EXCLUSIVE: Dundee run rule over Dutch defender

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee run rule over Dutch defender

The former AZ youngster will train with the Dark Blues this week.

Robin Lathouwers
Robin Lathouwers in action for VVV-Venlo. Image: Broer van den Boom/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Dundee are running the rule over Dutch youth international Robin Lathouwers.

The 24-year-old has just completed the season with VVV-Venlo in the second tier in the Netherlands.

Right-back Lathaouwers earned two U/17 international caps as he came through the ranks at AZ Alkmaar. He can also play as a left-back.

He would spend four years with their second string, Jong AZ, in the Eerste Divisie.

There he played 56 times across four campaigns in the second tier, scoring twice. He featured for the first team in their pre-season preparations ahead of 2022/23 but remained with the second team for the next six months.

Robin Lathouwers
Dutch defender Robin Lathouwers is training with Dundee. Image: George Cran/DCT.

In January 2023, the full-back moved to fellow Eerste Divisie side VVV-Venlo, where he has played for the past 18 months.

There he has played 41 times but fell out of favour since the turn of the year.

A regular starter in the first half of the season, Lathouwers made just three brief substitute appearances in 2024.

He was an unused sub in VVV’s final match of the campaign at MVV Maastricht on Friday night, where defeat saw the club finish 12th in the 20-team division.

Dutch defender Robin Lathouwers warms up with Dundee subs at Hearts. Image: George Cran/DCT.
Dutch defender Robin Lathouwers (left) warms up with Dundee subs at Hearts. Image: George Cran/DCT.

No time was wasted, however, as he arrived at Tynecastle less than 24 hours later with Dundee.

Lathouwers warmed up with the Dark Blues and watched the game as Tony Docherty’s side fell to a 3-0 defeat.

Courier Sport understands Lathouwers will train with the club during their final week of the season in a bid to land a move for next season.

More from Dundee FC

Dundee loan star Malachi Boateng.
Dundee out to repeat Dens Rangers show at Ibrox says Malachi Boateng as he…
The big screen at Tynecastle showed the VAR penalty decision. Image: SNS
Discussing Dundee's VAR dismay, inexperience and disappointing end to the season - 4 talking…
Tony Docherty
Tony Docherty blasts VAR decision to overturn Dundee penalty as he provides Jordan McGhee…
Kenneth Vargas makes it 1-0 to Hearts in the first half against Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Hearts 3-0 Dundee: Player ratings and match report as Dee suffer costly defeat in…
4
Aaron Donnelly.
Aaron Donnelly insists Dundee 'can do it' in bid to keep Euro hopes alive…
2
Tony Docherty's first season as a manager has been a roaring success
JIM SPENCE: Old Firm bosses' mega budgets mean they'll never be my manager of…
Tony Docherty.
Second award nominations are 'reinforcement' for Dundee boss Tony Docherty as he talks budget…
2
Twa Teams, One Street logo
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - 15 out for Dundee United, how many in?…
Tony Docherty and Lyall Cameron
Dundee's Tony Docherty and Lyall Cameron earn second major award nominations
Luke McCowan
Luke McCowan thriving as Dundee captain says Tony Docherty as boss reveals why picking…

Conversation