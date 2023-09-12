Dundee loanee Aaron Donnelly ready to return ahead of schedule as date set for Antonio Portales comeback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee loanee Aaron Donnelly ready to return ahead of schedule as date set for Antonio Portales comeback

Dark Blues boss Tony Docherty has provided an injury update, including news on Tyler French and Diego Pineda.

By George Cran
Dundee defenders Antonio Portales (left) and Aaron Donnelly.
Dundee defenders Antonio Portales (left) and Aaron Donnelly.

Dundee will have a new face in training this week.

Nottingham Forest defender Aaron Donnelly joined the Dark Blues on loan in July but picked up an ankle injury in his first week training at Dens Park.

And was expected to be on the sidelines for some time yet.

However, Dark Blues boss Tony Docherty has revealed a speedy recovery has seen the Northern Ireland U/21 international arrive back in Scotland well ahead of schedule.

And he’ll rejoin his team-mates on Tuesday morning with Docherty full of praise for the 20-year-old’s attitude.

“He came back up on Monday, his flight was delayed and he didn’t get in until about 4am,” the Dundee boss said.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty at full time. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

“I told him to take the morning off and do his physio checks in the afternoon, but he wanted to be in first thing with the rest of the lads.

“I think that says a lot about him, he was desperate to get back and get going again.

“He’s well ahead of where we expected him to be, he’s back much quicker.

“He damaged the ligaments but the ones around it were intact, so he was able to work hard and shave at least three weeks off his recovery time.

“So he will train with the boys this week and we’ll see where he is for the weekend.”

Portales

Docherty also expects to have further options to choose from ahead of this weekend’s Premiership clash at Celtic Park.

Mexican striker Diego Pineda has been out with a slight hamstring injury but did train on the McDiarmid Park pitch ahead of the club’s most recent fixture.

Tyler French, too, is nearing a return to full fitness after nine months out with a broken leg while Antonio Portales has a date set for his return to training following a knee injury.

Tyler French takes on Inverness. Image: SNS.

Docherty added: “Antonio is out of his boot and all going well he will be training with us again from next Monday.

“Diego Pineda and Tyler French both played ninety minutes in a bounce game we had against Aberdeen last week.

“So we have a really good bill of health at the moment.

“The last week has been great for getting the boys all up to speed and getting fitness work into the players who joined us a bit later.

“We did a lot of tactical work as well so hopefully that will all help us in the weeks and months to come.

“I was happy with the squad I had when the window closed so it’s all about focusing on the 18 or so games we’ve got between now and the winter break.”

