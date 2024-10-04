Stirling cycle path roadworks causing ‘misery’ for residents and commuters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Stirling cycle path roadworks causing ‘misery’ for residents and commuters

Residents say they are "suffering" as a result of roadworks in Causewayhead to finalise an active travel route.

By Isla Glen
Locals have told of their "misery" caused by new roadworks. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media
Locals have told of their "misery" caused by new roadworks. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media

Stirling residents and motorists have told of their misery caused by cycle path roadworks.

The Causewayhead roadworks, which run from Bridgehaugh Bridge to just beyond the Stirling County Rugby Football Club entrance, are the final phase in the active travel link being installed between the city centre and Stirling University.

They are due to be completed in four weeks.

However, many locals and commuters are “frustrated” by the traffic delays being caused.

Some claim their journeys have doubled and many Cornton residents are going via Bridge of Allan and the motorway to reach the city centre.

Andrea Strang said: “It took me 12 mins to get through at 6.30pm last night [Wednesday].

“I had to collect my son from Castle Business Park yesterday after driving theory test and it was quicker at that time of day to go up to Bridge of Allan onto motorway and off at Junction 10.

Cornton residents are resorting to alternative routes. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media

“At 5pm, the queue was all way from railway bridge to after Stephen’s Bakery.”

Another local resident, who did not want to be named, said: “It’s frustrating. We are miserable.

“It’s quicker for us to use the motorway than that road at tea time.

“I think we’ve suffered enough as we already dealt with the first cycle lanes going in.”

Residents insist the works are leading to congestion on Customs Roundabout and Laurencecroft Roundabout.

And users of the Midland Bluebird bus services to Alloa from Stirling – the 51 and 52 – are being asked to board the service in the city centre during the roadworks.

Commuters fear being late

Francesca Carlo told The Courier it made “zero sense” to leave the small section unfinished.

She said: “I commute to the uni on my bike and do really love the new cycle lanes and agree that lots are using them.

“But I do question why this tiny section opposite the rugby club wasn’t completed when the rest of the work was done.”

Works to install the active travel link began in 2022. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media

Students at Stirling University also revealed fears over being late to classes.

Anya Diggines, 20, commutes from Milngavie and says her typical commute is 50 minutes.

“The roadworks are adding about 20 minutes on to that. When there is school traffic, it is even worse,” she said.

‘Nightmare’ to live near roadworks

Alice Pollard, 20, told The Courier she almost missed her sister’s birthday celebrations because of the roadworks on Thursday.

She claims the bus journey from the university to the city centre took 45 minutes, rather than the 15 minutes it should.

“I risked missing my 5pm train to celebrate my sister’s birthday and found it all rather stressful,” she said.

Only one lane of the road is open. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media
Queues are filling Causewayhead Road and causing backlog on Customs Roundabout. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “Works are progressing on our Walk Cycle Live Stirling active travel link between the city centre and the University of Stirling with the final phase focused on the area at Bridgehaugh Bridge.

“The works between the bridge and Cornton Junction are estimated to take four weeks, including weekends and officers are working to minimise disruption on the local road network as much as possible.

“Traffic flows and temporary traffic light phases are being regularly monitored.

“We would ask motorists to consider alternative routes where possible.

“We thank residents and motorists for their patience.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from News

The A90/A937 crossing has been at the centre of a 20-year upgrade call. Image: DC Thomson
'Get on with it' plea as last objection to £25m A90 Laurencekirk flyover dropped
South Street at its junction with King Street in Perth
Two men 'caught with bladed weapons' in Perth city centre
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Murder trial Picture shows; Caleb Ferguson (left) and Cameron Rae. Perth Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 12/04/2023
Perth knifeman found guilty of murdering Cameron Rae
Fashion retailer Mango could be coming to Dundee
Is Mango coming to Dundee's Overgate Shopping Centre?
Riot police on March Crescent, Anstruther.
Riot police lock down Anstruther street as raid sparks ongoing 'disturbance'
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Detained in Mexico and 120mph chase
Police forming a barrier outside Hampden after a fan incident before the Rangers v St Johnstone game.
Teen in court over St Johnstone SLO 'assault' at Rangers match
Ford Fiesta STs were a favourite of the car thieves in Fife.
How Fife detectives brought gangs behind 15-month 'car-theft epidemic' to justice
Hannah Laing in the DJ box wearing a top with the word doof on the back
Hannah Laing's Dundee music festival sells out as 15,000 tickets snapped up in just…
2
Andrew McPherson
Tourist killed 'bucket list' Harley Davidson rider in A9 tragedy

Conversation