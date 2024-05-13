EXCLUSIVE: Dundee run rule over Dutch defender

Dundee are running the rule over Dutch youth international Robin Lathouwers.

The 24-year-old has just completed the season with VVV-Venlo in the second tier in the Netherlands.

Right-back Lathaouwers earned two U/17 international caps as he came through the ranks at AZ Alkmaar. He can also play as a left-back.

He would spend four years with their second string, Jong AZ, in the Eerste Divisie.

There he played 56 times across four campaigns in the second tier, scoring twice. He featured for the first team in their pre-season preparations ahead of 2022/23 but remained with the second team for the next six months.

In January 2023, the full-back moved to fellow Eerste Divisie side VVV-Venlo, where he has played for the past 18 months.

There he has played 41 times but fell out of favour since the turn of the year.

A regular starter in the first half of the season, Lathouwers made just three brief substitute appearances in 2024.

He was an unused sub in VVV’s final match of the campaign at MVV Maastricht on Friday night, where defeat saw the club finish 12th in the 20-team division.

No time was wasted, however, as he arrived at Tynecastle less than 24 hours later with Dundee.

Lathouwers warmed up with the Dark Blues and watched the game as Tony Docherty’s side fell to a 3-0 defeat.

Courier Sport understands Lathouwers will train with the club during their final week of the season in a bid to land a move for next season.