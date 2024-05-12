Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed on Methil street

A man has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed on a Methil street.

Officers were called to Keir Hardie Street in the Fife town on Saturday evening following reports of a disturbance.

The 47-year-old man was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

His condition is currently unknown.

A section of the street was cordoned off following the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5pm on Saturday we were called to a report of a man injured following a disturbance on Keir Hardie Street, Methil.

“A 47-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy and enquiries are ongoing into this serious assault.

“Detectives are following a number of positive lines of inquiry and anyone with information should contact 101 quoting incident number 2654 of May 11.”