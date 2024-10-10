New behind-the-scenes appointment for Dundee FC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New behind-the-scenes appointment for Dundee FC

Christine Curtis will take on a new role at Dens Park at the end of the month.

By George Cran
General view of Dens Park.
Dens Park, the home of Dundee Football Club. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS

Dundee have appointed Stirling Albion general manager Christine Curtis to a new role at Dens Park.

The League Two outfit revealed their sadness at the departure of someone who “worked tirelessly to improve the club”.

A statement from the Binos board said: “The club are announcing the departure of general manager, Christine Curtis. Christine will be leaving at the end of the month to take up a new, senior role with Dundee Football Club.

“The board of the club would like to thank Christine for her commitment and dedication to Stirling Albion during her time at the club.

DUNDEE, SCOTLAND - APRIL 17: Dundee secretary Eric Drysdale and Owen Dodgson at Full Time during a cinch Premiership match between Dundee and Rangers at the Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park, on April 17, 2024, in Dundee, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Christine Curtis will assist Dundee club secretary Eric Drysdale. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

“She has worked tirelessly to improve the club, putting in many more hours than contracted, and has improved our commercial income, furthered our connections and relationships within Scottish Football and been a major part of our drive to become a more professional organisation.

“This is a great career move for Christine – we’re very sad to see her go but pleased to have been able to support her professional development and we wish her all the very best for her future career.”

Curtis will become assistant club secretary at Dundee, working alongside club secretary Eric Drysdale, and begins the new role at the end of November.

