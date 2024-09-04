Survivor of Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh files formal complaint against parole board

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Survivor of Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh files formal complaint against parole board

Linda McDonald travelled to Perth for the killer's parole hearing before it was deferred on the morning it was supposed to be called.

Linda McDonald Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
By Lindsey Hamilton

Dundee gran Linda McDonald, who survived a brutal attack by murderer Robbie McIntosh, has filed a formal complaint against the Scottish parole board.

Linda says she suffered sleepless nights, stress and loss of appetite in the run up to a parole hearing scheduled for McIntosh last month.

She travelled to Perth on the morning of the hearing but she says it became “very obvious” to her almost immediately that it wasn’t going to go ahead.

Linda arrived for the oral hearing scheduled at 9.30am on August 9 but was notified of a delay shortly after.

It is understood the killer will now go before The Parole Board for Scotland again in the coming weeks.

Due to a confidentiality agreement signed by Linda, she is not able to reveal anything said at the hearing and therefore unable to make public the reason behind the postponement.

‘I will not keep quiet about my concerns’

However, Linda says while she will abide by the confidentiality clause she signed, she will not keep quiet about her concerns about the parole process.

The hearing would have been the second time the notorious killer appeared before the panel since he was convicted of attempted murder in 2018.

In an exclusive interview with The Courier, Linda has hit out at being “gagged” by the parole board.

Law killer Robbie McIntosh, pictured aged 31 after admitting the attempted murder of Linda McDonald at Templeton Woods/Clatto Woods inn August 2017. Image: Police Scotland.

Linda doesn’t lay any blame at parole board members personally but at the “absurd” rules they and she are bound by.

She said: “I don’t lay any blame with any of the board members – they are having to abide by absurd rules – I would hate their job.”

‘Obvious’ hearing would be re-scheduled

Linda, who is supporting The Courier’s A Voice for Victims Campaign, said: “Having attended the hearing it became very obvious that it was going to be re-scheduled.

“In my opinion, McIntosh himself is trying to disrupt proceedings and have control.

“It seems like a game to him from what I witnessed, his demeanour and what was said.”

She added: “I can’t and won’t say anything further about the reasons given but I will comment on my opinion of the re-scheduling and what it has put me through.

“I suffered sleepless nights, loss of appetite and weight loss and considerable stress in the run up to that hearing.

Linda mcdonald will attend Robbie McIntosh parole hearing
Linda McDonald, survivor of Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh has been critical of process. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“It then became very obvious to me it was known in advance it would be re-scheduled – why, therefore, was I not told beforehand and save me all that worry?”

Linda is also angry that she was asked why she wanted to attend the hearing.

She said: “I did not answer that – I don’t believe it has anything to do with anyone.

“That is my business and I don’t want anyone, least of all McIntosh, knowing my reasons.”

‘I am being silenced and I’m not happy’

The survivor was speaking as Justice Secretary Angela Constance told The Courier laws around parole were “up for debate” following our campaign.

Ms Constance admitted that more could be done on transparency.

“I am being silenced and I am not happy at that,” said Linda.

“I hate the word, but I am the victim here, not the perpetrator and yet again it seems to me that his rights come before mine.

“I have no wish to say anything that is confidential to McIntosh, I would never reveal any of his business but I will not keep quiet about what is happening to me and what I am continuing to suffer.”

Linda added that she has no interest in whether McIntosh has “ticked all the boxes” for reform, if he has “behaved” in prison or not.

She said: “I understand the board has a job to do but the rules need changed and aspects of the parole system looked at that give much more consideration to the victims of violent crime.”

The Parole Board for Scotland said they do not comment on individual cases.

