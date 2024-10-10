Stirling Forthside development masterplan updated – everything you need to know

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Stirling Forthside development masterplan updated – everything you need to know

Space suitable for outdoor cinema screenings and temporary ice rinks is incorporated into the new and improved plan for Forthside.

By Isla Glen
Part of the Forthside masterplan, Forthside Square is intended to be a dynamic outdoor public space for all. Image: Stirling Council and Stallan-Brand
Part of the Forthside masterplan, Forthside Square is intended to be a dynamic outdoor public space for all. Image: Stirling Council and Stallan-Brand

Stirling’s future film studio has captured attention, but it’s just one element of the Forthside development, set to bring a lot more to the city.

The plans include new spaces for businesses, more active travel routes, and a public square.

Up to 1,000 jobs could be created in the city as a result of the project, as well as a potential 300 new homes.

Stirling Council has just approved an updated masterplan for the Forthside site – here’s an in-depth look at what it contains.

Where is the Forthside development going to be?

The new masterplan proposal at a glance. Image: DC Thomson

The Forthside development site encompasses the land alongside the River Forth, following Forthside Way, roughly between the former Ministry of Defence (MoD) site and Springkerse Industrial Estate.

The riverside stretch is designed to “act as a spine”, tying the development together.

What will be built?

Stirling Council hopes to create Scotland’s biggest film studio campus, Stirling Studios, on the old MoD premises.

It also aims to build new housing, spaces for businesses, a public square, green spaces and the associated infrastructure.

The planned workspaces could suit companies in the creative, technology, business, culture and leisure sectors.

Forthside Square, with seating and greenery to be enjoyed by locals, would be situated in the space between the existing Engine Shed and FEL Scotland buildings.

Stirling’s former Ministry of Defence site, which is set to become Stirling Studios. Image: Stirling Council

The square’s design would allow it to host a variety of events, such as an outdoor cinema, sports screenings, markets, fairs, ice skating, outdoor exercise classes, pop-up football pitches, literary festivals, and festive events.

A boat trip down the Forth could also be on the cards, as the river has been identified for boating and pontoon potential.

Other possibilities for future additions to the area include pedestrian connections across and to the river, a woodland workspace for businesses, and tree planting.

Will new housing be built?

Up to 300 new homes are planned for Forthside.

There are two residential sites: Riverside Living, alongside Forthside Way, and Urban Riverside Living, which is by Forthside Square.

The former would consist of flats and urban townhouses, while the latter would be flats similar to those already in the Riverside area.

Green outdoor space for residents is a key element of the masterplan. Image: Stirling Council and Stallan-Brand

These have been likened to 20-minute neighbourhoods, as they would be within 20 minutes’ walk of schools and a nursery, supermarkets, the railway station, the Thistles shopping centre, The Peak leisure centre, and medical practices.

Of these houses, 25% would be affordable homes. The rest would be a mixture for sale, for private rental, and mid-market rentals.

A new park and outdoor space is also on the cards, and the houses built could potentially have gardens.

Will there be new roads?

According to the masterplan, Meadowforth Road, which leads to the MoD site, will be extended and eventually connect to Forthside Way.

This will enable vehicles to drive through the site, rather than going around it.

There will also be new roads installed to connect the redeveloped buildings to existing roads.

Will Forthside be connected to active travel routes?

The vision for Forthside is for it to support green travel and connect with Stirling city centre.

The proposed active travel routes go from Ladysneuk Road to Goosecroft Road, Manor Powis to Forthside via the A91, and Fallin to Forthside via Kerse Road.

There will also be routes added within the redevelopment.

Active travel routes will be built into the Forthside plan to encourage walking and cycling. Image: Chepko Danil Vita/Shutterstock

How is it being funded?

Stirling Council obtained £19 million from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund to put towards the Forthside redevelopment.

The majority of these funds – £16 million – is being used to develop the former MoD site.

The remainder will be used to boost active travel and connectivity between Forthside, the city centre and nearby communities.

The approximate cost for the three new active travel routes is £8.5 million. Sustrans and the Active Travel Transformation Fund have also contributed to this cost.

The land transfer, priced at £5 million, was carried out through the Stirling and Clackmannanshire City Regional Deal.

When will Forthside be completed?

In line with Levelling Up timescales, the development should be finished by 2026.

However, any element of the masterplan beyond the MoD area is subject to future funding and sites being sold.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

Two men handing wooden plaque to woman
Auchterarder volunteers join forces to breathe new life into popular path
First Minister John Swinney with his son Matthew. Image: PA.
John Swinney says son among Perthshire pupils 'singled out' in union's school strike threat
Fiona Laing has done much of her tra8ining for the Vietnam trek in the Angus Glens. Image: Supplied
Former Wren Fiona bumps into King Charles during Angus glens training trek for Vietnam…
Barrie McCourt wins over £2,000 in Aldi Supermarket Sweep
Dundee firefighter bags more than £700 of shopping in Aldi Supermarket Sweep
Alannah Morgan and Chris Law
Woman who left Dundee MP in fear for life is sentenced to unpaid work
Police on Haig Crescent in Dunfermline.
Man charged after armed police called to Dunfermline street
Scotscraig Golf Club in Tayport.
EXCLUSIVE: Top Scottish golf course declares interest in nearby Fife club
Fife Council bins.
Fife bin collections to change for 'most households' - how to check yours
BBC showing hurricane force winds across the UK
BBC apologise after weather app forecasts 'hurricane-force winds' for Tayside and Fife
The crash happened on the A9 near Cairnie Braes. Image: Google Street View
Person taken to Ninewells after crash between lorry and car on A9 in Perthshire

Conversation