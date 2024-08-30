Car ends up in a hedge after crash at Perth retail park

A vehicle has ended up off the ground and in a hedge after a crash in a Perth retail park.

Police were called to St Catherine’s Retail Park on Friday afternoon.

Witnesses said officers were making enquiries near St Catherine’s Road just before 4pm.

A dark grey Vauxhall was spotted with police tape around it near The Food Warehouse.

It is not yet known how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.

One man said: “It seems like someone has sent the car through the bush. Police were on the scene carrying out queries but have since left.

“There is police tape across the back windscreen. Hopefully everyone involved is okay.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.