Lewis Vaughan talks player of the year nomination, Premiership promotion dream – and Raith Rovers’ darts bonding session

The Stark's Park striker is in the running for PFA Scotland's Championship player of the year award.

With a clenched fist, Lewis Vaughan celebrates his winner for Raith Rovers against Inverness.
Lewis Vaughan celebrates his winner for Raith Rovers against Inverness. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

After the honour of a testimonial and a player of the year nomination, Lewis Vaughan now has his sights set firmly on promotion to the Premiership to cap a memorable campaign.

The Raith Rovers striker is in the running for the PFA Scotland award for the Championship alongside Dundee United’s Louis Moult, Brian Graham of Partick Thistle and Queen’s Park marksman Ruari Paton.

Given Vaughan’s backstory, plagued by lengthy lay-offs due to four separate ACL knee injuries, it is recognition from his peers of his bravery and resolve as well as his skills.

The 28-year-old is thrilled to have been selected by his fellow professionals. But he admits there is a greater prize on the horizon that would be a ‘dream come true’.

Lewis Vaughan roars his delight as he celebrates scoring for Raith Rovers with his team-mates surrounding him.
Lewis Vaughan netted his 16th goal of the season for Raith Rovers against Inverness. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

“I’m absolutely delighted to have been nominated,” he said. “It’s been a really successful season for myself and for the team so far.

“To be nominated for an award like this is brilliant

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed this season. It helps when we’ve been winning most weeks and scoring goals.

“And to be recognised like this by my fellow players, as one of the top four in the league, is a great achievement.

“But, obviously, the end goal – promotion – hasn’t been achieved yet. So hopefully we can do that by winning the play-offs.

Promotion ‘dream come true’

I’ve had my testimonial year and been nominated for this award now.

“But if I could top things off by helping to get the team promoted it would be a dream come true.

“That would be brilliant, but we’ve still got a long way to go.

“Neither Airdrie nor Partick will be an easy game, regardless of who we play. So, it will be really difficult.

“But it’s a challenge we’ll make sure we’re ready for.”

Lewis Vaughan is clapped onto the Stark's Park pitch for his testimonial match by a guard of honour of players from Raith Rovers and Hibernian.
Raith Rovers faced Hibernian in a testimonial match for Lewis Vaughan. Image: SNS.

Vaughan bagged his 16th goal of the season, and his first in two months, with the winner in last Friday’s 1-0 victory over Inverness Caley Thistle.

It was a doughty display from the Stark’s Park side, illuminated by Vaughan’s impish finish on a Euan Murray head-flick.

“Scoring goals is what I want to do, to try to help the team as much as I can,” added Vaughan, who had not found the net in his previous seven outings.

“It was a decent goal on Friday night and a great result for us that we enjoyed. We had our backs against the wall but we managed to keep hold of the 1-0 win.

“I was delighted to get back on the score-sheet and hopefully I can score a few more goals going into the play-offs.

Vaughan: ‘Darts is probably not my game!’

“That was my 16th goal of the season, which is decent, but I’ve not reached my target yet. So hopefully I can get to that with the few games that are left.”

Having lost out to Dundee United in the race for the title, Raith now have two league fixtures to fulfil before watching to see if they are to face either Airdrie or Partick Thistle in the play-off semi-finals.

To lift spirits and renew bonds, the Rovers squad – plus club staff – enjoyed a day out playing darts earlier this week.

Ahead of the trip to face Morton, and the final league clash with Arbroath, Vaughan reckons it was a well-timed pick-me-up before the promotion push.

“It was a good day out, a wee bit of team bonding,” he said. “But I wasn’t the best at the darts, it’s probably not my game! But it was a good day out nonetheless.

Lewis Vaughan leaps to celebrate scoring for Raith Rovers earlier in the season.
Lewis Vaughan is dreaming of a capping a fine season with promotion for Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

“Callum Smith won, he’s a good player – I think he must have a board in his house!

“It was a great get-together for the boys. We had a good afternoon as one and it hopefully helps us get ready for the play-offs.

“I like going out with the boys, it’s good to keep the team together and socialising together outside of work.

“The staff at the club came along as well and everybody had a good time. It was a really enjoyable day.”

