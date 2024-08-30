James McPake hoping to beat transfer deadline with 2 Dunfermline signings

James McPake is hoping Dunfermline can beat the transfer deadline after targeting two new signings from south of the border.

And the Pars boss insists he will still be scouring the domestic loan market next month – even if he gets the pair over the line tonight (Friday).

McPake was given the green light recently to strengthen his squad and has so far brought in goalkeeper Tobi Oluwayemi, defender Tommy Fogarty and midfielder Josh Cooper.

But, after previously being frustrated by a lack of fresh faces this summer, he is adamant he needs more options to help haul the Fifers out of their current slump.

The East End Park men have lost their last six matches in all competitions – and have not scored in their three consecutive Championship defeats.

“There are a couple that we are hopeful of,” he explained on Friday afternoon. “But we will know that in good time for tomorrow if the ones from England get done tonight.

“[It] is tough now when you get to the last day in England as well. We were trying to get it done by yesterday [Thursday].

“But if those two come in I will still be hoping to utilise the Scottish market.

“Good players will become available in Scotland over the next week or so when the Premiership clubs firm up their squads.

Free agent Craig Clay?

“I’d like to hope that we can still do a bit in the Scottish market as well.”

McPake is also keen on firming up a deal for Craig Clay after the former Motherwell midfielder impressed on trial and in scoring in Tuesday’s reserve win over Queen’s Park.

“Craig (Clay) has been excellent since he came in,” added McPake. “Craig is in that situation where he is free of a transfer window.

“So, Craig can get himself settled at any club at any point. He has done really well.”

The Pars failed in a bid to get the paperwork for Fogarty completed in time for last weekend’s 1-0 defeat away to Hamilton Accies.

And it is unlikely the latest new signings, if they transpire, will be involved at home to Ayr United.

“Tom will be added to the squad from last Saturday because we never had him registered in time,” explained McPake.

“That’s the difficulty sometimes with dealing with England, and that will be posed tonight. If we get any of these done, it’ll be unlikely they’ll be available for tomorrow anyway.

“Those three (Fogarty, Cooper and Oluwayemi) have been added and they’ ve now had another full week.

“The three of them played in the reserve game, and all did great. That gives the squad a boost.”