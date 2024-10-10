Family jump for joy as Broughty Ferry carpet fitter named best in UK

Broughty Ferry’s Richard Long reckons he will have laid more than a million square metres of carpet by the time he retires — but he has no plans to quit just yet.

And the business owner has also just floored the competition, winning UK Fitter of the Year 2024.

After competing in heats around the country, finalists battled it out to be best of the best at Britain’s largest flooring trade expo held at the English spa town of Harrogate.

Family and fellow fitters cheered on from the side-lines, with no-one prouder than Richard’s retired floorer Dad Graham. He jumped for joy when his son was announced champion.

Audiences had watched on as they cut corners at their competition stations, fitting carpet on complex stairwells to technical perfection.

Patterns needed to flow and match up to the millimetre for top marks and Richard says he just “let his hands do the talking”.

Judges also gave the elite fitters a special challenge to make waistcoats from woven Ulster wool carpet.

“It was a really good moment for me,” Richard told The Courier. “It’s recognition in the trade across Britain. A lot of Scots have gone for it in the past, but I’m the first Scottish winner.

“I’ve got some really good friends in the trade that helped me leading up to it. So, it’s for them as well. It’s good to bring it home to Scotland.”

Long family tradition

It was Richard’s third attempt at the title. This time the 50-year-old was fully mentally and physically prepared.

“I had my battle plan, I felt good,” he said. “I was in a flow state, and it all went the way I wanted it to.”

Carpet fitting is a Long family tradition, Dad Graham (71), Richard and his son Conor (25) have all taken up the trade.

“Dad jumped in the air with his new knees when I won, I was like watch the knees, you know,” laughed Richard. “It was emotional, he was really proud.”

When Richard left school at 15 with no agenda, his Dad told him he was coming to work with him.

“He retired about 20 years ago, just with his health, his knees gave up on him,” he said.

“For these guys back then, they were just wearing their jeans and kicking about with holes in the knees, crawling about on concrete floors with no kneepads and stuff.”

Fittest fitter

You don’t see many older carpet fitters, but Richard hopes to buck that trend.

“I’m doing the health and fitness stuff to stay prim and proper,” he says.

At his current rate, Richard estimates he will have laid one million square metres of carpet by the time he retires.

The father of three and grandfather of one stays in shape with regular cross training, Munro-bagging and lots of golf.

“And I’ve had knee pads since I was 15,” he adds. “I’m really strict on that. You’ve got to protect yourself.”

Carpetright closure a ‘big blow’

Richard’s journey to be crowned UK’s Fitter of the Year started several years ago.

“I was sitting in the house one night thinking I don’t have any qualifications to say I’m actually a carpet fitter,” he said.

“It’s quite sad, we’re classed as semi-professional. I knew the National Institute of Carpet and Floorlayers (NICF) existed and then eventually I booked a course with them.”

He has since aced a series of courses to demonstrate his skills as a master fitter and encourages fellow fitters to do the same.

Working as a contractor, Richard’s business suffered when Carpetright went into liquidation.

“I used to do work for Carpetright, but they went into administration about three months ago which was a big blow for me,” he said.

“Thankfully I’m quite well known, and I’ve got a good reputation in the trade.”

He was relieved to pick up contracts from flooring retailer Tapi in Dundee, alongside ongoing work for his cousin’s store, Longs of Monifieth.

Off to Gran Canaria

Prizes attached to being NICF’s 2024 Fitter of the Year include £2,000 in cash, a luxury break and fitting equipment valued around £3,000.

“It was like Christmas for me,” said Richard. I’ve booked a holiday for me and my wife to Gran Canaria.

“She turns 50 in November and I turned 50 last year so it will be a joint celebration.

“You work so hard you know, so it was good to get something back from the suppliers.”