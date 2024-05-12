Fisher and Donaldson named bakery cafe of the year at national awards

Fife bakers Fisher and Donaldson have been crowned Bakery Cafe of the Year.

Famed for their iconic fudge doughnut, the popular bakers claimed the title at the Scottish Baker of the Year awards ceremony.

Aberdeen-based The Bread Guy took the top prize at the ceremony on Saturday, as several bakeries across the region took home accolades.

Tayside and Fife bakeries win awards for rolls, butteries and cakes

Bayne’s the Family Bakers – which started Lochore, Fife – scooped up the prize for Retail Craft Baker of the Year.

Broughty Ferry-based Goodfellow and Steven was also recognised for their butteries while Bayne’s also picked up the prize for having the best morning roll in the country.

Meanwhile, Rabbit Hole Cakes in Perth won gold for their free-from-salted caramel millionaire brownies.

Fisher and Donaldson said they were “beyond thrilled” to win the prize for a second time.

A spokesperson said: “We were in brilliant company with the other finalists so to have come away with the coveted silver rolling pin was a big surprise.

“It is massive recognition for our whole team who work incredibly hard to make top quality products and provide excellent customer service day in and day out.”

Fisher and Donaldson also received the Customer’s Choice award in the same category.

Tayside and Fife winners at Scottish Baker of the Year

In addition to the business awards, prizes were handed out for the best products on show.

Here’s the full list of 2024/2025 winners from Courier Country: