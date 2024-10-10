What will Stirling’s new Forthside development look like?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What will Stirling’s new Forthside development look like?

Detailed designs for new homes, offices and public spaces have all been sketched out.

The masterplan's 'Workspace Campus' shows adapted Ministry of Defence buildings for new business ventures. Image: Stirling Council and Stallan-Brand
By Alex Watson

Here are the latest artist’s impressions of what Stirling’s Forthside area could eventually look like.

As well as ambitious aims to convert the former Ministry of Defence plot into Scotland’s biggest film studio campus, the plan includes new housing, spaces for businesses, a public square, green spaces and the associated infrastructure.

Read our explainer to find out everything you need to know about the masterplan.

Forthside was first identified as a key area for development in 2020, as part of the Stirling and Clackmannanshire City Regional Deal.

Take a look at the vision for its future.

Three-storey blocks of flats on the left of this image face two-storey commercial buildings across the road, surrounded by trees and grass. There are designated cycle paths, clearly separated from the road and the pavement. Image: Stirling Council and Stallan-Brand
Here you can see a proposed new business and innovation quarter, looking north towards the river, featuring plenty of greenspace as well as parking. Image: Stirling Council and Stallan-Brand
Residents and visitors to the area would be encouraged to enjoy the grassy riverside area, perfect for walking dogs or allowing supervised young children to run off some energy. Image: Stirling Council and Stallan-Brand

A new versatile public meeting area, Forthside Square, is a focus of the updated masterplan.

Everything from seating and greenery to space for pop-up entertainment venues and festivals could be accommodated here.

The plan is for the square to sit between the existing Engine Shed and FEL Scotland buildings.

The proposed public square is in the centre of this design, flanked by buildings. The existing pedestrian bridge over the railway can be seen in the background. Image: Stirling Council and Stallan-Brand

With 300 new homes envisioned for Forthside, a lot of the masterplan imagery focuses on what those apartments and houses would look like.

A mixture of flats and townhouses are planned for construction across two residential sites, with 25% to be affordable homes.

Townhouses by the river would offer room for families to live and grow. Image: Stirling Council and Stallan-Brand
Blocks of flats on the riverside could be up to four storeys high and could have retail and hospitality spaces on the ground floor. Image: Stirling Council and Stallan-Brand
An alternative design for flats, this time with up to five storeys. Image: Stirling Council and Stallan-Brand
This area of Forthside, viewed from the north in this design, paints a peaceful, green picture, with plenty of new homes. Image: Stirling Council and Stallan-Brand

The goal is to attract businesses to Forthside, so office and workspaces have also been factored into the latest designs.

It is hoped companies in the creative, technology, business, culture and leisure sectors will all flock to the area.

While some existing buildings will be reused, upgraded and adapted, this is an example of a new workspace. There will be room for various needs and sizes of business inside, from large tech companies to small catering outlets. Image: Stirling Council and Stallan-Brand
Smaller individual block buildings are also planned for any firm that wants its own space. Image: Stirling Council and Stallan-Brand

Conversation