Auchterarder volunteers join forces to breathe new life into popular path

Auchterarder volunteers are breathing new life into a woodland that has been beloved by generations of local youngsters.

The Auchterarder and District Men’s Shed group have made a collection of new wooden plaques for the Oak Walk.

The colourful decorations depict local wildlife.

And they’re designed to be a talking point for children and adults as they wind their way through the trees.

The Oak Walk, on the northern edge of Auchterarder, was an old favourite with families, thanks to its collection of wooden sculptures.

The painted birds, snakes and other creatures were the handiwork of locals, including David Murray, a retired French teacher at Auchterarder High School who lived nearby.

But over time they had become weather-worn, damaged and lost.

And so the Auchterarder Core Paths Group decided it was time to restore the Oak Walk to its former glory.

The volunteers asked the Men’s Shed crew and two other groups in the town if they would like to supply fresh decorations.

Local tree surgeon Andrew Parr provided some laburnum wood.

And this week the Auchterarder and District Men’s Shed handed over their plaques for installation.

Oak Walk in safe hands with Auchterarder volunteers

Julia Howe from the Auchterarder Core Paths group said she and her fellow volunteers were thrilled with the results.

“So many people said they missed the birds and other decorations,” she said.

“The Men’s Shed have done us proud. They’re amazing.”

John Boyd, from the Auchterarder and District Men’s Shed, said he and his pals were delighted to help.

The shedders’ handmade bird boxes and squirrel feeders are already hanging around the town.

And their ukulele orchestra is in great demand to perform in public.

“It’s all about playing our part in the community,” said John.

The Oak Walk is part of an 80km network of paths maintained by the Auchterarder Core Paths Group.

Volunteers meet on the first Wednesday and third Sunday of the month to clear weeds, pick litter and generally keep the town’s paths in tip top condition.

More help is always welcome. And every session ends with tea and cake in the pavilion at the public park.

The core paths crew is one of three volunteer-led working groups which make up Auchterarder Community Sports and Recreation (ACSR).

The registered charity also comprises the town’s green spaces and sport and recreation groups.