Survivor of Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh files formal complaint against parole board

Dundee gran Linda McDonald, who survived a brutal attack by murderer Robbie McIntosh, has filed a formal complaint against the Scottish parole board.

Linda says she suffered sleepless nights, stress and loss of appetite in the run up to a parole hearing scheduled for McIntosh last month.

She travelled to Perth on the morning of the hearing but she says it became “very obvious” to her almost immediately that it wasn’t going to go ahead.

Linda arrived for the oral hearing scheduled at 9.30am on August 9 but was notified of a delay shortly after.

It is understood the killer will now go before The Parole Board for Scotland again in the coming weeks.

Due to a confidentiality agreement signed by Linda, she is not able to reveal anything said at the hearing and therefore unable to make public the reason behind the postponement.

‘I will not keep quiet about my concerns’

However, Linda says while she will abide by the confidentiality clause she signed, she will not keep quiet about her concerns about the parole process.

The hearing would have been the second time the notorious killer appeared before the panel since he was convicted of attempted murder in 2018.

In an exclusive interview with The Courier, Linda has hit out at being “gagged” by the parole board.

Linda doesn’t lay any blame at parole board members personally but at the “absurd” rules they and she are bound by.

She said: “I don’t lay any blame with any of the board members – they are having to abide by absurd rules – I would hate their job.”

‘Obvious’ hearing would be re-scheduled

Linda, who is supporting The Courier’s A Voice for Victims Campaign, said: “Having attended the hearing it became very obvious that it was going to be re-scheduled.

“In my opinion, McIntosh himself is trying to disrupt proceedings and have control.

“It seems like a game to him from what I witnessed, his demeanour and what was said.”

She added: “I can’t and won’t say anything further about the reasons given but I will comment on my opinion of the re-scheduling and what it has put me through.

“I suffered sleepless nights, loss of appetite and weight loss and considerable stress in the run up to that hearing.

“It then became very obvious to me it was known in advance it would be re-scheduled – why, therefore, was I not told beforehand and save me all that worry?”

Linda is also angry that she was asked why she wanted to attend the hearing.

She said: “I did not answer that – I don’t believe it has anything to do with anyone.

“That is my business and I don’t want anyone, least of all McIntosh, knowing my reasons.”

‘I am being silenced and I’m not happy’

The survivor was speaking as Justice Secretary Angela Constance told The Courier laws around parole were “up for debate” following our campaign.

Ms Constance admitted that more could be done on transparency.

“I am being silenced and I am not happy at that,” said Linda.

“I hate the word, but I am the victim here, not the perpetrator and yet again it seems to me that his rights come before mine.

“I have no wish to say anything that is confidential to McIntosh, I would never reveal any of his business but I will not keep quiet about what is happening to me and what I am continuing to suffer.”

Linda added that she has no interest in whether McIntosh has “ticked all the boxes” for reform, if he has “behaved” in prison or not.

She said: “I understand the board has a job to do but the rules need changed and aspects of the parole system looked at that give much more consideration to the victims of violent crime.”

The Parole Board for Scotland said they do not comment on individual cases.