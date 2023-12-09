Auchterarder Men’s Shed ukulele orchestra hitting new high notes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Auchterarder Men’s Shed ukulele orchestra hitting new high notes

Very few of the Auchterarder and District Men's Shed members had even picked up a ukulele until a few weeks ago.

By Morag Lindsay
Members of the Auhterarder and District Men's Shed group holding up their ukuleles for the camera.
The Auchterarder and District Men's Shed group are making sweet music. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

They do say there’s many a good tune played on an old fiddle.

But that’s nothing compared to what these budding musicians are achieving with their new ukuleles.

The Auchterarder and District Men’s Shed group are discovering hitherto hidden talents after taking up the instrument six weeks ago.

Around a dozen members gather to rehearse every Tuesday, and they’re building an expanding repertoire.

Most of the men are retired now. And few of them had picked up a ukulele previously.

But, with encouragement from tutor Flora Mathieson, they now have several tunes under their belt.

Row of elderly men playing ukuleles and singing with sheet music in front of them.
Auchterarder and District Men’s Shed ukulele ensemble in rehearsals. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The talented bunch have progressed from Frere Jacques to Bonnie Wee Jeannie McColl. And they’ve even mastered the art of singing along.

Auchterarder and District Men’s Shed secretary John Boyd says the group has already received its first request to perform in public.

They’ve turned down the invitation to play for patients at the town’s St Margaret’s community hospital – for now. But watch this space.

“We might prolong their stay in hospital if we played for them now,” John laughed.

“But it’s something to aim for.”

Ukuleles, cups of tea and biscuits: Auchterarder Men’s Shed recipe for success

Mr Boyd is a flautist, who often plays for care homes, so he understands the power of music to touch the heart and lift the spirits.

Auchterarder Men's Shed ukulele group practising under the direction of tutor Flora Mathieson.
Instructor Flora Mathieson puts the group through their paces. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

But the retired vet says it’s been a treat to see his pals appreciate the joy that comes from gathering in a group and belting out a good tune.

“There’s nothing more fun,” he said.

“And it fits in perfectly with the Men’s Shed ethos, which is all about men’s health and wellbeing.

“Men don’t tend to socialise as much. And often, when their partner has gone they can feel lost and socially isolated.

“Here, they can come and play their ukulele, or just sit and put the world to rights with a cup of tea and a biscuit.”

Auchterarder Men's shed members rehearsing on the ukulele
Auchterarder Men’s Shed musicians deep in concentration. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The Auchterarder and district group is part of the wider Men’s Shed movement.

It exists to banish loneliness and isolation by bringing men together to fix stuff – and in the process fix themselves.

Originally the group had plans to make the ukuleles in the shed outside themselves. But a Perth and Kinross Council grant allowed them to splash out on new ones.

Men’s Shed is a lifeline

There are around 40 members on the books in Auchterarder.

They gather on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons in the Parish Church community centre on the High Street.

Former Perth and Kinross Provost John Culliven says the group has been his lifeline since he lost his wife Sheila earlier this year.

Former Provost John Culliven, with his late wife Sheila, meeting Anne, and the Princess Royal, on an official visit some years ago.
Former Provost John Culliven, seen here with his late wife Sheila and the Princess Royal, is now a proud member of Auchterarder and District Men’s Shed.

For retired publican Bill Thomson, the Auchterarder and District Men’s Shed offers a short break from caring for his wife, who has dementia. And those few hours spent recharging his battery make life all the sweeter for them both when he gets back home.

The group unveiled their autumn project – a swanky Santa’s grotto – at the recent Christmas fair in the Aytoun Hall.

Members have also restored a once-dilapidated doll’s house, which was brought to them in bits. They’re now hoping to find a family who will offer it a new home.

Some are handymen. Others don’t know one end of a hammer from the other.

But here, they’re all shedders. And that’s all that matters, says Mr Boyd.

“Some of our members were joiners and tradesmen in a past life, so now they’re passing on their skills to the others,” he said.

“They’re seeing that what they do is still of value to the community. And that’s what it’s all about.”

• New members are always welcome. Pop along to the Auchterarder and District Men’s Shed meetings on Tuesdays and Thursdays, email auchterardershed@gmail.com or call Mr Boyd on 07767 876489.

