Stirling cycle path roadworks causing ‘misery’ for residents and commuters

Stirling residents and motorists have told of their misery caused by cycle path roadworks.

The Causewayhead roadworks, which run from Bridgehaugh Bridge to just beyond the Stirling County Rugby Football Club entrance, are the final phase in the active travel link being installed between the city centre and Stirling University.

They are due to be completed in four weeks.

However, many locals and commuters are “frustrated” by the traffic delays being caused.

Some claim their journeys have doubled and many Cornton residents are going via Bridge of Allan and the motorway to reach the city centre.

Andrea Strang said: “It took me 12 mins to get through at 6.30pm last night [Wednesday].

“I had to collect my son from Castle Business Park yesterday after driving theory test and it was quicker at that time of day to go up to Bridge of Allan onto motorway and off at Junction 10.

“At 5pm, the queue was all way from railway bridge to after Stephen’s Bakery.”

Another local resident, who did not want to be named, said: “It’s frustrating. We are miserable.

“It’s quicker for us to use the motorway than that road at tea time.

“I think we’ve suffered enough as we already dealt with the first cycle lanes going in.”

Residents insist the works are leading to congestion on Customs Roundabout and Laurencecroft Roundabout.

And users of the Midland Bluebird bus services to Alloa from Stirling – the 51 and 52 – are being asked to board the service in the city centre during the roadworks.

Commuters fear being late

Francesca Carlo told The Courier it made “zero sense” to leave the small section unfinished.

She said: “I commute to the uni on my bike and do really love the new cycle lanes and agree that lots are using them.

“But I do question why this tiny section opposite the rugby club wasn’t completed when the rest of the work was done.”

Students at Stirling University also revealed fears over being late to classes.

Anya Diggines, 20, commutes from Milngavie and says her typical commute is 50 minutes.

“The roadworks are adding about 20 minutes on to that. When there is school traffic, it is even worse,” she said.

‘Nightmare’ to live near roadworks

Alice Pollard, 20, told The Courier she almost missed her sister’s birthday celebrations because of the roadworks on Thursday.

She claims the bus journey from the university to the city centre took 45 minutes, rather than the 15 minutes it should.

“I risked missing my 5pm train to celebrate my sister’s birthday and found it all rather stressful,” she said.

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “Works are progressing on our Walk Cycle Live Stirling active travel link between the city centre and the University of Stirling with the final phase focused on the area at Bridgehaugh Bridge.

“The works between the bridge and Cornton Junction are estimated to take four weeks, including weekends and officers are working to minimise disruption on the local road network as much as possible.

“Traffic flows and temporary traffic light phases are being regularly monitored.

“We would ask motorists to consider alternative routes where possible.

“We thank residents and motorists for their patience.”

