Peregrine falcon put down after being shot in Angus

Police have launched an investigation after a peregrine falcon was shot in Angus.

The injured bird was discovered by a member of the public in the Glen Esk area near Tarfside on September 3.

Animal welfare charity the Scottish SPCA was called and the bird was taken to the wildlife resource centre in Fishcross for treatment.

However, due to the severity of its injuries, the bird was euthanised.

After further investigations, it was established the peregrine falcon – a protected species – had been shot.

Constable Craig Savage, wildlife crime officer, said: “Peregrine falcons are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act and it is illegal to kill any protected species.

“Since this matter was reported to police, we have been carrying out inquiries and working with our partner agencies to establish the full circumstances.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information that may assist our investigation to please contact us.

“Your information could be vital in establishing what has happened.

“If you were in the Glen Esk area around September 3 and saw anything suspicious or have any information about shooting activity in the area, please come forward.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland quoting reference CR/0368615/24.