festive fayre, like Winterfest in Dundee, pictured here. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Isla Glen

Is it time for Stirling to have its own Christmas market for the festive season?

Many locals have backed the idea of the city hosting a Christmas village or major festive event, similar to others across Scotland.

There are hopes it would bring economic benefits, increased footfall and a fun atmosphere.

While Stirling attracts hundreds to an annual light switch-on in November, its Christmastime offering pales in comparison to other Scottish cities.

Pop-up Christmas fayres are generally held at Stirling Castle, Made in Stirling and the Albert Halls in the run-up to the big day.

But as the city undergoes major reinvention, is it time for Stirling to launch a Christmas extravaganza to rival those in Perth, Aberdeen and Edinburgh?

Ice skaters at Aberdeen's Christmas Village.
Ice skaters at Aberdeen’s Christmas Village. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Scotland’s biggest cities – Edinburgh and Glasgow – both have Christmas markets and activities, with the likes of funfair rides, festive food, ice skating and stalls selling gifts.

Perth hosts a yearly Christmas lights switch-on with celebrities invited to perform.

X Factor star Chico Slimani, known for his hit single It’s Chico Time, 1990s dance act N-Trance, and legendary Belgian band Boney M took to the stage last year.

Chico Time in Perth to mark the Christmas festivities.
Chico Time in Perth to mark the festivities. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

While Dundee’s Winterfest didn’t take place last year, the city is preparing for a Christmas Village in 2024, with an ice rink, market, funfair and Santa Claus experience.

In the north, Aberdeen’s Christmas Village is also set to host traders, rides and an ice rink as usual.

Is hosting a Christmas market worth the hassle?

Edinburgh’s Christmas markets are thought to boost the local economy by more than £100 million annually.

Perth’s star-studded lights switch-on was reportedly worth more than £2 million to city’s economy in 2020.

In 2023, Aberdeen’s festive market was found to increase footfall in the city centre, and the average amount spent there per party was £69.

Where could a Stirling Christmas market go?

For a city centre location close to the railway station, Port Street is perfect.

It is mostly pedestrianised and already the home of Stirling’s Farmers’ Market.

Looking to the future, Forthside has potential to host a Christmas village event.

Visualisation showing the proposed Forthside Square. Image: Stirling Council and Stallan-Brand

As seen in the updated Forthside plans, a new square will be created between the Engine Shed and FEL Scotland buildings.

Suggestions for uses for this area have included festive events, pop-up ice skating and markets.

Also close to the station and easily accessed by the existing footbridge, this could be a great spot for Stirling’s very own Christmas village.

What do locals and businesses think?

The Courier took to the streets of Stirling to ask locals and business owners how they felt about the idea of the city having its very own Christmas village.

And who better to ask first than the owner of Stirling’s all-year-round Christmas shop?

Lyndsey McDermott, who runs Tinsel and Tartan, welcomes the idea.

“It would be great. I think Stirling is big enough to accommodate that,” she says.

“Enough people from Stirling go elsewhere and make the effort.

Lyndsey McDermott, owner of Tinsel and Tartan. Image: DC Thomson

“What I have heard in recent years is everyone complaining about the prices and crowds in Glasgow.

“Maybe it would be nice if it was here. It wouldn’t be as rammed.”

Lyndsey says locals are keen for better Christmas events in the city.

“After Covid, people were looking forward to the reindeer and Santa’s sleigh parade and children seeing Santa go past, and it just didn’t seem to happen.

“I think a lot of people were disappointed.”

Perfect opportunity for local crafters

Arjun Debnath, a business student, says he likes the idea of a festive market.

He adds: “I like going to Glasgow for the rides. I would like not to travel.”

Cath Smith, visiting from Falkirk, isn’t as excited by the prospect of a Stirling market.

“They’re overpriced and sell rubbish. I don’t think it’s a good idea,” she says.

Lisa Davidson, who runs Friars Street shop Tinkerbells Emporium, thinks a Christmas market for Stirling would be “great”, as long as it helps local businesses.

“Most other towns have a festive market. It would be great with beautiful local crafts and small artisan goods,” she comments.

Lisa Davidson who runs the magical Tinkerbells Emporium in Stirling.
Lisa Davidson who runs the magical Tinkerbells Emporium. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Similarly, Victoria Bowles, manager of Made in Stirling, believes it could be a great opportunity to showcase local goods.

“I’d be disappointed if it had big places, not necessarily big chains, like in Edinburgh and Glasgow,” she explains.

“No artisan goods or handmade crafts – the same stuff you see everywhere.

“But if they did do it here, it should definitely have local businesses.

“I think that would be popular with local people.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

Conversation