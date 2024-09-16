Survivor of Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh accuses parole board and prison service of ‘passing the buck’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Survivor of Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh accuses parole board and prison service of ‘passing the buck’

Linda McDonald is speaking out after the re-scheduled parole date for killer was announced.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Linda mcdonald will attend Robbie McIntosh parole hearing
Linda McDonald, survivor of Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh has been critical of process. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

The survivor of Dundee killer Robbie McIntosh has accused the parole board and the Scottish Prison Service of “passing the buck” over a deferred hearing.

Linda McDonald criticised the board and SPS only days after The Courier revealed the re-scheduled parole hearing for McIntosh will be held on October 25.

She made the claim as she revealed details of the complaint she made to the board last month when McIntosh’s second parole hearing was postponed at the 11th hour – after she had travelled to Perth for it.

‘Angry at being put through months of worry’

Linda said: “I am still very angry that I went through months and weeks of anxiety ahead of the scheduled parole hearing last month only for it to be postponed while I sat there.

“I wrote to the parole board complaining  that I did not understand the need for putting victims through what I went through, ahead of the hearing, when it was very obvious to me when I got there that it wasn’t going to take place.”

She said she received a response from the parole board saying that the SPS was also partly responsible for what happened that day.

She said: “I then sent my complaint to the prison service.

Linda McDonald. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“They are playing the blame game and passing the buck with, it seems to me, no consideration at all for what people like me are going through.”

She said: “I was told I have three options – ask Victim Support not to notify me of a parole hearing; ask for a member of my family to receive notification instead or come off the notification scheme completely.

“That would mean that my attacker could be released and walking the streets and (I would) not even know.

“Why would I want to opt for any of these situations?”

‘No need to hold parole hearings every two years in some cases’

Linda said she would like to see a system where, when it is obvious that a violent prisoner is nowhere near ready for release, victims don’t suffer months of worry and anxiety.

“My position is in cases like mine there is no need to hold a hearing every two years with all the upset it brings when it is apparent a violent prisoner won’t be granted, or even ask for parole,” Linda told The Courier.

“We only need to be notified if there is a realistic chance that the prisoner will be granted parole.

Law killer Robbie McIntosh, pictured aged 31 after admitting the attempted murder of Linda McDonald at Templeton Woods/Clatto Woods in August 2017. Image: Police Scotland.

“At the moment there is no scope for that, but to me, that makes much more sense and saves an awful lot of mental anguish.”

Due to a confidentiality agreement signed by Linda, she is not able to reveal anything said at the hearing and therefore unable to make public the reason behind the postponement.

She said: “Who knows what will happen in October.

“My point is I shouldn’t have to constantly worry that parole will be granted and he will be free to walk the streets once more.”

The August hearing would have been the second time the notorious killer appeared before the panel since he was convicted of attempted murder in 2018.

The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign has shone a light on how the current parole system in Scotland retraumatises victims.

A Scottish Prison Service spokesperson said: “We understand and empathise with the continuing impact an offence can have for a victim, and how devastating this can be.

“We will liaise with the Parole Board for Scotland, regarding the concerns raised, to establish the circumstances of why Ms McDonald was not notified of a change to the date in this case.”

Parole Board for Scotland does not comment on individual cases.

