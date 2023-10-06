St Johnstone and Dundee stars called-up to Northern Ireland under-21s by ex-Saints boss Tommy Wright

St Johnstone legend Tommy Wright has called up two Tayside stars to his Northern Ireland under-21 squad.

Saints’ Sam McClelland and Dundee’s on-loan Nottingham Forest hopeful Aaron Donnelly have both been named in Wright’s group for October’s games against Azerbaijan and Serbia.

McClelland, who has 11 caps at under-21 level, has made seven appearances for Saints since signing from Chelsea in August.

Donnelly, meanwhile, has yet to feature for Dundee, having sustained a training injury in the summer.

He returned to his parent club for treatment but, after making a speedier than expected recovery, re-joined Tony Docherty’s Dee squad in September.

Wright took charge of his country’s under-21 side in August and has so far endured 1-0 defeats to Luxembourg and Ukraine.

His squad will travel to face Azerbaijan in Baku on Thursday before returning home to face the Serbs in Lurgan on October 16.