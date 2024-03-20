St Johnstone duo Max Kucheriavyi and Connor Smith took a ‘bit of a huff’ last month but have learned their lesson, says Craig Levein

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone duo Max Kucheriavyi and Connor Smith took a ‘bit of a huff’ last month but have learned their lesson, says Craig Levein

The midfielders raised their games at Celtic Park.

By Eric Nicolson
Max Kucheriavyi and Connor Smith have learned an important lesson.
Max Kucheriavyi and Connor Smith have learned an important lesson. Images: SNS.

Two St Johnstone youngsters took a bit of a “huff” last month, according to manager Craig Levein.

But the Perth boss believes the Celtic Park substitute performances of Max Kucheriavyi and Connor Smith were proof that an important footballing lesson has been learned.

“Connor and Max came off the bench against Dundee (having been in the first XI the previous midweek for the defeat to Hearts) and I think they were both still a bit in the huff that they hadn’t started,” said Levein.

“Neither of them played well and I made a point of mentioning it after the game.

“I know Connor and Max well and they’re both normally very high in terms of the effort they give.

“In that game in particular they didn’t do well.

Connor Smith in action against Celtic.
Connor Smith in action against Celtic. Image: SNS.

“Connor played in a bounce game we had against Queen’s Park last week and wasn’t great in that either.

“We had another chat after that.

“So I was really interested to see what reaction we’d get from him and Max.”

Kucheriavyi got over an hour of game-time on Saturday after Sven Sprangler was taken off with a knee injury, while Smith scored Saints’ consolation goal late in the contest, his first for the club.

“I was very pleased with both of them,” Levein added.

“They went on and worked hard. And they showed bottle in taking the ball.

“Sometimes players need a wee reminder of where they are within the pecking order here and in their career.

Max Kucheriavyi.
Max Kucheriavyi. Image: SNS.

“Every game matters.

“They are young guys who are capable of going on to bigger and better things but they need to be at it in every single game.

“We need that in the matches we’ve got coming up.

“Everybody needs to be ready to make an impact when called upon.

“There’s eight games left and it’s going to be a real scrap.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Sven Sprangler injured his knee at Celtic Park.
Sven Sprangler fitness timeline revealed as St Johnstone boss Craig Levein declares ANOTHER defensive…
Craig Levein expects to lose Dan Phillips in the summer.
Dan Phillips set to leave St Johnstone in the summer, Craig Levein confirms
Connor Smith scored his first goal for St Johnstone at the weekend.
St Johnstone goalscorer Connor Smith told Craig Levein Dundee display will 'never happen again'
Sven Sprangler injured his knee when St Johnstone faced Celtic.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Sven Sprangler shows importance then raises injury fears…
St Johnstone's Sven Sprangler goes down injured.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein gives 'weeks or months' update on Sven Sprangler knee…
Celtic's Kyogo breaks the deadlock.
Celtic 3-1 St Johnstone: Match report and players ratings as Saints are well beaten…
Kerr Smith has picked up a hamstring injury.
St Johnstone defensive options shrinking after double injury blow
St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon.
Liam Gordon hits back at Tony Docherty over 'almost life-endangering' claim as St Johnstone…
5
Kerr Smith has picked up a hamstring injury.
St Johnstone defender Kerr Smith returns to Aston Villa as injury ends ex-Dundee United…
St Johnstone's Taylor Steven is making a big impression at Alloa.
EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Steven is 'gallus', scoring goals and making improvements he will need at…

Conversation