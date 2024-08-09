Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh parole bid re-scheduled despite victim travelling to attend hearing

Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh’s parole bid was unexpectedly re-scheduled today after his victim Linda McDonald travelled to Perth to attend the hearing.

Linda, who survived being bludgeoned to within an inch of her life by McIntosh in Templeton Woods in 2017, arrived for the oral hearing scheduled at 9.30am on Friday but was notified of a delay shortly after.

It is understood the brutal killer will now go before The Parole Board for Scotland again in six to eight weeks.

Due to a confidentiality agreement signed by Linda, she was not able to reveal anything said at the hearing and therefore unable to make public the reason behind the postponement.

However, The Courier understand that she was told the cause of the delay.

It has been confirmed that McIntosh also attended but in a different room from Linda.

The hearing would have been the second time the notorious killer appeared before the panel since he was convicted of attempted murder in 2018.

‘We went to Perth expecting a decision’

Linda travelled with her husband Matt to Perth early on Friday in the hope of seeing McIntosh remanded for at least another two years.

Matt told The Courier: “We went to Perth today expecting a decision.

“The upcoming hearing has caused Linda considerable anxiety in the weeks leading up to today.

“I am not sure why she had to go through with this today when, potentially, the parole board were aware in advance that it was not going to go ahead and would be re-scheduled.

“I am not aware of what went on at the hearing other than the parole hearing has been rescheduled for six to eight weeks time.

“Linda is fine. She attended the hearing, she witnessed McIntosh and she was given the news but she cannot speak about it.”

‘Look me in the eye’

Earlier this week Linda told The Courier that she wanted to go to the hearing because she wanted the parole board to look her in the eye.

She said: “I want the members of the parole board to look me in the eye.

“I want them to see who I am.

“I do not want McIntosh to be the only one they see, for him to dominate the parole hearing.”

In 2018 McIntosh was sentenced to a lifelong restriction order with a minimum of five years before he could be considered for release on licence.

McIntosh bludgeoned Linda with a dumbbell in Clatto Woods in 2017 when the convicted killer was on home leave from Castle Huntly prison while serving a life sentence for the 2001 murder of Anne Nicoll.

In 2022, he was automatically granted a parole hearing but his legal representative did not make an application for release, meaning he remained in prison for at least another two years.

‘It’s only a matter of time before he commits another terrible crime’

The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign has shone a light on how the current parole system in Scotland retraumatises victims.

Following today’s postponement, North East MSP Liam Kerr believes the delay will cause more heartache for McIntosh’s surviving victim.

“The parole board should not have Mrs McDonald being put through the wringer for months, every two years, as she dreads the next hearing,” said Mr Kerr.

“That is a life sentence in itself. That is unacceptable. She is the victim, not the perpetrator.

“This is just more uncertainty, more trauma and more heartbreak for Mrs McDonald and her family.

“The public’s thoughts will be with them, as are mine, but that will be a small consolation as their agony continues.”

The Conservative politician believes McIntosh is a danger to society who should never be freed.

He said: “This awful saga has put the McDonalds through untold anxiety for years.

“They, along with the family of Anne Nicoll, have endured so much pain which has seemingly been without end.

“The problem of just what can be done about Robbie McIntosh has cast a shadow over Tayside for more than two decades.

“I believe there is a simple answer — keep him locked away for good.

“I am in no doubt that he would commit another terrible crime if he is released.”

Earlier this year, the case of Angus killer Tasmin Glass went before the parole board three times in six months before she was released two weeks ago.