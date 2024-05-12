Fisher and Donaldson named bakery cafe of the year at national awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fisher and Donaldson named bakery cafe of the year at national awards

Several bakers from Tayside and Fife were recognised at Scottish Baker of the Year awards.

By Andrew Robson
Fisher and Donaldson winning at the ceremony in Glasgow.
Fisher and Donaldson winning at the ceremony in Glasgow. Image: Scottish Baker of the Year

Fife bakers Fisher and Donaldson have been crowned Bakery Cafe of the Year.

Famed for their iconic fudge doughnut, the popular bakers claimed the title at the Scottish Baker of the Year awards ceremony.

Aberdeen-based The Bread Guy took the top prize at the ceremony on Saturday, as several bakeries across the region took home accolades.

Tayside and Fife bakeries win awards for rolls, butteries and cakes

Bayne’s the Family Bakers – which started Lochore, Fife  – scooped up the prize for Retail Craft Baker of the Year.

Broughty Ferry-based Goodfellow and Steven was also recognised for their butteries while Bayne’s also picked up the prize for having the best morning roll in the country.

Meanwhile, Rabbit Hole Cakes in Perth won gold for their free-from-salted caramel millionaire brownies.

Bayne's award winning morning rolls.
Bayne’s award-winning morning rolls. Image: Bayne’s the Family Bakers

Fisher and Donaldson said they were “beyond thrilled” to win the prize for a second time.

A spokesperson said: “We were in brilliant company with the other finalists so to have come away with the coveted silver rolling pin was a big surprise.

“It is massive recognition for our whole team who work incredibly hard to make top quality products and provide excellent customer service day in and day out.”

Fisher and Donaldson also received the Customer’s Choice award in the same category.

Tayside and Fife winners at Scottish Baker of the Year

In addition to the business awards, prizes were handed out for the best products on show.

Here’s the full list of 2024/2025 winners from Courier Country:

  • Fisher and Donaldson – Bakery Cafe of the Year, Customers Choice Bakery Cafe (Gold), Bread (Silver), French/Danish Pastries (Bronze)
  • Bayne’s the Family Bakers – Retail Craft Baker of the Year, Morning Roll (Gold), Savoury (Bronze)
  • Goodfellow and Steven – Buttery (Gold), Potato Scone (Silver)
  • Stephens Bakery – Biscuit (Silver)
  • GH Barnett and Son – Bread (Bronze)
  • WeeCOOK – Savoury (Silver)
  • Keptie Bakery – Potato Scone (Bronze)
  • Rabbit Hole Cakes – Free-from Biscuits & Cakes (Gold)

