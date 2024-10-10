What will Stirling’s new Forthside development look like?

Here are the latest artist’s impressions of what Stirling’s Forthside area could eventually look like.

As well as ambitious aims to convert the former Ministry of Defence plot into Scotland’s biggest film studio campus, the plan includes new housing, spaces for businesses, a public square, green spaces and the associated infrastructure.

Forthside was first identified as a key area for development in 2020, as part of the Stirling and Clackmannanshire City Regional Deal.

Take a look at the vision for its future.

A new versatile public meeting area, Forthside Square, is a focus of the updated masterplan.

Everything from seating and greenery to space for pop-up entertainment venues and festivals could be accommodated here.

The plan is for the square to sit between the existing Engine Shed and FEL Scotland buildings.

With 300 new homes envisioned for Forthside, a lot of the masterplan imagery focuses on what those apartments and houses would look like.

A mixture of flats and townhouses are planned for construction across two residential sites, with 25% to be affordable homes.

The goal is to attract businesses to Forthside, so office and workspaces have also been factored into the latest designs.

It is hoped companies in the creative, technology, business, culture and leisure sectors will all flock to the area.

