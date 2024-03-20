15 best pictures as Raith Rovers fans hail testimonial hero Lewis Vaughan against Hibs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
15 best pictures as Raith Rovers fans hail testimonial hero Lewis Vaughan against Hibs

Supporters paid tribute to the Stark's Park stalwart against the Easter Road visitors.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers hero Lewis Vaughan claps the fans at his testimonial against Hibs.
Raith Rovers hero Lewis Vaughan claps the fans at his testimonial against Hibs. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers fans – as well as past players and staff – paid tribute to hero Lewis Vaughan as the Championship challengers slipped to a 5-1 defeat in his testimonial match against Hibernian.

The 28-year-old is now in his 13th season with the Stark’s Park club, where he is the longest-serving player.

As a boyhood Hibs fan, the Easter Road side were the perfect opposition to help honour Vaughan’s stalwart service to Raith.

Guard of honour

The Premiership outfit included first-team stars Lewis Stevenson, Paul Hanon, Will Fish and Jair Tavares and a host of regular starters also helped form a guard of honour before kick-off.

As well as the man of the moment, Rovers started with ex-Hibs goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski and Dylan Easton from the starting line-up that drew 0-0 with Queen’s Park at the weekend.

Manager Ian Murray saw it as a chance to give minutes to the fit-again Keith Watson and the likes of Hampden substitutes Callum Smith, Jack Hamilton, Shaun Byrne and Scott McGill.

Raith management make cameos

Kirkcaldy-born Stevenson opened the scoring for Hibs, who added further goals from Tavares, Reuben McAllister and Hanlon before Callum Smith’s counter was cancelled out by a fifth from Josh McDonald.

There was still time left for the Raith management duo of Ian Murray and Colin Cameron to make cameo appearances as late substitutes.

Courier Sport was in attendance to pick out the best pictures.

Lewis Vaughan is all smiles as he is given a guard of honour ahead of his testimonial match against Hibs.
Lewis Vaughan is all smiles as he is given a guard of honour ahead of his testimonial match against Hibs. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
The Raith team photo ahead of Lewis Vaughan’s testimonial match against Hibs. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
The warm-up match t-shirts worn by Raith Rovers for Lewis Vaughan's testimonial.
The warm-up match t-shirts worn by Raith Rovers for Lewis Vaughan’s testimonial. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
Lewis Vaughan warms up ahead of his own testimonial match against Hibs.
Lewis Vaughan warms up ahead of his own testimonial match against Hibs. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
Lewis Vaughan hits the crossbar with a shot in the first-half of his testimonial against Hibs.
Lewis Vaughan hits the crossbar with a shot in the first-half of his testimonial against Hibs. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
Keith Watson started for Raith Rovers in Lewis Vaughan's testimonial match against Hibs.
Keith Watson started for Raith Rovers in Lewis Vaughan’s testimonial match against Hibs. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
Reuben McAllister scored one and set up one for Hibs in Lewis Vaughan's testimonial.
Reuben McAllister scored one and set up one for Hibs in Lewis Vaughan’s testimonial. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
Kirkcaldy-born Lewis Stevenson opened the scoring for Hibs in Lewis Vaughan’s testimonial match. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
Callum Smith pulled one back for Raith Rovers.
Callum Smith pulled one back for Raith Rovers. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
Raith assistant-manager Colin Cameron made a cameo appearance as a late substitute.
Raith assistant-manager Colin Cameron made a cameo appearance as a late substitute. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
Lewis Vaughan applauds fans as he is substituted with a few minutes to go in his testimonial.
Lewis Vaughan applauds fans as he is substituted with a few minutes to go in his testimonial. Ross Parker / SNS Group.
Manager Ian Murray was a late replacement for Raith Rovers.
Manager Ian Murray was a late replacement for Raith Rovers. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
Lewis Vaughan made a short speech after the full-time whistle.
Lewis Vaughan made a short speech after the full-time whistle. Ross Parker / SNS Group.
Vaughan meets young fans at the end of his testimonial match against Hibs.
Vaughan meets young fans at the end of his testimonial match against Hibs. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
Former Raith player Regan Hendry, now with Tranmere Rovers, made his return to Stark's Park for Lewis Vaughan's testimonial.
Former Raith player Regan Hendry, now with Tranmere Rovers, made his return to Stark’s Park for Lewis Vaughan’s testimonial. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

