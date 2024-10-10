Survivor of Dundee murderer welcomes major new development for victims

The survivor of Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh has welcomed Scottish Government proposals to form a new team to keep victims of crime better informed within the justice system.

Linda McDonald, a supporter of The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign, hopes the planned changes will give people more information about the potential release of their attackers and increase communication around parole hearings.

She was speaking after the Scottish Government agreed 22 changes following recommendations in the Independent Review of the Victim Notification Scheme.

The review heard from victims about their experiences of the justice system and the current Victim Notification Scheme (VNS) which contacts survivors and families at different stages of a prisoner’s incarceration.

Victims like Linda, left for dead by McIntosh in Templeton Woods in 2017, have found the process deeply flawed for dealing with parole cases, feeling left in the dark amid delays and deferrals of hearings.

New Victim Contact Team to be introduced

Under the new plan, a Victim Contact Team will be set up to give “personalised support” to victims based on their individual needs.

Through it more information will be made known to victims about offenders, including information about their release.

Referrals to the team will be automatic for a “trauma-informed discussion” about their options and to explain their rights.

Views on how to manage the prison population also informed the government’s response to the review.

‘Needed sooner rather than later’

Linda said: “This can only be good news for victims of crime, allowing them to have much more information and transparency over the potential release of the person who attacked them.

“However, when will this come into force? It needs to come sooner rather than later.

“It must also be checked regularly to ensure that it is working and doing what it is intended to do.

“There needs to be regular reviews, initially every six months.

“This cannot be allowed to come into force and then slip away – if it goes ahead it needs to be seen to be acted on.”

Previously Linda has been critical of the VNS, Scottish Prison Service and Scottish parole board for believing them too heavily weighted in favour of protecting the rights of the criminal over the victim.

She is currently waiting on the rescheduled parole hearing of killer McIntosh, due to be held on October 25, after the initial hearing in August was deferred at the last minute.

She said: “If these proposed changes can swing the balance then that is a step in the right direction.”

Through The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign we have been demanding reforms to the parole system in Scotland, fighting for better communication for victims is one of our main objectives .

This move would be seen as the Scottish Government taking a positive step in addressing those concerns highlighted by The Courier and the families we have worked with.

Reforms to put victims at heart of scheme

Legislation to create the new contact team will be progressed through the Victims, Witnesses and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill, which is continuing its passage through parliament.

Victims minister Siobhian Brown said: “These reforms will put the needs of victims firmly at the heart of the notification scheme.”

She said this would be done by increasing the information available to victims, improving communication across justice agencies and making the system more accountable.

She added: “We have already begun work to implement the Independent Review’s recommendations.

“Each victim has different needs that deserve to be handled sensitively and victims will automatically be referred to the team, who will explain their rights and provide support.”