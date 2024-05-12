Discussing Dundee’s VAR dismay, inexperience and disappointing end to the season – 4 talking points from Hearts defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Discussing Dundee’s VAR dismay, inexperience and disappointing end to the season – 4 talking points from Hearts defeat

The Dark Blues fell to a 3-0 defeat at Tynecastle as their impressive return to Premiership football fizzles out.

The big screen at Tynecastle showed the VAR penalty decision. Image: SNS
The big screen at Tynecastle showed the VAR penalty decision as Dundee faced Hearts. Image: SNS
By George Cran

Dundee’s superb return to Premiership football is in very real danger of ending on a sour note.

A third straight defeat since securing a top-half finish stretched a winless run to six games, their worst under Tony Docherty.

The top-six, however, is an unforgiving environment. That was demonstrated clearly at Tynecastle.

Plenty of aspects to be positive about for the Dee but the difference came in front of goal at both ends.

Courier Sport was at sun-drenched Tynecastle to analyse all the action.

VAR

Docherty was furious at Nick Walsh’s decision to overturn a handball after checking the monitor.

At 1-0, minutes before the break, Lyall Cameron’s shot hit Stephen Kingsley on the arm.

Walsh was in no doubt initially as he pointed to the spot but the VAR intervention obviously created doubt in the official’s mind.

Hearts have been fortunate to earn two penalties against Dundee this season. Docherty brought up the Lee Ashcroft handball at Dens while there was also a highly-doubtful VAR-awarded spot-kick at Tynecastle that went against Owen Dodgson in January.

The Ashcroft comparison is understandable, though they were different. Ashcroft had his hand out from his body, Kingsley had his tight in.

The question was whether the Hearts man leaned into the path of the ball with his arm.

Walsh thought he did in the moment. After being told to view the monitor and taking time over the decision he changed his mind.

The no-penalty decision probably was correct in the end. However, once it is given was it really a ‘clear and obvious error’ since Kingsley moved towards the ball and it hit his arm?

Docherty accused the officials of “re-refereeing the game” using VAR. It’s difficult to argue against that.

Once it’s given, however harsh, there’s not enough there to say it is 100% the wrong decision.

At a key moment in the game, Dundee have every right to be aggrieved in the context of VAR use this season.

Inexperience

There was plenty in the Dundee display to be happy about.

Playing out from the back was successful at times with Antonio Portales stepping into his role of senior man in the backline well.

But the difference between the sides was clear in the moments that really mattered.

Antonio Portales
Antonio Portales took on his role in the centre of an inexperienced Dundee defence well. Image: Shutterstock

Whether it was Craig Gordon or the men in front of him, Dundee were unable to find the net when opportunities came their way.

Hearts did. More clearly, though, the Dark Blues defending fell short.

The first goal conceded was poor. Jordan McGhee, feeling the effects of a stomach bug, got turned around in the area by Barrie Mckay before Dodgson inexplicably called for offside rather than trying to clear the cross.

The second was a defensive disaster.

Alan Forrest
Forrest cuts through the Dundee defence to finish. Image: SNS

Losing the ball in attack, Dundee’s defensive line was caught high. Dodgson again made the wrong decision.

First he dropped behind his team-mates to play Alan Forrest onside. Then he tried to play offside again but got it all wrong.

Then Jon McCracken came way out of his box, making up the mind of Forrest who finished with relative ease.

When it mattered, Hearts showed why they are clearly the third force in Scotland. And Dundee’s young team got a wee lesson in the levels required to challenge the big boys.

There is lot of talent in this team but inexperience showed in key moments.

Astley

Ryan Astley blocks an Alan Forrest shot early on. Image: Shutterstock

Injury to Ricki Lamie saw Ryan Astley parachuted in to make his first start for the club. Indeed, he’d only played 23 minutes since joining the club from Everton in January.

So it was a surprise to see him in the starting XI.

Early on, a super defensive block to deny Hearts an opening goal got things off to a good start.

And throughout he looked solid in a new-look backline. Late on Lawrence Shankland got away from him to score the third goal but there was plenty to like about Astley’s display.

Finish

Tony Docherty
Tony Docherty applauds the travelling supporters. Image: Shutterstock

Three defeats on the spin could easily become four at Rangers on Tuesday. It would be a run that doesn’t do justice to the good work done by this squad throughout the season.

To still have a chance of qualifying for European football with two games to go speaks to that, even if it is now a very slim one.

More from Dundee FC

Tony Docherty
Tony Docherty blasts VAR decision to overturn Dundee penalty as he provides Jordan McGhee…
Kenneth Vargas makes it 1-0 to Hearts in the first half against Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Hearts 3-0 Dundee: Player ratings and match report as Dee suffer costly defeat in…
2
Aaron Donnelly.
Aaron Donnelly insists Dundee 'can do it' in bid to keep Euro hopes alive…
2
Tony Docherty's first season as a manager has been a roaring success
JIM SPENCE: Old Firm bosses' mega budgets mean they'll never be my manager of…
Tony Docherty.
Second award nominations are 'reinforcement' for Dundee boss Tony Docherty as he talks budget…
2
Twa Teams, One Street logo
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - 15 out for Dundee United, how many in?…
Tony Docherty and Lyall Cameron
Dundee's Tony Docherty and Lyall Cameron earn second major award nominations
Luke McCowan
Luke McCowan thriving as Dundee captain says Tony Docherty as boss reveals why picking…
Dundee manager Tony Docherty is pleased with the contribution of Burnley loanee Michael Mellon. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss hails Michael Mellon return as Tony Docherty discusses future of loan stars
4
Dundee boss Tony Docherty encourages his side against Rangers. Image: SNS
Defiant Dundee boss Tony Docherty: No one here thinks European dream is over

Conversation