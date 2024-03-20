15 best pictures as Raith Rovers fans hail testimonial hero Lewis Vaughan against Hibs

Raith Rovers fans – as well as past players and staff – paid tribute to hero Lewis Vaughan as the Championship challengers slipped to a 5-1 defeat in his testimonial match against Hibernian.

The 28-year-old is now in his 13th season with the Stark’s Park club, where he is the longest-serving player.

As a boyhood Hibs fan, the Easter Road side were the perfect opposition to help honour Vaughan’s stalwart service to Raith.

Guard of honour

The Premiership outfit included first-team stars Lewis Stevenson, Paul Hanon, Will Fish and Jair Tavares and a host of regular starters also helped form a guard of honour before kick-off.

As well as the man of the moment, Rovers started with ex-Hibs goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski and Dylan Easton from the starting line-up that drew 0-0 with Queen’s Park at the weekend.

Manager Ian Murray saw it as a chance to give minutes to the fit-again Keith Watson and the likes of Hampden substitutes Callum Smith, Jack Hamilton, Shaun Byrne and Scott McGill.

Raith management make cameos

Kirkcaldy-born Stevenson opened the scoring for Hibs, who added further goals from Tavares, Reuben McAllister and Hanlon before Callum Smith’s counter was cancelled out by a fifth from Josh McDonald.

There was still time left for the Raith management duo of Ian Murray and Colin Cameron to make cameo appearances as late substitutes.

Courier Sport was in attendance to pick out the best pictures.