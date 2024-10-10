Stirling Forthside development masterplan updated – everything you need to know

Stirling’s future film studio has captured attention, but it’s just one element of the Forthside development, set to bring a lot more to the city.

The plans include new spaces for businesses, more active travel routes, and a public square.

Up to 1,000 jobs could be created in the city as a result of the project, as well as a potential 300 new homes.

Stirling Council has just approved an updated masterplan for the Forthside site – here’s an in-depth look at what it contains.

Where is the Forthside development going to be?

The Forthside development site encompasses the land alongside the River Forth, following Forthside Way, roughly between the former Ministry of Defence (MoD) site and Springkerse Industrial Estate.

The riverside stretch is designed to “act as a spine”, tying the development together.

What will be built?

Stirling Council hopes to create Scotland’s biggest film studio campus, Stirling Studios, on the old MoD premises.

It also aims to build new housing, spaces for businesses, a public square, green spaces and the associated infrastructure.

The planned workspaces could suit companies in the creative, technology, business, culture and leisure sectors.

Forthside Square, with seating and greenery to be enjoyed by locals, would be situated in the space between the existing Engine Shed and FEL Scotland buildings.

The square’s design would allow it to host a variety of events, such as an outdoor cinema, sports screenings, markets, fairs, ice skating, outdoor exercise classes, pop-up football pitches, literary festivals, and festive events.

A boat trip down the Forth could also be on the cards, as the river has been identified for boating and pontoon potential.

Other possibilities for future additions to the area include pedestrian connections across and to the river, a woodland workspace for businesses, and tree planting.

Will new housing be built?

Up to 300 new homes are planned for Forthside.

There are two residential sites: Riverside Living, alongside Forthside Way, and Urban Riverside Living, which is by Forthside Square.

The former would consist of flats and urban townhouses, while the latter would be flats similar to those already in the Riverside area.

These have been likened to 20-minute neighbourhoods, as they would be within 20 minutes’ walk of schools and a nursery, supermarkets, the railway station, the Thistles shopping centre, The Peak leisure centre, and medical practices.

Of these houses, 25% would be affordable homes. The rest would be a mixture for sale, for private rental, and mid-market rentals.

A new park and outdoor space is also on the cards, and the houses built could potentially have gardens.

Will there be new roads?

According to the masterplan, Meadowforth Road, which leads to the MoD site, will be extended and eventually connect to Forthside Way.

This will enable vehicles to drive through the site, rather than going around it.

There will also be new roads installed to connect the redeveloped buildings to existing roads.

Will Forthside be connected to active travel routes?

The vision for Forthside is for it to support green travel and connect with Stirling city centre.

The proposed active travel routes go from Ladysneuk Road to Goosecroft Road, Manor Powis to Forthside via the A91, and Fallin to Forthside via Kerse Road.

There will also be routes added within the redevelopment.

How is it being funded?

Stirling Council obtained £19 million from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund to put towards the Forthside redevelopment.

The majority of these funds – £16 million – is being used to develop the former MoD site.

The remainder will be used to boost active travel and connectivity between Forthside, the city centre and nearby communities.

The approximate cost for the three new active travel routes is £8.5 million. Sustrans and the Active Travel Transformation Fund have also contributed to this cost.

The land transfer, priced at £5 million, was carried out through the Stirling and Clackmannanshire City Regional Deal.

When will Forthside be completed?

In line with Levelling Up timescales, the development should be finished by 2026.

However, any element of the masterplan beyond the MoD area is subject to future funding and sites being sold.

