Survivor of Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh accuses parole board and prison service of ‘passing the buck’

The survivor of Dundee killer Robbie McIntosh has accused the parole board and the Scottish Prison Service of “passing the buck” over a deferred hearing.

Linda McDonald criticised the board and SPS only days after The Courier revealed the re-scheduled parole hearing for McIntosh will be held on October 25.

She made the claim as she revealed details of the complaint she made to the board last month when McIntosh’s second parole hearing was postponed at the 11th hour – after she had travelled to Perth for it.

‘Angry at being put through months of worry’

Linda said: “I am still very angry that I went through months and weeks of anxiety ahead of the scheduled parole hearing last month only for it to be postponed while I sat there.

“I wrote to the parole board complaining that I did not understand the need for putting victims through what I went through, ahead of the hearing, when it was very obvious to me when I got there that it wasn’t going to take place.”

She said she received a response from the parole board saying that the SPS was also partly responsible for what happened that day.

She said: “I then sent my complaint to the prison service.

“They are playing the blame game and passing the buck with, it seems to me, no consideration at all for what people like me are going through.”

She said: “I was told I have three options – ask Victim Support not to notify me of a parole hearing; ask for a member of my family to receive notification instead or come off the notification scheme completely.

“That would mean that my attacker could be released and walking the streets and (I would) not even know.

“Why would I want to opt for any of these situations?”

‘No need to hold parole hearings every two years in some cases’

Linda said she would like to see a system where, when it is obvious that a violent prisoner is nowhere near ready for release, victims don’t suffer months of worry and anxiety.

“My position is in cases like mine there is no need to hold a hearing every two years with all the upset it brings when it is apparent a violent prisoner won’t be granted, or even ask for parole,” Linda told The Courier.

“We only need to be notified if there is a realistic chance that the prisoner will be granted parole.

“At the moment there is no scope for that, but to me, that makes much more sense and saves an awful lot of mental anguish.”

Due to a confidentiality agreement signed by Linda, she is not able to reveal anything said at the hearing and therefore unable to make public the reason behind the postponement.

She said: “Who knows what will happen in October.

“My point is I shouldn’t have to constantly worry that parole will be granted and he will be free to walk the streets once more.”

The August hearing would have been the second time the notorious killer appeared before the panel since he was convicted of attempted murder in 2018.

The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign has shone a light on how the current parole system in Scotland retraumatises victims.

A Scottish Prison Service spokesperson said: “We understand and empathise with the continuing impact an offence can have for a victim, and how devastating this can be.

“We will liaise with the Parole Board for Scotland, regarding the concerns raised, to establish the circumstances of why Ms McDonald was not notified of a change to the date in this case.”

Parole Board for Scotland does not comment on individual cases.