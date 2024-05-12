Raith Rovers in the Premiership play-offs: 5 reasons for optimism against Partick Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers in the Premiership play-offs: 5 reasons for optimism against Partick Thistle

The Stark's Park side have dreams of promotion to the top-flight.

Raith Rovers duo Sam Stanton and Aidan Connolly compete with Partick Thistle defender Luke McBeth.
Raith Rovers and Partick Thistle are preparing for their Premiership play-off semi-final. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Now that Raith Rovers know the identity of their opponents in the Premiership play-off semi-finals, the excitement is growing ahead of Tuesday’s first-leg.

Given they had failed to beat Airdrie this season – and lost four out of their five meetings – many supporters were happy to see Partick Thistle progress from the quarters.

Manager Ian Murray, though, has always said he had no preference, given the play-offs’ habit of upsetting the form book in dramatic fashion.

But, going into the tie, Rovers can certainly cling to plenty of positives that can boost confidence they can progress to the final against either St Johnstone or Ross County.

Courier Sport has had a look at a few of the reasons to believe.

Raith Rovers' Dylan Easton hurdles a tackle from a grounded Partick Thistle player.
Raith and Partick Thistle fought out a goalless draw at Stark’s Park last month. Image: SNS.

Big-game success

For Raith this season, there were no bigger matches than the ones against Fife foes Dunfermline and title rivals Dundee United.

In both, they held the upper hand.

In fact, their record against Dunfermline made history.

Their run of five straight victories – four in the league and one in the Scottish Cup – is the club’s best-ever in the fixture.

Against United, the Stark’s Park men managed two victories and a draw, as well as a defeat.

Scott Brown fires in a sensational strike to give Raith Rovers victory over Dundee United in February.
Scott Brown’s sensational strike earned Raith Rovers victory over Dundee United in February. Image: SNS.

Granted, the loss – by 2-0 on March 30 – came at the worst possible time and handed the Tangerines the impetus they needed to clinch the Championship.

But the pressure was also well and truly on in the previous meeting in February, when defeat would have stretched United’s advantage at the top of the league to seven points.

Rovers’ 2-1 win in that encounter – sealed by Scott Brown’s incredible late strike – arrested a five-game losing streak and showcased a determination and intensity when the chips were down.

They have shown they can rise to the occasion – and will be hopeful of doing that four more times.

Goal-scorers

Partick have the division’s top goal-scorer in Brian Graham, their hero from the quarter-final against Airdrie.

The experienced former Rovers marksman displayed an unerring striker’s instinct to notch his 25th and 26 goals of an incredible campaign.

Thistle have also out-scored Raith across the regular Championship season, netting 63 times to Rovers’ 58 .

But that means Graham has bagged 41% of the Jags’ goals this term.

Behind him, Aidan Fitzpatrick has 11 in all competitions, Tony Adeloye with eight and Steven Lawless with five are both injured, and Scott Robinson, Kerr McInroy and Harry Milne all have five.

With a clenched fist, Lewis Vaughan celebrates his winner for Raith Rovers against Inverness.
Lewis Vaughan has come up with some big goals for Raith Rovers this season. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Raith may have netted fewer times in the league, but they have spread their goals more widely across their front line.

Lewis Vaughan is the top scorer so far with 18, but both Jack Hamilton and Dylan Easton have 12, Callum Smith has nine and Sam Stanton from midfield has seven.

On-loan Dundee striker Zak Rudden may only have managed three goals for Raith, but they have come from just eight league starts.

With Josh Mullin and Aidan Connolly also chipping in with seven goals between them, manager Murray knows he has a spread of players who can dig out goals when they need them.

Clean sheets

It was not something Raith could have hung their hat on earlier in the season.

But their defensive record will surely give them heart for the play-offs.

They only managed four shut-outs in the opening seven months of the campaign.

With a few tactical tweaks in the wake of five straight defeats, however, Rovers have racked up eight in their last 12 games.

The blank against Arbroath in the final Championship game was a fourth clean sheet in a row for the Kirkcaldy outfit.

Dundee United's Glenn Middleton is denied by Raith Rovers goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski.
Goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski has been an impressive last line of defence for Raith Rovers this season. Image: SNS

With Dylan Corr looking unlikely to be available due to a dislocated shoulder, Murray will be hopeful Keith Watson is fit to face Thistle.

But, even if not, Scott Brown has performed admirably as a centre-half when needed and Euan Murray has been ever present in all 12 of the shut-outs.

Behind the rearguard, Kevin Dabrowski has proven himself one of the top shot-stoppers in Scottish football with some remarkable saves.

Raith appear to have found a defensive solidity at just the right time for the play-offs.

Record against Partick Thistle

The play-offs should be treated as a special case, such is the peculiarity of the two-legged affairs compared to regular league encounters.

But Partick have enjoyed a better record against Airdrie than vice versa – and prevailed in the quarter-finals.

So, maybe Raith should take confidence from their recent run against Thistle.

Over the course of their previous four meetings this term, Rovers are undefeated, with two wins and two draws.

Euan Murray strains his neck muscles to score with a header for Raith Rovers.
Euan Murray’s header earned Raith Rovers a narrow 1-0 win on their last trip to Firhill. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

They also have victories both at home and away against the Jags, the most recent at Firhill coming just eight weeks ago.

The Stark’s Park men also enjoyed a 14-point advantage over their Maryhill rivals in the Championship table.

They can take belief into the semi-final that they have been the division’s second-best team this season.

Putting their feet up

Whilst Partick were battling out an extremely tight affair with Airdrie, Rovers were watching on from the comfort of their armchairs.

It took a wonderful defensive effort from Thistle to get past Airdrie, who had 67 per cent possession in Friday’s second-leg.

On a warm night in Glasgow, that will have taken it out of the Jags.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray has been keeping his players ticking over in training. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Meanwhile, Raith have been able to relax and reset, and have had time for players to recover from minor injuries.

Partick will have the benefit of being up to speed and, on the back of last year’s experiences, already know what the play-offs are all about.

But Rovers will undoubtedly be fresher and will be hoping to use that to their advantage over the course of two intense games in just three days.

More from Football

The big screen at Tynecastle showed the VAR penalty decision. Image: SNS
Discussing Dundee's VAR dismay, inexperience and disappointing end to the season - 4 talking…
Dundee United prospects Owen Stirton, Scott Constable and Adam Carnwath (L to R)
6 Dundee United kids for the future as U/18s end campaign with stunning EIGHT…
Craig Levein at Livingston.
Craig Levein: St Johnstone players are 'hurting and gutted' but they're together and will…
Tony Docherty
Tony Docherty blasts VAR decision to overturn Dundee penalty as he provides Jordan McGhee…
Kenneth Vargas makes it 1-0 to Hearts in the first half against Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Hearts 3-0 Dundee: Player ratings and match report as Dee suffer costly defeat in…
3
Livingston's Cristian Montano scores to make it 1-1.
Livingston 2-1 St Johnstone: Key moments, player ratings and star man as season lurches…
Aaron Donnelly.
Aaron Donnelly insists Dundee 'can do it' in bid to keep Euro hopes alive…
2
Kai Fotheringham celebrates one of his 15 goals for Dundee United this term
Kai Fotheringham reveals why he was 'slaughtered' during Dundee United title party
St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson.
St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson grateful for Craig Levein's faith and keen to show…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein welcomes back one key player at Livingston but two…