Fife Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed on Methil street Police cordoned off part of Keir Hardie Street after the attack on Saturday evening. By Andrew Robson & Chloe Burrell May 12 2024, 12:29pm May 12 2024, 12:29pm Share Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed on Methil street Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4977158/methil-stabbing-keir-hardie-street/ Copy Link 0 comment Keir Hardie Street, Methil. Image: Google Street View A man has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed on a Methil street. Officers were called to Keir Hardie Street in the Fife town on Saturday evening following reports of a disturbance. The 47-year-old man was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. His condition is currently unknown. A section of the street was cordoned off following the incident. Man, 47, taken to hospital after Methil ‘stabbing’ A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5pm on Saturday we were called to a report of a man injured following a disturbance on Keir Hardie Street, Methil. “A 47-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy and enquiries are ongoing into this serious assault. “Detectives are following a number of positive lines of inquiry and anyone with information should contact 101 quoting incident number 2654 of May 11.”
Conversation