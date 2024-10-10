Auchterarder volunteers join forces to breathe new life into popular path

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Auchterarder volunteers join forces to breathe new life into popular path

The wooden decorations in Auchterarder's Oak Walk made it a favourite with local kids. Now a new generation will have new treasures to spot.

By Morag Lindsay
Two men handing wooden plaque to woman
John Boyd and Tim Hickey from Auchterarder and District Men's Shed hand over their Oak Walk plaques to Julia Howe from the Core Paths Group. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Auchterarder volunteers are breathing new life into a woodland that has been beloved by generations of local youngsters.

The Auchterarder and District Men’s Shed group have made a collection of new wooden plaques for the Oak Walk.

The colourful decorations depict local wildlife.

And they’re designed to be a talking point for children and adults as they wind their way through the trees.

Wooden plaque with painted badger
Will visitors see signs of badgers?. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Wooden plaque with colourful painted ladybird
Children might see ladybirds among the trees. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The Oak Walk, on the northern edge of Auchterarder, was an old favourite with families, thanks to its collection of wooden sculptures.

The painted birds, snakes and other creatures were the handiwork of locals, including David Murray, a retired French teacher at Auchterarder High School who lived nearby.

But over time they had become weather-worn, damaged and lost.

And so the Auchterarder Core Paths Group decided it was time to restore the Oak Walk to its former glory.

The volunteers asked the Men’s Shed crew and two other groups in the town if they would like to supply fresh decorations.

Group of men with large cardboard sheet with 15 painted wooden plaques on
The Auchterarder shedders presented their Oak Walk plaques to core paths group chair Julia Howe. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Local tree surgeon Andrew Parr provided some laburnum wood.

And this week the Auchterarder and District Men’s Shed handed over their plaques for installation.

Oak Walk in safe hands with Auchterarder volunteers

Julia Howe from the Auchterarder Core Paths group said she and her fellow volunteers were thrilled with the results.

“So many people said they missed the birds and other decorations,” she said.

“The Men’s Shed have done us proud. They’re amazing.”

Wooden squirrel in tree
One of the old Oak Walk squirrels from about 10 years ago. Image: Supplied
Painted wooden snake on tree trunk
A surprising snake on the Oak Walk path back in 2014. Image: Supplied.

John Boyd, from the Auchterarder and District Men’s Shed, said he and his pals were delighted to help.

The shedders’ handmade bird boxes and squirrel feeders are already hanging around the town.

And their ukulele orchestra is in great demand to perform in public.

“It’s all about playing our part in the community,” said John.

Close up of round wooden plaques featuring birds, animals and insects
Painted goldfinches, butterflies and dragonflies will now adorn the Oak Walk in Auchterarder. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The Oak Walk is part of an 80km network of paths maintained by the Auchterarder Core Paths Group.

Volunteers meet on the first Wednesday and third Sunday of the month  to clear weeds, pick litter and generally keep the town’s paths in tip top condition.

More help is always welcome. And every session ends with tea and cake in the pavilion at the public park.

The core paths crew is one of three volunteer-led working groups which make up Auchterarder Community Sports and Recreation (ACSR).

The registered charity also comprises the town’s green spaces and sport and recreation groups.

Conversation