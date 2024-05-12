Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed on Methil street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed on Methil street

Police cordoned off part of Keir Hardie Street after the attack on Saturday evening.

By Andrew Robson & Chloe Burrell
Keir Hardie Street, Methil. Image: Google Street View
Keir Hardie Street, Methil. Image: Google Street View

A man has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed on a Methil street.

Officers were called to Keir Hardie Street in the Fife town on Saturday evening following reports of a disturbance.

The 47-year-old man was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

His condition is currently unknown.

A section of the street was cordoned off following the incident.

Man, 47, taken to hospital after Methil ‘stabbing’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5pm on Saturday we were called to a report of a man injured following a disturbance on Keir Hardie Street, Methil.

“A 47-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy and enquiries are ongoing into this serious assault.

“Detectives are following a number of positive lines of inquiry and anyone with information should contact 101 quoting incident number 2654 of May 11.”

