Tommy Fogarty talks joining ‘massive club’ Dunfermline and working with ‘old school’ ex-St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright

The big games are set to come thick and fast for Tommy Fogarty as he prepares for his Dunfermline debut – and the 20-year-old cannot wait.

The Birmingham City defender moved north on a season-long loan at the weekend and is expected to make his bow for the Pars in Saturday’s clash with league leaders Ayr United.

After that milestone, he will meet up with the Northern Ireland U/21s squad, managed by former St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright, for games against England and Ukraine.

When he returns to Scotland, it will be straight into a Fife derby against Raith Rovers under the lights and in front of the TV cameras.

“I’m over the moon,” said Fogarty after settling into life at East End Park this week with a run-out in the reserves’ 2-0 victory over Queen’s Park.

“As soon as I found out that the club was interested in taking me for the season, I was really excited.

“Obviously, I know about the history of the club; it’s a massive club.

“But I spoke to a few people who have played in this division and I’ve heard nothing but good things, really.

“And apparently it’s a growing league, so I’m ready to experience it myself.

“After the game on Saturday I’ll be away with Northern Ireland, so I miss the cup game [the SPFL Trust Trophy meeting with East Fife].

Fife derby

“That’s also really good exposure and gives me really good challenges. Hopefully that can improve me.

“And then I’m back for the derby the following Friday night. I’ve heard good things about the derby.

“So it’ll be two tough games when I’m over there and then a tough game when I’m back as well.

“But I feel ready for it.”

Fogarty sounded out Birmingham team-mate and former Arbroath loan defender Marcel Oakley, and ex-Dundee United striker Rakish Bingham, who he played with on loan at Ebbsfleet last season, before signing for Dunfermline.

Birmingham boss Chris Davies, formerly Brendan Rodgers’ assistant at Celtic, also spoke positively of Scottish football in recommending the loan.

And Fogarty has since discovered that he himself got a glowing report from international gaffer Wright.

“He’s a different manager to what I’m used to, I think,” the youngster said of the ex-Saints favourite. “I think he’s sort of old-school.

“But the gaffer here tells me he gave me a great report when they were asking about me, which is always nice to hear.

“And he’s good to work with.”