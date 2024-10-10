New behind-the-scenes appointment for Dundee FC

Dundee have appointed Stirling Albion general manager Christine Curtis to a new role at Dens Park.

The League Two outfit revealed their sadness at the departure of someone who “worked tirelessly to improve the club”.

A statement from the Binos board said: “The club are announcing the departure of general manager, Christine Curtis. Christine will be leaving at the end of the month to take up a new, senior role with Dundee Football Club.

“The board of the club would like to thank Christine for her commitment and dedication to Stirling Albion during her time at the club.

“She has worked tirelessly to improve the club, putting in many more hours than contracted, and has improved our commercial income, furthered our connections and relationships within Scottish Football and been a major part of our drive to become a more professional organisation.

“This is a great career move for Christine – we’re very sad to see her go but pleased to have been able to support her professional development and we wish her all the very best for her future career.”

Curtis will become assistant club secretary at Dundee, working alongside club secretary Eric Drysdale, and begins the new role at the end of November.