James McPake hoping to beat transfer deadline with 2 Dunfermline signings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

James McPake hoping to beat transfer deadline with 2 Dunfermline signings

The Pars boss is also aiming to utilise the Scottish loan market after the window closes.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. manager James McPake.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

James McPake is hoping Dunfermline can beat the transfer deadline after targeting two new signings from south of the border.

And the Pars boss insists he will still be scouring the domestic loan market next month – even if he gets the pair over the line tonight (Friday).

McPake was given the green light recently to strengthen his squad and has so far brought in goalkeeper Tobi Oluwayemi, defender Tommy Fogarty and midfielder Josh Cooper.

But, after previously being frustrated by a lack of fresh faces this summer, he is adamant he needs more options to help haul the Fifers out of their current slump.

Pars boss James McPake holds his head in his hands.
James McPake has endured a frustrating start to the season with Dunfermline. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

The East End Park men have lost their last six matches in all competitions – and have not scored in their three consecutive Championship defeats.

“There are a couple that we are hopeful of,” he explained on Friday afternoon. “But we will know that in good time for tomorrow if the ones from England get done tonight.

“[It] is tough now when you get to the last day in England as well. We were trying to get it done by yesterday [Thursday].

“But if those two come in I will still be hoping to utilise the Scottish market.

“Good players will become available in Scotland over the next week or so when the Premiership clubs firm up their squads.

Free agent Craig Clay?

“I’d like to hope that we can still do a bit in the Scottish market as well.”

McPake is also keen on firming up a deal for Craig Clay after the former Motherwell midfielder impressed on trial and in scoring in Tuesday’s reserve win over Queen’s Park.

“Craig (Clay) has been excellent since he came in,” added McPake. “Craig is in that situation where he is free of a transfer window.

“So, Craig can get himself settled at any club at any point. He has done really well.”

The Pars failed in a bid to get the paperwork for Fogarty completed in time for last weekend’s 1-0 defeat away to Hamilton Accies.

New signing Tommy Fogarty holds up a Dunfermline Athletic scarf at East End Park.
New Dunfermline signing Tommy Fogarty moved north on loan from Birmingham City. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

And it is unlikely the latest new signings, if they transpire, will be involved at home to Ayr United.

“Tom will be added to the squad from last Saturday because we never had him registered in time,” explained McPake.

“That’s the difficulty sometimes with dealing with England, and that will be posed tonight. If we get any of these done, it’ll be unlikely they’ll be available for tomorrow anyway.

“Those three (Fogarty, Cooper and Oluwayemi) have been added and they’ ve now had another full week.

“The three of them played in the reserve game, and all did great. That gives the squad a boost.”

More from Football

Luke McCowan applauds the Dundee fans at full-time at Easter Road. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Luke McCowan latest: Fresh Hibs bid for Dundee's star man amid reports of Celtic…
Brandon Forbes in full flow for Dundee United
Brandon Forbes joins Norwich City as Dundee United bank £300,000 for teenage winger
Brandon Forbes could be heading to Norwich City.
JIM SPENCE: Why Dundee United are RIGHT to sell Brandon Forbes now
St Johnstone forward, Taylor Steven.
St Johnstone forward Taylor Steven joins Northern Irish side on loan
Dundee's latest signing Sammy Braybrooke. Image: David Young
Dundee new boy Sammy Braybrooke earns England U/20 call-up
St Johnstone manager, Craig Levein.
Craig Levein unsure St Johnstone will make deadline day signings but teases free agent…
Andy Ryan during his three-year spell with Dunfermline.
Ex-Dunfermline striker Andy Ryan is European hero with historic hat-trick for Northern Irish side
Luke McCowan was in fine form again for Dundee. Image: SNS
Dundee transfer deadline day update: Luke McCowan, Seb Lochhead and more incomings?
Stevie May.
Stevie May: I did everything to try and change Craig Levein's mind at St…
Ewan Otoo shakes hands with Dunfermline manager James McPake.
Dunfermline set to fend off interest in ex-Celtic midfielder as boss James McPake eyes…

Conversation