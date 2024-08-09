Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh parole bid re-scheduled despite victim travelling to attend hearing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh parole bid re-scheduled despite victim travelling to attend hearing

The notorious killer should have been before The Parole Board for Scotland for the second time on Friday.

Robbie McIntosh.
Robbie McIntosh.
By Lindsey Hamilton

Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh’s parole bid was unexpectedly re-scheduled today after his victim Linda McDonald travelled to Perth to attend the hearing.

Linda, who survived being bludgeoned to within an inch of her life by McIntosh in Templeton Woods in 2017,  arrived for the oral hearing scheduled at 9.30am on Friday but was notified of a delay shortly after.

It is understood the brutal killer will now go before The Parole Board for Scotland again in six to eight weeks.

Due to a confidentiality agreement signed by Linda, she was not able to reveal anything said at the hearing and therefore unable to make public the reason behind the postponement.

However, The Courier understand that she was told the cause of the delay.

It has been confirmed that McIntosh also attended but in a different room from Linda.

The hearing would have been the second time the notorious killer appeared before the panel since he was convicted of attempted murder in 2018.

‘We went to Perth expecting a decision’

Linda travelled with her husband Matt to Perth early on Friday in the hope of seeing McIntosh remanded for at least another two years.

Matt told The Courier: “We went to Perth today expecting a decision.

“The upcoming hearing has caused Linda considerable anxiety in the weeks leading up to today.

Robbie McIntosh parole resscheduled
Matt McDonald, husband of Linda McDonald. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“I am not sure why she had to go through with this today when, potentially, the parole board were aware in advance that it was not going to go ahead and would be re-scheduled.

“I am not aware of what went on at the hearing other than the parole hearing has been rescheduled for six to eight weeks time.

“Linda is fine. She attended the hearing, she witnessed McIntosh and she was given the news but she cannot speak about it.”

‘Look me in the eye’

Earlier this week Linda told The Courier that she wanted to go to the hearing because she wanted the parole board to look her in the eye.

She said: “I want the members of the parole board to look me in the eye.

“I want them to see who I am.

Linda McDonald ahead of Robbie McIntosh parole hearing
Linda McDonald Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“I do not want McIntosh to be the only one they see, for him to dominate the parole hearing.”

In 2018 McIntosh was sentenced to a lifelong restriction order with a minimum of five years before he could be considered for release on licence.

McIntosh bludgeoned Linda with a dumbbell in Clatto Woods in 2017 when the convicted killer was on home leave from Castle Huntly prison while serving a life sentence for the 2001 murder of Anne Nicoll.

In 2022, he was automatically granted a parole hearing but his legal representative did not make an application for release, meaning he remained in prison for at least another two years.

‘It’s only a matter of time before he commits another terrible crime’

The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign has shone a light on how the current parole system in Scotland retraumatises victims.

Following today’s postponement, North East MSP Liam Kerr believes the delay will cause more heartache for McIntosh’s surviving victim.

“The parole board should not have Mrs McDonald being put through the wringer for months, every two years, as she dreads the next hearing,” said Mr Kerr.

robbie mcintosh parole
Liam Kerr MSP. Image: ScottishParliament.tv

“That is a life sentence in itself. That is unacceptable. She is the victim, not the perpetrator.

“This is just more uncertainty, more trauma and more heartbreak for Mrs McDonald and her family.

“The public’s thoughts will be with them, as are mine, but that will be a small consolation as their agony continues.”

The Conservative politician believes McIntosh is a danger to society who should never be freed.

He said: “This awful saga has put the McDonalds through untold anxiety for years.

“They, along with the family of Anne Nicoll, have endured so much pain which has seemingly been without end.

Robbie McIntosh is led away after his sentencing, for the murder of Anne Nicoll, at the High Court, Forfar

“The problem of just what can be done about Robbie McIntosh has cast a shadow over Tayside for more than two decades.

“I believe there is a simple answer — keep him locked away for good.

“I am in no doubt that he would commit another terrible crime if he is released.”

Earlier this year, the case of Angus killer Tasmin Glass went before the parole board three times in six months before she was released two weeks ago.

More from Dundee

Concept image of Dundee's new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
Readers react to Dundee stadium decision delay as council seeks further details
Councillor John Alexander. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
John Alexander to stand down as Dundee City Council leader
10
Man charged after cannabis factory discovery in Dundee
£1.26 million of cannabis found at three properties in Dundee and Blairgowrie
East End Campus - ENTRANCE Plans approved for Dundees new community campus East End Community Campus. Image: Holmes Miller
Head teacher role paying £110k a year advertised for new Dundee super school
2
Dundee Sheriff Court
Brazen thief smashed into Dundee homes to steal jewellery
Street cleaning will also be suspended during the strike. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee residents told 'don't put your bins out' during 8 days of strikes
6
Overflowing bin in Reform Street, Dundee.
Tayside, Fife and Stirling bin strikes: All you need to know including dates and…
5
marc Gautier
Former soldier's 'scum' hate crime at Palestine rally in Dundee
Fyffe Street car set on fire
Dundee woman 'terrified in own home' after car set on fire
Robbie McIntosh.
Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh to go before parole board today
23

Conversation