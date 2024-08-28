Tommy Fogarty talks joining ‘massive club’ Dunfermline and working with ‘old school’ ex-St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tommy Fogarty talks joining ‘massive club’ Dunfermline and working with ‘old school’ ex-St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright

Birmingham City defender Fogarty has signed a season-long loan deal at East End Park.

Tommy Fogarty is settling in as a Dunfermline player. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC
Tommy Fogarty is settling in as a Dunfermline player. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC
By Iain Collin

The big games are set to come thick and fast for Tommy Fogarty as he prepares for his Dunfermline debut – and the 20-year-old cannot wait.

The Birmingham City defender moved north on a season-long loan at the weekend and is expected to make his bow for the Pars in Saturday’s clash with league leaders Ayr United.

After that milestone, he will meet up with the Northern Ireland U/21s squad, managed by former St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright, for games against England and Ukraine.

When he returns to Scotland, it will be straight into a Fife derby against Raith Rovers under the lights and in front of the TV cameras.

Tommy Fogarty got his first run out in Dunfermline colours in a reserve clash against Queen’s Park. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC

“I’m over the moon,” said Fogarty after settling into life at East End Park this week with a run-out in the reserves’ 2-0 victory over Queen’s Park.

“As soon as I found out that the club was interested in taking me for the season, I was really excited.

“Obviously, I know about the history of the club; it’s a massive club.

“But I spoke to a few people who have played in this division and I’ve heard nothing but good things, really.

“And apparently it’s a growing league, so I’m ready to experience it myself.

“After the game on Saturday I’ll be away with Northern Ireland, so I miss the cup game [the SPFL Trust Trophy meeting with East Fife].

Fife derby

“That’s also really good exposure and gives me really good challenges. Hopefully that can improve me.

“And then I’m back for the derby the following Friday night. I’ve heard good things about the derby.

“So it’ll be two tough games when I’m over there and then a tough game when I’m back as well.

“But I feel ready for it.”

Fogarty sounded out Birmingham team-mate and former Arbroath loan defender Marcel Oakley, and ex-Dundee United striker Rakish Bingham, who he played with on loan at Ebbsfleet last season, before signing for Dunfermline.

Northern Ireland under-21 boss – and legendary ex-St Johnstone gaffer – Tommy Wright. Image: Shutterstock

Birmingham boss Chris Davies, formerly Brendan Rodgers’ assistant at Celtic, also spoke positively of Scottish football in recommending the loan.

And Fogarty has since discovered that he himself got a glowing report from international gaffer Wright.

“He’s a different manager to what I’m used to, I think,” the youngster said of the ex-Saints favourite. “I think he’s sort of old-school.

“But the gaffer here tells me he gave me a great report when they were asking about me, which is always nice to hear.

“And he’s good to work with.”

